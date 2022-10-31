Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Monday, October 31, 2022

Upgrades:

> Ceridian HCM (CDAY) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $64

> First Bancshares (FBMS) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Hovde Group; tgt $38

> Gilead Sciences (GILD) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $76

> Imperial Oil (IMO) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

> TAL Education (TAL) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $4.70

> TrueCar (TRUE) upgraded to Overweight from Underweight at JP Morgan

Downgrades:

> Amgen (AMGN) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $234

> Caterpillar (CAT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt raised to $230

> Cedar Fair (FUN) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $42

> DaVita(DVA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $74

> DT Midstream (DTM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $62

> Greif (GEF) downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $62

> Hanesbrands (HBI) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $5

> Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt raised to $15

> Honeywell (HON) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Daiwa Securities; tgt lowered to $194

> Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Truist; tgt lowered to $30

> LyondellBasell (LYB) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $82

> Paramount Global (PARA) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $13

> Petrobras (PBR) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $14

> Principal Fincl (PFG) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt raised to $77

> Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $136

> Sonoco Products (SON) downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $58

> Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $101

> Vitru (VTRU) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $23.50

> Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $6

> Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $7

Others:

> 2seventy bio (TSVT) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $30

> Arcellx (ACLX) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $36

> Bumble Inc. (BMBL) initiated with a Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Century Therapeutics (IPSC) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $15

> Doximity (DOCS) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $38

> FREYR Battery (FREY) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen

> Gritstone bio (GRTS) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $6

> Health Catalyst (HCAT) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $10

> Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) initiated with a Neutral at Guggenheim

> Kaman (KAMN) resumed with an Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $37

> Ladder Capital (LADR) resumed with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $11

> Legend Biotech (LEGN) initiated with a Neutral at Guggenheim

> Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $7

> PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) initiated with a Neutral at BTIG Research

> Veeva Systems (VEEV) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $180

