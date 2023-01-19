10 Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings in the 4th Week of Jan 2023

The fourth quarter earnings season is always the most important because it reveals the full year performance of the companies as well. This time, however, it is even more important as investors will get an idea of how the weakening macroeconomic environment and inflationary pressures are affecting earnings. For the fourth quarter of 2022, the consensus estimates for earnings per share and sales growth are -1.9% and 5.5%, respectively.

This marks the first time since the pandemic’s early days that quarterly growth expectations for earnings are negative. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest companies reporting earnings in the fourth week of January 2023.

Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Fourth Week Of Jan 2023

We have used the market capitalization of companies as of Jan. 18, 2022, to rank the ten biggest companies reporting earnings in the fourth week of Jan 2023. Here are the ten biggest companies reporting earnings in the fourth week of Jan 2023:

10. NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) is set to report its earnings on January 25. Its shares are up by over 16% in the last three months and up almost 3% in the last month.

As of this writing, NextEra Energy shares are trading above $85, with a 52-week range of $67.22 to $91.35, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $168 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 44.20.

9. Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is set to report its earnings on January 24. Its shares are up by almost 10% in the last three months and up over 10% in the last month.

As of this writing, Verizon Communications shares are trading above $41, with a 52-week range of $34.55 to $55.51, giving the company a market cap of more than $175 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 8.80.

8. Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is set to report its earnings on January 25. Its shares are up by almost 10% in the last three months and up over 6% in the last month.

As of this writing, Abbott Laboratories shares are trading above $113, with a 52-week range of $93.25 to $130.94, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $197 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 25.50.

7. Danaher

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) is set to report its earnings on January 24. Its shares are up by almost 6% in the last three months and up over 6% in the last month.

As of this writing, Danaher shares are trading above $274, with a 52-week range of $233.71 to $303.82, giving the company a market cap of more than $199 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 30.30.

6. Chevron

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is set to report its earnings on January 27. Its shares are up by over 7% in the last three months and up over 3% in the last month.

As of this writing, Chevron shares are trading above $179, with a 52-week range of $122.84 to $189.68, giving the company a market cap of more than $343 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 10.20.

5. Mastercard

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is set to report its earnings on January 26. Its shares are up by over 27% in the last three months and up almost 10% in the last month.

As of this writing, Mastercard shares are trading above $374, with a 52-week range of $276.87 to $399.92, giving the company a market cap of more than $361 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 37.

4. Tesla

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is set to report its earnings on January 25. Its shares are down by over 40% in the last three months and down over 12% in the last month.

As of this writing, Tesla shares are trading above $135, with a 52-week range of $101.81 to $384.29, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $386 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 40.60.

3. Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is set to report its earnings on January 24. Its shares are up by almost 5% in the last three months but are down almost 3% in the last month.

As of this writing, Johnson & Johnson shares are trading above $172, with a 52-week range of $155.72 to $186.69, giving the company a market cap of more than $453 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 23.90.

2. Visa

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is set to report its earnings on January 26. Its shares are up by over 20% in the last three months and up almost 9% in the last month.

As of this writing, Visa shares are trading above $222, with a 52-week range of $174.60 to $235.85, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $459 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 32.50.

1. Microsoft

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is set to report its earnings on January 24. Its shares are up by almost 2% in the last three months but are down almost 2% in the last month.

As of this writing, Microsoft shares are trading above $239, with a 52-week range of $213.43 to $315.95, giving the company a market cap of more than $1.70 trillion. It has a P/E ratio of over 25.50.

