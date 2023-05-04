143 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Thursday, May 4

After U.S. markets close Thursday afternoon, 143 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Here are previews of what to expect from two companies reporting quarterly results Thursday morning.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) AAON AAON 0.53 0.33 248.28 AbCellera Biologics ABCL -0.13 0.54 12.11 ACCO Brands ACCO 0.05 0.11 391.88 AES AES 0.22 0.21 2839.78 Air Transport Services Group ATSG 0.47 0.56 510.80 Alliant Energy LNT 0.71 0.77 1169.11 Alpha and Omega Semi AOSL -0.19 1.34 130.07 Altair Engineering ALTR 0.29 0.38 156.79 Ameren AEE 0.94 0.97 1952.05 American Homes 4 Rent AMH 0.40 0.38 390.03 American Intl AIG 1.42 1.30 11643.77 Americold Realty Trust COLD 0.21 0.26 683.36 AMN Healthcare AMN 2.36 3.49 1112.71 Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS -1.46 n/a 26.10 Apple AAPL 1.43 1.52 92840.20 Atlassian TEAM 0.33 0.47 901.77 Avid Tech AVID 0.25 n/a 101.00 AZEK AZEK 0.13 0.33 355.83 B&G Foods BGS 0.26 0.34 528.18 Barings BDC BBDC 0.29 0.23 67.45 BigCommerce BIGC -0.13 -0.18 71.47 Bill.com BILL 0.24 -0.08 247.23 Bio-Rad Labs BIO 3.70 4.94 689.28 BlackLine BL 0.16 0.01 138.20 Block SQ 0.34 0.18 4604.59 Boise Cascade BCC 1.63 7.61 1475.78 Booking Holdings BKNG 10.79 3.90 3750.70 Bumble Inc. BMBL 0.12 0.13 240.92 Cable ONE CABO 13.86 26.85 420.66 Cardlytics CDLX -0.44 -0.38 65.09 CareDx * CDNA -0.10 -0.13 80.70 Carvana CVNA -1.91 -2.89 2588.85 Chinook Therapeutics * KDNY -0.82 n/a 0.14 Chuy’s CHUY 0.37 0.34 110.32 Cirrus Logic CRUS 0.84 2.01 367.32 Clearfield CLFD 0.69 n/a 71.98 Clearwater Analytics CWAN 0.06 n/a 83.64 Codexis * CDXS -0.25 -0.13 14.09 Cohu COHU 0.54 0.66 180.29 Coinbase Global COIN -0.87 -1.96 651.99 Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL 1.51 -0.39 138.33 Con Edison * ED 1.57 1.47 4011.55 Coterra Energy CTRA 0.70 1.01 1571.36 Cryoport CYRX -0.25 -0.31 62.15 Cushman & Wakefield CWK 0.25 0.48 2102.93 Cytokinetics CYTK -1.18 -1.05 2.50 Definitive Healthcare DH 0.04 n/a 57.59 Denali Therapeutics * DNLI -0.70 -0.53 29.88 Diamondrock Hospitality DRH 0.18 0.14 235.40 DMC Global BOOM 0.30 -0.16 171.70 Dolby Labs DLB 0.97 0.92 349.85 DoorDash DASH 0.14 -0.48 1931.10 DraftKings DKNG -0.84 -1.14 696.76 Dropbox DBX 0.36 0.38 601.11 El Pollo Loco LOCO 0.11 0.07 113.42 Envestnet ENV 0.45 0.47 301.28 EOG Resources EOG 2.49 4.00 5277.40 Expedia Group EXPE 0.03 -0.47 2670.99 Federal Realty FRT 1.57 1.50 276.05 FIGS, Inc. FIGS 0.00 0.05 112.77 First Financial * FFIN 0.37 0.39 129.26 Five9 FIVN 0.24 0.22 207.98 Floor & Decor FND 0.67 0.67 1112.21 Fortinet FTNT 0.29 0.94 1198.75 Fox Factory Holding FOXF 1.19 1.32 393.85 Funko FNKO -0.92 0.34 235.62 Globus Medical GMED 0.51 0.42 254.05 GoDaddy GDDY 1.61 0.41 1041.13 Goodyear Tire GT -0.24 0.37 5043.09 Green Dot GDOT 0.80 1.06 387.81 Grid Dynamics GDYN 0.08 0.10 79.62 Hercules Capital HTGC 0.46 0.30 101.95 Inogen INGN -0.75 -0.62 74.68 Insulet PODD 0.10 0.40 330.15 iRhythm IRTC -0.82 -0.80 107.06 Jamf Holding JAMF 0.02 0.03 129.38 Keros Therapeutics * KROS -1.14 -1.01 0.22 Ligand Pharma LGND 0.89 0.76 33.55 Lyft LYFT -0.08 0.07 982.03 MasTec MTZ -0.57 -0.03 2371.98 Matson MATX 0.76 8.23 704.34 McGrath RentCorp MGRC 0.69 0.77 158.45 Mercer Intl MERC 0.09 1.34 512.70 Mettler-Toledo MTD 8.61 7.87 921.19 Microchip MCHP 1.62 1.35 2223.79 Momentive Global MNTV 0.05 0.00 118.95 Monolithic Power MPWR 2.99 2.45 449.97 Monster Beverage MNST 0.34 0.55 1693.20 Motorola Solutions MSI 2.05 1.70 2117.93 MP Materials MP 0.19 0.50 89.55 NCR Corp NCR 0.49 0.33 1846.10 nLIGHT LASR -0.16 -0.04 53.10 Northern Oil & Gas NOG 1.59 1.58 395.37 OneSpan OSPN -0.05 -0.01 54.12 Onto Innovation ONTO 0.89 1.31 200.00 Open Text OTEX 0.46 0.70 1184.15 Opendoor Technologies OPEN -0.72 0.04 2691.16 Orion Engineered Carbons OEC 0.53 0.57 522.19 Paylocity PCTY 1.53 1.22 333.10 Pembina Pipeline PBA 0.68 0.81 2421.18 Perdoceo Education PRDO 0.56 0.50 189.36 Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA 0.29 0.19 264.40 Post POST 0.81 0.24 1566.23 Power Integrations POWI 0.25 0.93 105.43 Prometheus Biosciences * RXDX -0.92 n/a 0.46 Prothena * PRTA -0.84 n/a 7.53 Quaker Chemical KWR 1.33 1.42 485.29 Qualys QLYS 0.96 0.89 130.58 RE/MAX Holdings RMAX 0.27 0.51 83.91 Red Rock Resorts RRR 0.49 0.77 413.05 Redfin RDFN -1.01 -0.86 314.19 Regal Rexnord RRX 2.15 2.68 1230.94 Regency Centers REG 1.01 1.03 301.16 Reinsurance Group of America RGA 3.33 0.47 4183.87 Relay Therapeutics * RLAY -0.70 n/a 0.16 RLJ Lodging Trust RLJ 0.32 0.14 306.00 Rocket Companies RKT -0.09 0.15 792.85 Rocket Pharmaceuticals * RCKT -0.84 -0.67 n/a Ryan Specialty Group RYAN 0.25 0.24 441.53 Select Medical SEM 0.42 0.37 1645.69 Silicon Motion * SIMO 0.70 1.72 167.41 SPX Corp SPXC 0.60 0.40 329.78 Standex International SXI 1.57 1.54 178.09 Stem STEM -0.23 n/a 63.34 Sweetgreen SG -0.26 -0.45 125.93 Teradata TDC 0.61 0.65 472.97 Texas Roadhouse TXRH 1.36 1.08 1152.71 TimkenSteel TMST 0.18 0.92 309.20 Travere Therapeutics TVTX -1.03 -0.82 50.61 Trupanion TRUP -0.04 -0.22 252.05 Tutor Perini TPC 0.04 -0.42 917.53 Ultragenyx Pharma RARE -1.61 -2.19 103.90 Upland Software UPLD 0.25 0.41 74.85 US Cellular USM 0.34 0.57 1015.13 Veracyte VCYT -0.11 n/a 75.75 Verra Mobility VRRM 0.10 n/a 183.35 ViewRay * VRAY -0.16 -0.14 22.60 Vir Biotechnology * VIR -0.86 3.93 50.10 Wheaton Precious Metals WPM 0.25 0.35 237.87 WW WW -0.38 -0.12 235.41 Xponential Fitness XPOF 0.18 n/a 65.45 Yelp YELP 0.40 -0.01 305.74 Zeta Global ZETA 0.05 -0.54 150.25