Unusual Put Option Trade in Carlyle Group Worth $340K

On April 17, 2023 at 12:40:24 ET an unusually large $340.00K block of Put contracts in Carlyle Group (CG) was bought, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 277 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.68 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.89th percentile of all recent large trades made in CG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 827 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlyle Group. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 7.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CG is 0.23%, an increase of 16.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.25% to 226,443K shares. The put/call ratio of CG is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.36% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carlyle Group is $43.35. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 42.36% from its latest reported closing price of $30.45.

The projected annual revenue for Carlyle Group is $4,283MM, a decrease of 3.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.99.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eaton Vance Management holds 796K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 787K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 12.64% over the last quarter.

SLGFX – SIMT Large Cap Index Fund Class F holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ExodusPoint Capital Management holds 40K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Allianz Asset Management holds 1,826K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares, representing an increase of 6.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 17.58% over the last quarter.

GWM Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Carlyle Group Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Carlyle Group is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $230 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 1,800 people in 30 offices across six continents.

