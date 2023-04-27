82 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Thursday, April 27

After U.S. markets close Thursday afternoon, 82 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Here are our previews for four of the companies reporting earnings Thursday afternoon.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Accolade ACCD -0.22 -0.51 99.44 Agnico-Eagle Mines AEM 0.49 0.61 1488.03 Allison Transmission ALSN 1.74 1.30 721.42 Alteryx AYX -0.26 -0.40 200.07 Altra Industrial Motion * AIMC 0.92 0.91 516.10 Amazon AMZN 0.22 -7.56 124571.52 Ameris Bancorp ABCB 1.20 1.17 264.36 Amgen AMGN 3.85 4.25 6177.05 AptarGroup ATR 0.90 0.96 829.92 Arcosa ACA 0.54 0.42 500.28 Arthur J. Gallagher AJG 2.99 2.81 2687.79 Axos Financial AX 1.21 1.05 222.94 Beazer Homes BZH 0.82 1.45 519.91 BJ Restaurants BJRI 0.05 0.06 331.83 Boston Beer Co SAM -0.31 -0.16 412.47 Camden Property CPT 1.66 1.50 377.11 Capital One COF 3.93 5.62 9066.80 Carlisle Cos CSL 2.60 4.26 1211.22 Casella Waste CWST 0.09 0.11 255.37 Chemours CC 0.51 1.46 1464.98 Cincinnati Fincl CINF 0.72 1.58 2293.63 Cloudflare NET 0.03 0.01 290.80 Columbia Sportswear COLM 0.87 1.03 799.49 Corp Office Props OFC 0.57 0.58 182.15 Coursera COUR -0.11 -0.11 138.56 Cousins Prop CUZ 0.63 0.67 195.05 CRISPR Therapeutics * CRSP -1.64 -2.32 24.33 CubeSmart CUBE 0.65 0.58 261.14 Dexcom DXCM 0.15 0.32 720.52 Digital Realty Trust DLR 1.66 1.67 1409.61 Dril-Quip * DRQ -0.01 -0.26 93.00 Eastman Chemical EMN 1.23 2.06 2434.89 Elme Communities ELME 0.24 56.66 Employers Holdings EIG 0.58 0.33 206.81 Encompass Health EHC 0.71 0.97 1144.43 Essex Property ESS 3.61 3.37 411.08 Exponent EXPO 0.55 0.56 127.17 Fair Isaac FICO 5.04 4.68 374.79 Federated Hermes FHI 0.73 0.61 390.85 First Solar FSLR 0.95 -0.41 716.66 FirstEnergy FE 0.61 0.60 3042.15 Gaming and Leisure Properties GLPI 0.90 0.86 347.56 GFL Environmental GFL -0.05 0.06 1675.27 Gilead Sciences GILD 1.54 2.12 6328.12 Hartford Financial HIG 1.68 1.66 5704.08 Healthpeak PEAK 0.42 0.43 521.13 Hub Group HUBG 1.82 2.58 1226.48 IMAX IMAX 0.14 -0.14 79.53 Intel INTC -0.14 0.87 11130.24 Kinsale Capital KNSL 2.22 1.63 252.84 Knowles KN 0.05 0.35 147.48 L3Harris LHX 2.87 3.12 4259.13 LPL Financial LPLA 4.33 1.64 2399.28 LTC Properties LTC 0.69 0.60 43.90 Minerals Tech MTX 1.04 1.36 527.73 Mohawk MHK 1.30 3.78 2740.26 Mondelez Int’l MDLZ 0.81 0.84 8430.43 NorthWestern NWE 1.12 1.09 413.23 Oil States OIS 0.01 -0.16 195.65 Olin OLN 1.31 2.48 2048.79 PennyMac PFSI 1.09 2.94 354.08 Pinterest PINS 0.02 0.10 592.60 Principal Fincl PFG 1.49 1.63 3187.05 Provident Finl PFS 0.59 0.49 132.22 PTC Therapeutics PTCT -1.64 -1.78 200.48 Republic Services RSG 1.14 1.14 3438.41 ResMed RMD 1.59 1.32 1049.68 Seagen * SGEN -0.82 -0.74 516.28 Skechers USA SKX 0.63 0.80 1869.91 SkyWest SKYW -0.50 0.35 673.84 SM Energy SM 1.21 1.98 559.37 Snap SNAP -0.01 -0.02 1010.77 South State SSB 1.96 1.69 442.12 Southwestern Energy SWN 0.27 0.40 2355.33 SS&C Techs SSNC 1.14 1.25 1348.45 Sun Country Airlines SNCY 0.57 0.20 283.05 T-Mobile US TMUS 1.48 0.57 19820.27 Tanger Factory SKT 0.44 0.45 108.72 U.S. Silica SLCA 0.46 -0.02 424.60 U.S. Steel X 0.53 3.05 4245.98 VeriSign VRSN 1.66 1.43 367.32 Weyerhaeuser WY 0.12 1.31 1862.01