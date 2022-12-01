Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, December 1

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today. https://briefing.com

Upgrades:

> BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman; tgt $16

> Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNXF) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

> Element Financial (ELEEF) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James

> Hon Hai Precision (HNHPF) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman

> Lennox Int’l (LII) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $300

> Navient (NAVI) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $16

> Pentair (PNR) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $55

> Regions Fincl (RF) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $24

> Royal Bank of Canada (RY) upgraded to Mkt Perform from Underperform at Keefe Bruyette

> SGS SA (SGSOY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup

> SpartanNash (SPTN) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Northcoast

> StoneCo (STNE) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman; tgt raised to $11

> Tencent Music (TME) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $8.50

> Thomson Reuters (TRI) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

> U.S. Bancorp (USB) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Vontier (VNT) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

Downgrades:

> Allianz SE (ALIZY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> Ally Financial (ALLY) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $19

> Anglo American (NGLOY) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts

> B&G Foods (BGS) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Consumer Edge Research; tgt $9

> Capital One (COF) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $90

> CrowdStrike (CRWD) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Eni S.p.A. (E) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities

> Equinor (EQNR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities

> Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $11

> G-III Apparel (GIII) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at CL King; tgt lowered to $22

> G-III Apparel (GIII) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $22

> Givaudan SA (GVDNY) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> Hubbell (HUBB) downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $235

> L’Oreal (LRLCY) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan

> Leslie’s (LESL) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt lowered to $15

> Liberty Global (LBTYA) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $23

> ONE Gas (OGS) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $64

> Otis Worldwide (OTIS) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt $80

> PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $9

> Parsons (PSN) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities

> Pearson Plc (PSO) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> Regal Rexnord (RRX) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Saia (SAIA) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $215

> Sirius XM (SIRI) downgraded to Sell from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $6

> Synchrony Financial (SYF) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $29

> Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $43

> Wartsila (WRTBY) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts

> Wolters Kluwer N.V. (WTKWY) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

> Zebra Tech (ZBRA) downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $26

Others:

> Allianz SE (ALIZY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> Ally Financial (ALLY) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $19

> Anglo American (NGLOY) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts

> B&G Foods (BGS) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Consumer Edge Research; tgt $9

> Capital One (COF) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $90

> CrowdStrike (CRWD) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Eni S.p.A. (E) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities

> Equinor (EQNR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities

> Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $11

> G-III Apparel (GIII) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at CL King; tgt lowered to $22

> G-III Apparel (GIII) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $22

> Givaudan SA (GVDNY) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> Hubbell (HUBB) downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $235

> L’Oreal (LRLCY) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan

> Leslie’s (LESL) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt lowered to $15

> Liberty Global (LBTYA) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $23

> ONE Gas (OGS) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $64

> Otis Worldwide (OTIS) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt $80

> PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $9

> Parsons (PSN) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities

> Pearson Plc (PSO) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> Regal Rexnord (RRX) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Saia (SAIA) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $215

> Sirius XM (SIRI) downgraded to Sell from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $6

> Synchrony Financial (SYF) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $29

> Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $43

> Wartsila (WRTBY) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts

> Wolters Kluwer N.V. (WTKWY) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

> Zebra Tech (ZBRA) downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $26