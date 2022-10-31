Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Monday, October 31, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Ceridian HCM (CDAY) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $64
> First Bancshares (FBMS) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Hovde Group; tgt $38
> Gilead Sciences (GILD) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $76
> Imperial Oil (IMO) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets
> TAL Education (TAL) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $4.70
> TrueCar (TRUE) upgraded to Overweight from Underweight at JP Morgan
Downgrades:
> Amgen (AMGN) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $234
> Caterpillar (CAT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt raised to $230
> Cedar Fair (FUN) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $42
> DaVita(DVA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $74
> DT Midstream (DTM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $62
> Greif (GEF) downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $62
> Hanesbrands (HBI) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $5
> Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt raised to $15
> Honeywell (HON) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Daiwa Securities; tgt lowered to $194
> Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Truist; tgt lowered to $30
> LyondellBasell (LYB) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $82
> Paramount Global (PARA) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $13
> Petrobras (PBR) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $14
> Principal Fincl (PFG) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt raised to $77
> Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $136
> Sonoco Products (SON) downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $58
> Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $101
> Vitru (VTRU) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $23.50
> Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $6
> Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $7
Others:
> 2seventy bio (TSVT) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $30
> Arcellx (ACLX) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $36
> Bumble Inc. (BMBL) initiated with a Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Century Therapeutics (IPSC) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $15
> Doximity (DOCS) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $38
> FREYR Battery (FREY) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen
> Gritstone bio (GRTS) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $6
> Health Catalyst (HCAT) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $10
> Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) initiated with a Neutral at Guggenheim
> Kaman (KAMN) resumed with an Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $37
> Ladder Capital (LADR) resumed with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $11
> Legend Biotech (LEGN) initiated with a Neutral at Guggenheim
> Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $7
> PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) initiated with a Neutral at BTIG Research
> Veeva Systems (VEEV) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $180
