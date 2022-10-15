These Are The 10 Biggest Companies Revealing Earnings Next Week

The coming week is another important week with regard to earnings. Plenty of big names from diverse industries are scheduled to announce their earnings next week, including Bank of America, Tesla, Verizon, Abbott Laboratories and more.

What makes next week even more important is that over 80 S&P 500 companies are scheduled to report earnings. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies revealing earnings next week.

10 Biggest Companies Revealing Earnings Next Week

We have used the market capitalization of companies (as of Oct. 13, 2022) to rank the 10 biggest companies revealing earnings next week. Here are the 10 biggest companies revealing earnings next week:

Union Pacific

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Omaha, Neb., this company offers railroad and freight transportation services. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) shares are down by almost 22% year to date and down over 7% in the last month.

As of this writing, Union Pacific shares are trading at above $197, with a 52-week range of $186.89 to $278.94. Union Pacific will report its earnings on October 20.

Philip Morris International

Founded in 1847 and headquartered in New York City, this company makes and sells cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares are down by over 8% year to date and down almost 9% in the last month.

As of this writing, Philip Morris International shares are trading at above $87, with a 52-week range of $82.85 to $112.48. Philip Morris International will report its earnings on October 20.

Charles Schwab

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company offers wealth management, asset management, securities brokerage, banking, custody, and financial advisory services. Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares are down by almost 12% year to date but are up over 3% in the last month.

As of this writing, Charles Schwab shares are trading at above $74, with a 52-week range of $59.35 to $96.24. Charles Schwab will report its earnings on October 17.

Verizon Communications

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) shares are down by almost 30% year to date and down almost 12% in the last month.

As of this writing, Verizon Communications shares are trading at above $36, with a 52-week range of $35.04 to $55.51. Verizon Communications will report its earnings on October 21.

Abbott Laboratories

Founded in 1900 and headquartered in Abbott Park, Ill., this company makes and sells a range of healthcare products. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares are down by over 27% year to date and down over 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, Abbott Laboratories shares are trading at above $103, with a 52-week range of $96.67 to $142.60. Abbott Laboratories will report its earnings on October 19.

Danaher

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Washington, DC, it is a medical company that makes and sells professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) shares are down by almost 22% year to date and down over 7% in the last month.

As of this writing, Danaher shares are trading at above $254, with a 52-week range of $233.71 to $331.69. Danaher will report its earnings on October 20.

Bank of America

Founded in 1904 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., this company offers banking and nonbanking financial services. Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) shares are down by almost 28% year to date and down over 7% in the last month.

As of this writing, Bank of America shares are trading at above $32, with a 52-week range of $29.31 to $50.11. Bank of America will report its earnings on October 17.

Procter & Gamble

Founded in 1837 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, this company makes and sells personal care products. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) shares are down by almost 23% year to date and down almost 9% in the last month.

As of this writing, Procter & Gamble shares are trading at above $126 with a 52-week range of $122.18 to $165.35. Procter & Gamble will report its earnings on October 19.

Johnson & Johnson

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in New Brunswick, N.J., this company makes and sells products in the health care field. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares are down by over 3% year to date and down over 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, Johnson & Johnson shares are trading at above $165 with a 52-week range of $155.72 to $186.69, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $427 billion. Johnson & Johnson will report its earnings on October 18.

Tesla

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company designs and makes electric vehicles, as well as energy generation and storage products. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are down by over 37% year to date and down almost 27% in the last month.

As of this writing, Tesla shares are trading at above $222 with a 52-week range of $206.22 to $414.5, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $680 billion. Tesla will report its earnings on October 19.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk