143 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Thursday, May 4

After U.S. markets close Thursday afternoon, 143 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
Here are previews of what to expect from two companies reporting quarterly results Thursday morning.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|AAON
|AAON
|0.53
|0.33
|248.28
|AbCellera Biologics
|ABCL
|-0.13
|0.54
|12.11
|ACCO Brands
|ACCO
|0.05
|0.11
|391.88
|AES
|AES
|0.22
|0.21
|2839.78
|Air Transport Services Group
|ATSG
|0.47
|0.56
|510.80
|Alliant Energy
|LNT
|0.71
|0.77
|1169.11
|Alpha and Omega Semi
|AOSL
|-0.19
|1.34
|130.07
|Altair Engineering
|ALTR
|0.29
|0.38
|156.79
|Ameren
|AEE
|0.94
|0.97
|1952.05
|American Homes 4 Rent
|AMH
|0.40
|0.38
|390.03
|American Intl
|AIG
|1.42
|1.30
|11643.77
|Americold Realty Trust
|COLD
|0.21
|0.26
|683.36
|AMN Healthcare
|AMN
|2.36
|3.49
|1112.71
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals
|APLS
|-1.46
|n/a
|26.10
|Apple
|AAPL
|1.43
|1.52
|92840.20
|Atlassian
|TEAM
|0.33
|0.47
|901.77
|Avid Tech
|AVID
|0.25
|n/a
|101.00
|AZEK
|AZEK
|0.13
|0.33
|355.83
|B&G Foods
|BGS
|0.26
|0.34
|528.18
|Barings BDC
|BBDC
|0.29
|0.23
|67.45
|BigCommerce
|BIGC
|-0.13
|-0.18
|71.47
|Bill.com
|BILL
|0.24
|-0.08
|247.23
|Bio-Rad Labs
|BIO
|3.70
|4.94
|689.28
|BlackLine
|BL
|0.16
|0.01
|138.20
|Block
|SQ
|0.34
|0.18
|4604.59
|Boise Cascade
|BCC
|1.63
|7.61
|1475.78
|Booking Holdings
|BKNG
|10.79
|3.90
|3750.70
|Bumble Inc.
|BMBL
|0.12
|0.13
|240.92
|Cable ONE
|CABO
|13.86
|26.85
|420.66
|Cardlytics
|CDLX
|-0.44
|-0.38
|65.09
|CareDx *
|CDNA
|-0.10
|-0.13
|80.70
|Carvana
|CVNA
|-1.91
|-2.89
|2588.85
|Chinook Therapeutics *
|KDNY
|-0.82
|n/a
|0.14
|Chuy’s
|CHUY
|0.37
|0.34
|110.32
|Cirrus Logic
|CRUS
|0.84
|2.01
|367.32
|Clearfield
|CLFD
|0.69
|n/a
|71.98
|Clearwater Analytics
|CWAN
|0.06
|n/a
|83.64
|Codexis *
|CDXS
|-0.25
|-0.13
|14.09
|Cohu
|COHU
|0.54
|0.66
|180.29
|Coinbase Global
|COIN
|-0.87
|-1.96
|651.99
|Collegium Pharmaceutical
|COLL
|1.51
|-0.39
|138.33
|Con Edison *
|ED
|1.57
|1.47
|4011.55
|Coterra Energy
|CTRA
|0.70
|1.01
|1571.36
|Cryoport
|CYRX
|-0.25
|-0.31
|62.15
|Cushman & Wakefield
|CWK
|0.25
|0.48
|2102.93
|Cytokinetics
|CYTK
|-1.18
|-1.05
|2.50
|Definitive Healthcare
|DH
|0.04
|n/a
|57.59
|Denali Therapeutics *
|DNLI
|-0.70
|-0.53
|29.88
|Diamondrock Hospitality
|DRH
|0.18
|0.14
|235.40
|DMC Global
|BOOM
|0.30
|-0.16
|171.70
|Dolby Labs
|DLB
|0.97
|0.92
|349.85
|DoorDash
|DASH
|0.14
|-0.48
|1931.10
|DraftKings
|DKNG
|-0.84
|-1.14
|696.76
|Dropbox
|DBX
|0.36
|0.38
|601.11
|El Pollo Loco
|LOCO
|0.11
|0.07
|113.42
|Envestnet
|ENV
|0.45
|0.47
|301.28
|EOG Resources
|EOG
|2.49
|4.00
|5277.40
|Expedia Group
|EXPE
|0.03
|-0.47
|2670.99
|Federal Realty
|FRT
|1.57
|1.50
|276.05
|FIGS, Inc.
|FIGS
|0.00
|0.05
|112.77
|First Financial *
|FFIN
|0.37
|0.39
|129.26
|Five9
|FIVN
|0.24
|0.22
|207.98
|Floor & Decor
|FND
|0.67
|0.67
|1112.21
|Fortinet
|FTNT
|0.29
|0.94
|1198.75
|Fox Factory Holding
|FOXF
|1.19
|1.32
|393.85
|Funko
|FNKO
|-0.92
|0.34
|235.62
|Globus Medical
|GMED
|0.51
|0.42
|254.05
|GoDaddy
|GDDY
|1.61
|0.41
|1041.13
|Goodyear Tire
|GT
|-0.24
|0.37
|5043.09
|Green Dot
|GDOT
|0.80
|1.06
|387.81
|Grid Dynamics
|GDYN
|0.08
|0.10
|79.62
|Hercules Capital
|HTGC
|0.46
|0.30
|101.95
|Inogen
|INGN
|-0.75
|-0.62
|74.68
|Insulet
|PODD
|0.10
|0.40
|330.15
|iRhythm
|IRTC
|-0.82
|-0.80
|107.06
|Jamf Holding
|JAMF
|0.02
|0.03
|129.38
|Keros Therapeutics *
|KROS
|-1.14
|-1.01
|0.22
|Ligand Pharma
|LGND
|0.89
|0.76
|33.55
|Lyft
|LYFT
|-0.08
|0.07
|982.03
|MasTec
|MTZ
|-0.57
|-0.03
|2371.98
|Matson
|MATX
|0.76
|8.23
|704.34
|McGrath RentCorp
|MGRC
|0.69
|0.77
|158.45
|Mercer Intl
|MERC
|0.09
|1.34
|512.70
|Mettler-Toledo
|MTD
|8.61
|7.87
|921.19
|Microchip
|MCHP
|1.62
|1.35
|2223.79
|Momentive Global
|MNTV
|0.05
|0.00
|118.95
|Monolithic Power
|MPWR
|2.99
|2.45
|449.97
|Monster Beverage
|MNST
|0.34
|0.55
|1693.20
|Motorola Solutions
|MSI
|2.05
|1.70
|2117.93
|MP Materials
|MP
|0.19
|0.50
|89.55
|NCR Corp
|NCR
|0.49
|0.33
|1846.10
|nLIGHT
|LASR
|-0.16
|-0.04
|53.10
|Northern Oil & Gas
|NOG
|1.59
|1.58
|395.37
|OneSpan
|OSPN
|-0.05
|-0.01
|54.12
|Onto Innovation
|ONTO
|0.89
|1.31
|200.00
|Open Text
|OTEX
|0.46
|0.70
|1184.15
|Opendoor Technologies
|OPEN
|-0.72
|0.04
|2691.16
|Orion Engineered Carbons
|OEC
|0.53
|0.57
|522.19
|Paylocity
|PCTY
|1.53
|1.22
|333.10
|Pembina Pipeline
|PBA
|0.68
|0.81
|2421.18
|Perdoceo Education
|PRDO
|0.56
|0.50
|189.36
|Playa Hotels & Resorts
|PLYA
|0.29
|0.19
|264.40
|Post
|POST
|0.81
|0.24
|1566.23
|Power Integrations
|POWI
|0.25
|0.93
|105.43
|Prometheus Biosciences *
|RXDX
|-0.92
|n/a
|0.46
|Prothena *
|PRTA
|-0.84
|n/a
|7.53
|Quaker Chemical
|KWR
|1.33
|1.42
|485.29
|Qualys
|QLYS
|0.96
|0.89
|130.58
|RE/MAX Holdings
|RMAX
|0.27
|0.51
|83.91
|Red Rock Resorts
|RRR
|0.49
|0.77
|413.05
|Redfin
|RDFN
|-1.01
|-0.86
|314.19
|Regal Rexnord
|RRX
|2.15
|2.68
|1230.94
|Regency Centers
|REG
|1.01
|1.03
|301.16
|Reinsurance Group of America
|RGA
|3.33
|0.47
|4183.87
|Relay Therapeutics *
|RLAY
|-0.70
|n/a
|0.16
|RLJ Lodging Trust
|RLJ
|0.32
|0.14
|306.00
|Rocket Companies
|RKT
|-0.09
|0.15
|792.85
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals *
|RCKT
|-0.84
|-0.67
|n/a
|Ryan Specialty Group
|RYAN
|0.25
|0.24
|441.53
|Select Medical
|SEM
|0.42
|0.37
|1645.69
|Silicon Motion *
|SIMO
|0.70
|1.72
|167.41
|SPX Corp
|SPXC
|0.60
|0.40
|329.78
|Standex International
|SXI
|1.57
|1.54
|178.09
|Stem
|STEM
|-0.23
|n/a
|63.34
|Sweetgreen
|SG
|-0.26
|-0.45
|125.93
|Teradata
|TDC
|0.61
|0.65
|472.97
|Texas Roadhouse
|TXRH
|1.36
|1.08
|1152.71
|TimkenSteel
|TMST
|0.18
|0.92
|309.20
|Travere Therapeutics
|TVTX
|-1.03
|-0.82
|50.61
|Trupanion
|TRUP
|-0.04
|-0.22
|252.05
|Tutor Perini
|TPC
|0.04
|-0.42
|917.53
|Ultragenyx Pharma
|RARE
|-1.61
|-2.19
|103.90
|Upland Software
|UPLD
|0.25
|0.41
|74.85
|US Cellular
|USM
|0.34
|0.57
|1015.13
|Veracyte
|VCYT
|-0.11
|n/a
|75.75
|Verra Mobility
|VRRM
|0.10
|n/a
|183.35
|ViewRay *
|VRAY
|-0.16
|-0.14
|22.60
|Vir Biotechnology *
|VIR
|-0.86
|3.93
|50.10
|Wheaton Precious Metals
|WPM
|0.25
|0.35
|237.87
|WW
|WW
|-0.38
|-0.12
|235.41
|Xponential Fitness
|XPOF
|0.18
|n/a
|65.45
|Yelp
|YELP
|0.40
|-0.01
|305.74
|Zeta Global
|ZETA
|0.05
|-0.54
|150.25
