Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, December 1

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today. https://briefing.com
Upgrades:
> BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman; tgt $16
> Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNXF) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS
> Element Financial (ELEEF) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James
> Hon Hai Precision (HNHPF) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman
> Lennox Int’l (LII) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $300
> Navient (NAVI) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $16
> Pentair (PNR) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $55
> Regions Fincl (RF) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $24
> Royal Bank of Canada (RY) upgraded to Mkt Perform from Underperform at Keefe Bruyette
> SGS SA (SGSOY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup
> SpartanNash (SPTN) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Northcoast
> StoneCo (STNE) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman; tgt raised to $11
> Tencent Music (TME) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $8.50
> Thomson Reuters (TRI) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas
> U.S. Bancorp (USB) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Vontier (VNT) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
Downgrades:
> Allianz SE (ALIZY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas
> Ally Financial (ALLY) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $19
> Anglo American (NGLOY) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts
> B&G Foods (BGS) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Consumer Edge Research; tgt $9
> Capital One (COF) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $90
> CrowdStrike (CRWD) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Eni S.p.A. (E) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities
> Equinor (EQNR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities
> Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $11
> G-III Apparel (GIII) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at CL King; tgt lowered to $22
> G-III Apparel (GIII) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $22
> Givaudan SA (GVDNY) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> Hubbell (HUBB) downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $235
> L’Oreal (LRLCY) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan
> Leslie’s (LESL) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt lowered to $15
> Liberty Global (LBTYA) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $23
> ONE Gas (OGS) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $64
> Otis Worldwide (OTIS) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt $80
> PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $9
> Parsons (PSN) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities
> Pearson Plc (PSO) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas
> Regal Rexnord (RRX) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Saia (SAIA) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $215
> Sirius XM (SIRI) downgraded to Sell from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $6
> Synchrony Financial (SYF) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $29
> Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $43
> Wartsila (WRTBY) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts
> Wolters Kluwer N.V. (WTKWY) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas
> Zebra Tech (ZBRA) downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $26
Others:
