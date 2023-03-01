These Are the 10 Biggest Health Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies are now one of the most popular asset classes, and it is evident from their growing use in sensitive sectors like healthcare. In fact, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that blockchain technology has the potential to transform healthcare by placing patients at the center of the healthcare ecosystem.

Moreover, using blockchain technology also helps improve health data security, privacy, and interoperability. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest health cryptocurrencies.

10 Biggest Health Cryptocurrencies

We have used the market capitalization of health cryptocurrencies as of Feb. 28, 2023 (from coinmarketcap.com) to rank the 10 biggest health cryptocurrencies. Here are the 10 biggest health cryptocurrencies:

10. MediShares (MDS)

Launched in November 2017, MediShares aims to use blockchain to develop commercial centers for medical treatment that don’t require full money to cover the costs. MDS is up by over 44% year-to-date, but remains in the red for the last 90 days, down over 13%.

As of this writing, MDS is trading at $0.0002068, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $270K. MDS has an all-time high of $0.2717 (Mar 2018) and an all-time low of $0.0001083 (Jan 2023).

9. Tokes (TKS)

Tokes is the native token of the Multichain Ventures ecosystem. TKS is down by almost 4% year-to-date, bringing its 90-day gain to over 15%. As of this writing, TKS is trading at $0.0015, giving it a market capitalization of more than $300K. TKS has an all-time high of $11.29 (Jan 2018) and an all-time low of $0.0003899 (Jan 2022).

8. DOSE (DOSE)

Launched in November 2021, DOSE is a gamified fitness ecosystem to boost the real-world workout experience by using game design techniques and a play-to-earn model. DOSE is up by over 21% year-to-date, bringing its 90-day gain to almost 1%.

As of this writing, DOSE is trading at $0.007552, giving it a market capitalization of more than $391K. DOSE has an all-time high of $0.4051 (Nov 2021) and an all-time low of $0.006037 (Dec 2022).

7. Patientory (PTOY)

Patientory is a native token of PTOYMatrix, which is a HIPAA compliant blockchain-enabled Health Information Exchange and Storage System. PTOY is down by over 86% year-to-date, bringing its 90-day gain to over 274%.

As of this writing, PTOY is trading at $0.008008, giving it a market capitalization of more than $560K. PTOY has an all-time high of $1.69 (Jan 2017) and an all-time low of $0.0012 (May 2022).

6. Medicalchain (MTN)

Medicalchain uses blockchain technology to securely manage health records. MTN is up by over 43% year-to-date, bringing its 90-day gain to over 3%. As of this writing, MTN is trading at $0.001774, giving it a market capitalization of more than $569K. MTN has an all-time high of $0.4041 (Feb 2018) and an all-time low of $0.0007654 (Jan 2023).

5. Dentacoin (DCN)

Dentacoin is a blockchain solution for the global dental industry. DCN is up by over 2% year-to-date, bringing its 90-day gain to almost 3%. As of this writing, DCN is trading at $0.000002203, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.29 million. DCN has an all-time high of $0.008267 (Jan 2018) and an all-time low of $0.000001183 (Oct 2022).

4. DOC.COM (MTC)

Medical Token Currency or MTC is integrated into the services that Doc.com provides, including patient referrals, tools for doctors’ everyday practice and more. MTC is up by over 58% year-to-date, bringing its 90-day gain to almost 200%.

As of this writing, MTC is trading at $0.0041, giving it a market capitalization of more than $3 million. MTC has an all-time high of $0.4915 (May 2018) and an all-time low of 0.001167 (Jun 2022).

3. SOLVE (SOLVE)

Solve is a utility token that facilitates inter/intra network payments and transaction fees on the Solve.Care healthcare platform. SOLVE is up by almost 77% year-to-date, bringing its 90-day gain to over 53%.

As of this writing, SOLVE is trading at $0.0374, giving it a market capitalization of more than $18 million. SOLVE has an all-time high of $0.603 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.02016 (Jan 2023).

2. Step App (FITFI)

Created in 2021, it aims to create a fitness experience in the metaverse with the help of geo-location technology and non-fungible tokens. FITFI is up by almost 13% year-to-date, but remains in the red for the last 90 days, down almost 42%.

As of this writing, FITFI is trading at $0.02542, giving it a market capitalization of more than $37 million. FITFI has an all-time high of $0.7346 (May 2022) and an all-time low of $0.02135 (Dec 2022).

1. MediBloc (MED)

MediBloc is a blockchain-based ecosystem that gives users sovereignty over their data and the use of their health information. MED is up by over 74% year-to-date, bringing its 90-day gain to over 36%.

As of this writing, MED is trading at $0.02017, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $139 million. MED has an all-time high of $0.3528 (Apr 2021) and an all-time low of $0.001558 (Feb 2019).

