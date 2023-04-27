82 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Thursday, April 27

After U.S. markets close Thursday afternoon, 82 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
Here are our previews for four of the companies reporting earnings Thursday afternoon.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Accolade
|ACCD
|-0.22
|-0.51
|99.44
|Agnico-Eagle Mines
|AEM
|0.49
|0.61
|1488.03
|Allison Transmission
|ALSN
|1.74
|1.30
|721.42
|Alteryx
|AYX
|-0.26
|-0.40
|200.07
|Altra Industrial Motion *
|AIMC
|0.92
|0.91
|516.10
|Amazon
|AMZN
|0.22
|-7.56
|124571.52
|Ameris Bancorp
|ABCB
|1.20
|1.17
|264.36
|Amgen
|AMGN
|3.85
|4.25
|6177.05
|AptarGroup
|ATR
|0.90
|0.96
|829.92
|Arcosa
|ACA
|0.54
|0.42
|500.28
|Arthur J. Gallagher
|AJG
|2.99
|2.81
|2687.79
|Axos Financial
|AX
|1.21
|1.05
|222.94
|Beazer Homes
|BZH
|0.82
|1.45
|519.91
|BJ Restaurants
|BJRI
|0.05
|0.06
|331.83
|Boston Beer Co
|SAM
|-0.31
|-0.16
|412.47
|Camden Property
|CPT
|1.66
|1.50
|377.11
|Capital One
|COF
|3.93
|5.62
|9066.80
|Carlisle Cos
|CSL
|2.60
|4.26
|1211.22
|Casella Waste
|CWST
|0.09
|0.11
|255.37
|Chemours
|CC
|0.51
|1.46
|1464.98
|Cincinnati Fincl
|CINF
|0.72
|1.58
|2293.63
|Cloudflare
|NET
|0.03
|0.01
|290.80
|Columbia Sportswear
|COLM
|0.87
|1.03
|799.49
|Corp Office Props
|OFC
|0.57
|0.58
|182.15
|Coursera
|COUR
|-0.11
|-0.11
|138.56
|Cousins Prop
|CUZ
|0.63
|0.67
|195.05
|CRISPR Therapeutics *
|CRSP
|-1.64
|-2.32
|24.33
|CubeSmart
|CUBE
|0.65
|0.58
|261.14
|Dexcom
|DXCM
|0.15
|0.32
|720.52
|Digital Realty Trust
|DLR
|1.66
|1.67
|1409.61
|Dril-Quip *
|DRQ
|-0.01
|-0.26
|93.00
|Eastman Chemical
|EMN
|1.23
|2.06
|2434.89
|Elme Communities
|ELME
|0.24
|56.66
|Employers Holdings
|EIG
|0.58
|0.33
|206.81
|Encompass Health
|EHC
|0.71
|0.97
|1144.43
|Essex Property
|ESS
|3.61
|3.37
|411.08
|Exponent
|EXPO
|0.55
|0.56
|127.17
|Fair Isaac
|FICO
|5.04
|4.68
|374.79
|Federated Hermes
|FHI
|0.73
|0.61
|390.85
|First Solar
|FSLR
|0.95
|-0.41
|716.66
|FirstEnergy
|FE
|0.61
|0.60
|3042.15
|Gaming and Leisure Properties
|GLPI
|0.90
|0.86
|347.56
|GFL Environmental
|GFL
|-0.05
|0.06
|1675.27
|Gilead Sciences
|GILD
|1.54
|2.12
|6328.12
|Hartford Financial
|HIG
|1.68
|1.66
|5704.08
|Healthpeak
|PEAK
|0.42
|0.43
|521.13
|Hub Group
|HUBG
|1.82
|2.58
|1226.48
|IMAX
|IMAX
|0.14
|-0.14
|79.53
|Intel
|INTC
|-0.14
|0.87
|11130.24
|Kinsale Capital
|KNSL
|2.22
|1.63
|252.84
|Knowles
|KN
|0.05
|0.35
|147.48
|L3Harris
|LHX
|2.87
|3.12
|4259.13
|LPL Financial
|LPLA
|4.33
|1.64
|2399.28
|LTC Properties
|LTC
|0.69
|0.60
|43.90
|Minerals Tech
|MTX
|1.04
|1.36
|527.73
|Mohawk
|MHK
|1.30
|3.78
|2740.26
|Mondelez Int’l
|MDLZ
|0.81
|0.84
|8430.43
|NorthWestern
|NWE
|1.12
|1.09
|413.23
|Oil States
|OIS
|0.01
|-0.16
|195.65
|Olin
|OLN
|1.31
|2.48
|2048.79
|PennyMac
|PFSI
|1.09
|2.94
|354.08
|PINS
|0.02
|0.10
|592.60
|Principal Fincl
|PFG
|1.49
|1.63
|3187.05
|Provident Finl
|PFS
|0.59
|0.49
|132.22
|PTC Therapeutics
|PTCT
|-1.64
|-1.78
|200.48
|Republic Services
|RSG
|1.14
|1.14
|3438.41
|ResMed
|RMD
|1.59
|1.32
|1049.68
|Seagen *
|SGEN
|-0.82
|-0.74
|516.28
|Skechers USA
|SKX
|0.63
|0.80
|1869.91
|SkyWest
|SKYW
|-0.50
|0.35
|673.84
|SM Energy
|SM
|1.21
|1.98
|559.37
|Snap
|SNAP
|-0.01
|-0.02
|1010.77
|South State
|SSB
|1.96
|1.69
|442.12
|Southwestern Energy
|SWN
|0.27
|0.40
|2355.33
|SS&C Techs
|SSNC
|1.14
|1.25
|1348.45
|Sun Country Airlines
|SNCY
|0.57
|0.20
|283.05
|T-Mobile US
|TMUS
|1.48
|0.57
|19820.27
|Tanger Factory
|SKT
|0.44
|0.45
|108.72
|U.S. Silica
|SLCA
|0.46
|-0.02
|424.60
|U.S. Steel
|X
|0.53
|3.05
|4245.98
|VeriSign
|VRSN
|1.66
|1.43
|367.32
|Weyerhaeuser
|WY
|0.12
|1.31
|1862.01
