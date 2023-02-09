10 Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings in the Third Week of February 2023

We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively.

Coming to revenue, 61% have posted revenues above estimates, again less than the 5-year and 10-year average of 69% and 63%, respectively, according to the data from FactSet. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the third week of Feb 2023.

Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023

We have used the market capitalization of companies as of Feb. 8, 2022, to rank the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the third week of Feb 2023. Here are the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the third week of Feb 2023:

10. Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) is set to report its earnings on February 15. Its shares are up by over 26% in the last three months and up almost 15% year to date. As of this writing, Synopsys shares are trading at around $365, with a 52-week range of $255.02 to $391.17, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $54 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 58.20.

9. Equinix

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) is set to report its earnings on February 15. Its shares are up by over 21% in the last three months and up almost 11% year to date. As of this writing, Equinix shares are trading at around $725, with a 52-week range of $494.89 to $776.35, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $66 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 94.80.

8. Southern Co

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) is set to report its earnings on February 16. Its shares are up by almost 7% in the last three months but are down over 5% year to date. As of this writing, Southern Co shares are trading at around $67.60, with a 52-week range of $58.85 to $80.57, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $73 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 21.40.

7. Airbnb

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) is set to report its earnings on February 14. Its shares are up by almost 25% in the last three months and up almost 40% year to date. As of this writing, Airbnb shares are trading at around $119, with a 52-week range of $81.91 to $191.73, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $74 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 50.

6. Zoetis

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) is set to report its earnings on February 14. Its shares are up by over 24% in the last three months and up almost 13% year to date. As of this writing, Zoetis shares are trading at around $164, with a 52-week range of $124.15 to $205.31, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $76 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 37.80.

5. Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is set to report its earnings on February 15. Its shares are up by over 22% in the last three months and up almost 11% year to date. As of this writing, Analog Devices shares are trading at around $181, with a 52-week range of $133.48 to $181.86, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $89 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 34.30.

4. Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is set to report its earnings on February 16. Its shares are up by almost 28% in the last three months and up almost 24% year to date. As of this writing, Applied Materials shares are trading at around $119, with a 52-week range of $71.12 to $145.16, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $99 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 16.10.

3. Deere & Company

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is set to report its earnings on February 17. Its shares are up by over 3% in the last three months but are down over 4% year to date. As of this writing, Deere & Company shares are trading at around $411, with a 52-week range of $283.81 to $448.40, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $122 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 17.50.

2. Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) is set to report its earnings on February 15. Its shares are up by almost 9% in the last three months and up almost 1% year to date. As of this writing, Cisco Systems shares are trading at around $47.60, with a 52-week range of $38.61 to $57.69, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $195 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 17.20.

1. Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) is set to report its earnings on February 14. Its shares are up by over 2% in the last three months but are down almost 6% year to date. As of this writing, Coca-Cola shares are trading at around $59, with a 52-week range of $54.02 to $67.20, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $260 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 26.30.

