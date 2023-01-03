First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, January 3

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $5

> Edison (EIX) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $75

> Enfusion (ENFN) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $12

Downgrades:

> Ally Financial (ALLY) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $33

> American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $32

> Apple (AAPL) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $140

> Azenta (AZTA) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $62

> Capital One (COF) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $119

> CubeSmart (CUBE) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $41

> Entergy (ETR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $119

> Fate Therapeutics (FATE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim

> Fresenius Medical (FMS) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $11.70

> Traeger (COOK) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $3

Others:

> General Mills (GIS) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo

> Hershey Foods (HSY) initiated with an Underweight at Wells Fargo