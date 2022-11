First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Thursday, November 3, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at William Blair

Downgrades:

> Assurant (AIZ) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $151

> AvidXchange (AVDX) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $8

> Bilibili (BILI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $11.50

> Cullen/Frost (CFR) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Easterly Government Properties (DEA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Compass Point; tgt $17

> Fisker (FSR) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $8

> Identiv (INVE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt lowered to $12

> Lincoln National (LNC) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $54

> Littelfuse (LFUS) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $225

> Moelis (MC) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $37

> Power Integrations (POWI) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $65

> Qorvo (QRVO) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $90

> Radware (RDWR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt $22

> Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $16

> Skyline Champion (SKY) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $54

> UiPath (PATH) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer

> Xenia Hotels (XHR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt $17

> Zillow (ZG) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt lowered to $34