The 5 Best and Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks in February 2023

Investing in large-cap stocks is considered one of the best ways to invest in the stock market. Large-cap companies have deep pockets and a proven business model. These stocks could offer attractive returns not just in the long run but also in the short run. To give you an idea of the money you could make (or lose) in the short run, detailed below are the five best and worst performing large-cap stocks in Feb 2023.

Five Best Performing Large-Cap Stocks In Feb 2023

We have taken the February return data of large-cap stocks from finviz.com to develop this list of the five best and worst performing large-cap stocks in Feb 2023. Here are the five best performing large-cap stocks in Feb 2023:

5. W.W. Grainger (17%)

WW Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) shares are up by almost 26% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost 43%. As of this writing, W.W. Grainger shares are trading at above $698 with a 52-week range of $440.48 to $709.21, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $35 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $13 billion in 2021, compared to over $11 billion in 2020.

4. Palo Alto Networks (18%)

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) shares are up by almost 35% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost 6%. As of this writing, Palo Alto Networks shares are trading at above $187 with a 52-week range of $132.22 to $213.63, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $57.9 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $5.4 billion in 2022, compared to over $4.2 billion in 2021.

3. West Pharmaceutical Services (18%)

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) shares are up by over 37% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to -13%. As of this writing, West Pharmaceutical Services shares are trading at above $323 with a 52-week range of $206.19 to $424.00, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $24.0 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $2.8 billion in 2021, compared to over $2.1 billion in 2020.

2. Catalent (27%)

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) shares are up by almost 59% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to around -28%. As of this writing, Catalent shares are trading at above $71.20 with a 52-week range of $40.69 to $115.34, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $13.3 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $4.8 billion in 2022, compared to over $3.9 billion in 2021.

1. Seagen (28%)

Seagen Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares are up by almost 38% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost 32%. As of this writing, Seagen shares are trading at above $177 with a 52-week range of $105.43 to $183.00, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $33.8 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $1.5 billion in 2021, compared to over $2.1 billion in 2020.

Five Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks In Feb 2023

Here are the five worst performing large-cap stocks in Feb 2023:

5. Liberty Media Series C (-21%)

Liberty Media Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) shares are down by over 20% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost -30%. As of this writing, Liberty Media shares are trading at above $31.20 with a 52-week range of $30.91 to $47.01, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $29.3 billion.

4. Match Group (-23%)

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares are down by almost 5% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost -56%. As of this writing, Match Group shares are trading at above $39 with a 52-week range of $38.64 to $114.36, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $11.6 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $2.9 billion in 2021, compared to over $2.3 billion in 2020.

3. Sirius XM Holdings (-26%)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) shares are down by over 26% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost -33%. As of this writing, Sirius XM Holdings shares are trading at above $4.20 with a 52-week range of $4.20 to $6.85, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $16.5 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $8.6 billion in 2021, compared to over $8 billion in 2020.

2. Moderna (-27%)

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares are down by almost 20% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost 14%. As of this writing, Moderna shares are trading at above $143.60 with a 52-week range of $115.03 to $217.25, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $55.3 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $18.4 billion in 2021, compared to over $803 million in 2020.

1. Lucid Group (-29%)

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) shares are up by over 29% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost -64%. As of this writing, Lucid Group shares are trading at above $8.80 with a 52-week range of $6.09 to $28.14, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $16.3 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $27 million in 2021, compared to over $3.9 million in 2020.

