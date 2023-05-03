136 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Wednesday, May 3

After U.S. markets close Wednesday afternoon, 136 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Two of these companies are reporting quarterly results late Wednesday.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) 10x Genomics TXG -0.38 -0.38 128.87 Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT -0.37 -0.44 36.81 Advanced Energy AEIS 1.14 1.24 413.33 Aerojet Rocketdyne * AJRD 0.45 0.44 540.35 Albemarle ALB 7.05 2.38 2735.62 Alkami Technology ALKT -0.06 -0.15 58.71 Allogene ALLO -0.62 n/a 0.01 Allstate ALL -1.01 2.58 13683.88 Altice USA ATUS 0.06 0.43 2316.74 Amedisys AMED 0.88 1.23 558.98 Amwell AMWL -0.18 -0.26 64.86 ANSYS ANSS 1.61 1.36 492.35 Anywhere Real Estate HOUS -0.79 n/a 1134.67 APA Corp. APA 0.97 1.92 1838.73 AssetMark AMK 0.54 0.39 132.29 Atmos Energy ATO 2.46 2.37 1731.22 Avnet AVT 1.79 2.15 6313.78 Axcelis Tech ACLS 1.30 1.22 240.56 Benchmark Electronics BHE 0.42 0.44 660.00 Black Hills Corp BKH 1.67 1.82 754.70 Callon Petroleum CPE 2.04 3.43 535.29 Ceridian HCM CDAY 0.32 0.10 361.21 Civitas Resources CIVI 2.02 2.51 627.85 Cognizant Tech CTSH 1.05 1.08 4732.78 Compass Diversified CODI 0.36 0.52 541.50 Confluent CFLT -0.14 -0.19 167.39 Corcept Therapeutics CORT 0.21 0.35 104.91 CoreCivic CXW 0.35 0.34 469.46 Corteva CTVA 0.93 0.97 4741.00 CRISPR Therapeutics * CRSP -1.64 -2.32 24.33 Cross Country CCRN 0.75 1.70 594.09 Curtiss-Wright CW 1.40 1.31 585.49 DCP Midstream * DCP 0.97 0.32 3600.00 Denbury DEN 1.38 1.69 336.21 DHT DHT 0.25 -0.10 97.36 Earthstone Energy ESTE 0.73 0.78 391.95 Encore Capital ECPG 1.03 6.40 323.28 Envista NVST 0.41 0.47 632.51 Equinix EQIX 5.33 7.16 1973.90 Equitable Holdings EQH 1.19 1.36 3272.92 Equity Commonwealth EQC 0.21 0.03 15.01 Etsy ETSY 0.90 0.60 620.92 Eversource Energy ES 1.34 1.28 3241.70 Evolent Health EVH 0.19 0.12 434.31 Farmland Partners FPI 0.03 n/a 13.50 FARO Techs FARO -0.13 -0.14 84.89 Fastly FSLY -0.10 -0.15 116.16 Fate Therapeutics FATE -0.62 -0.68 33.53 Fidelity National FNF 0.86 1.37 2445.57 FleetCor FLT 3.69 3.65 881.03 FormFactor FORM 0.13 0.49 162.63 Frontier Group Holdings ULCC -0.08 -0.50 855.60 Genco Shipping & Trading GNK 0.14 n/a 55.97 Gildan Activewear GIL 0.52 0.76 708.33 Glaukos GKOS -0.58 -0.38 67.74 Globe Life GL 2.47 1.70 1364.43 Host Hotels HST 0.48 0.39 1312.29 HubSpot HUBS 0.83 0.54 475.76 Inari NARI -0.23 -0.06 110.30 Infinera INFN -0.01 -0.07 381.39 Ingersoll-Rand IR 0.52 0.49 1486.45 Ingevity NGVT 1.11 1.62 411.22 Innospec IOSP 1.17 1.53 496.47 JFrog FROG 0.03 0.00 78.40 Kennedy Wilson KW 0.41 0.24 141.94 Kratos Defense and Security KTOS 0.04 0.04 223.53 Kulicke & Soffa KLIC 0.26 1.95 171.01 Lemonade LMND -1.08 -1.21 88.20 Leslie’s LESL -0.11 -0.01 223.55 Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY 0.53 0.90 317.76 Marathon Oil MRO 0.58 1.02 1625.01 Marriott Vacations VAC 1.93 1.70 1150.98 MAXIMUS MMS 0.83 0.80 1203.97 MercadoLibre MELI 3.31 1.30 2871.79 MetLife MET 1.86 2.08 16840.15 MGIC Investment MTG 0.50 0.60 291.89 MKS Instruments MKSI -0.18 2.71 772.21 Mosaic MOS 1.25 2.41 3258.46 Myriad Genetics MYGN -0.19 -0.03 171.56 NanoString Technologies NSTG -0.56 -0.86 33.13 National Fuel Gas NFG 1.55 1.68 697.11 Noble Corporation NE 0.11 -0.12 537.50 Nu Skin NUS 0.33 0.76 477.49 NuVasive * NUVA 0.42 0.54 298.48 Opko Health OPK -0.08 -0.08 193.35 OUTFRONT Media OUT 0.14 -0.04 383.80 Palomar Holdings PLMR 0.74 0.68 88.35 Paramount Group PGRE 0.23 0.25 181.22 PDC Energy PDCE 2.87 0.33 750.29 Procore Technologies PCOR -0.12 -0.15 203.21 Public Storage PSA 3.99 3.65 1087.17 Qiagen QGEN 0.46 0.80 478.23 Qorvo QRVO 0.13 3.12 621.42 Qualcomm QCOM 2.16 3.21 9116.83 QuidelOrtho QDEL 1.43 11.66 772.16 QuinStreet QNST -0.07 0.09 163.89 Radian Group RDN 0.75 1.17 313.37 Rayonier RYN 0.10 0.20 210.13 Realty Income O 1.01 1.02 883.08 REGENXBIO RGNX -1.39 -1.79 31.29 Remitly Global RELY -0.05 n/a 196.78 Resideo REZI 0.46 0.58 1530.92 Revolve Group RVLV 0.15 0.30 290.14 RPT Realty RPT 0.24 0.26 50.55 Rush Street Interactive RSI -0.19 -0.22 155.04 Ryman Hospitality RHP 1.41 0.63 436.97 Selective Insurance SIGI 1.58 1.41 1000.70 SiTime SITM 0.00 0.94 38.00 SolarEdge Technologies SEDG 1.95 1.20 932.08 Spirit Realty Capital SRC 0.90 0.88 185.87 STAAR Surgical STAA 0.09 0.29 66.22 Stoneridge SRI -0.30 -0.27 224.79 Sturm Ruger RGR 0.97 1.70 138.80 Summit Materials SUM -0.36 -0.41 396.61 Sunrun RUN -0.19 -0.42 518.38 Synaptics SYNA 1.86 3.75 325.47 Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM -0.53 -0.23 170.34 TPI Composites TPIC -0.47 -0.71 378.99 TripAdvisor TRIP 0.06 -0.09 359.40 TTEC Holdings TTEC 0.46 1.08 598.87 TTM Tech TTMI 0.19 0.24 564.48 U.S. Physical Therapy USPH 0.55 0.65 140.77 Udemy UDMY -0.14 -0.08 170.95 UGI Corp UGI 1.81 1.91 3100.30 Universal Display OLED 0.82 1.05 135.90 Upwork UPWK -0.07 -0.03 159.00 Veradigm * MDRX 0.27 0.79 168.08 Vimeo VMEO -0.14 -0.07 102.10 Vista Outdoor VSTO 0.90 2.04 731.36 Warrior Met Coal HCC 2.50 2.97 413.82 Watts Water Tech. WTS 1.64 1.63 473.29 Werner Enterprises WERN 0.71 0.96 857.09 Western Midstream WES 0.65 0.75 738.80 Williams Cos WMB 0.49 0.41 2650.52 Yellow Corporation YELL -0.88 -0.54 1178.20 Zillow ZG 0.10 0.49 425.51