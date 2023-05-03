136 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Wednesday, May 3

After U.S. markets close Wednesday afternoon, 136 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
Two of these companies are reporting quarterly results late Wednesday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|10x Genomics
|TXG
|-0.38
|-0.38
|128.87
|Adaptive Biotechnologies
|ADPT
|-0.37
|-0.44
|36.81
|Advanced Energy
|AEIS
|1.14
|1.24
|413.33
|Aerojet Rocketdyne *
|AJRD
|0.45
|0.44
|540.35
|Albemarle
|ALB
|7.05
|2.38
|2735.62
|Alkami Technology
|ALKT
|-0.06
|-0.15
|58.71
|Allogene
|ALLO
|-0.62
|n/a
|0.01
|Allstate
|ALL
|-1.01
|2.58
|13683.88
|Altice USA
|ATUS
|0.06
|0.43
|2316.74
|Amedisys
|AMED
|0.88
|1.23
|558.98
|Amwell
|AMWL
|-0.18
|-0.26
|64.86
|ANSYS
|ANSS
|1.61
|1.36
|492.35
|Anywhere Real Estate
|HOUS
|-0.79
|n/a
|1134.67
|APA Corp.
|APA
|0.97
|1.92
|1838.73
|AssetMark
|AMK
|0.54
|0.39
|132.29
|Atmos Energy
|ATO
|2.46
|2.37
|1731.22
|Avnet
|AVT
|1.79
|2.15
|6313.78
|Axcelis Tech
|ACLS
|1.30
|1.22
|240.56
|Benchmark Electronics
|BHE
|0.42
|0.44
|660.00
|Black Hills Corp
|BKH
|1.67
|1.82
|754.70
|Callon Petroleum
|CPE
|2.04
|3.43
|535.29
|Ceridian HCM
|CDAY
|0.32
|0.10
|361.21
|Civitas Resources
|CIVI
|2.02
|2.51
|627.85
|Cognizant Tech
|CTSH
|1.05
|1.08
|4732.78
|Compass Diversified
|CODI
|0.36
|0.52
|541.50
|Confluent
|CFLT
|-0.14
|-0.19
|167.39
|Corcept Therapeutics
|CORT
|0.21
|0.35
|104.91
|CoreCivic
|CXW
|0.35
|0.34
|469.46
|Corteva
|CTVA
|0.93
|0.97
|4741.00
|CRISPR Therapeutics *
|CRSP
|-1.64
|-2.32
|24.33
|Cross Country
|CCRN
|0.75
|1.70
|594.09
|Curtiss-Wright
|CW
|1.40
|1.31
|585.49
|DCP Midstream *
|DCP
|0.97
|0.32
|3600.00
|Denbury
|DEN
|1.38
|1.69
|336.21
|DHT
|DHT
|0.25
|-0.10
|97.36
|Earthstone Energy
|ESTE
|0.73
|0.78
|391.95
|Encore Capital
|ECPG
|1.03
|6.40
|323.28
|Envista
|NVST
|0.41
|0.47
|632.51
|Equinix
|EQIX
|5.33
|7.16
|1973.90
|Equitable Holdings
|EQH
|1.19
|1.36
|3272.92
|Equity Commonwealth
|EQC
|0.21
|0.03
|15.01
|Etsy
|ETSY
|0.90
|0.60
|620.92
|Eversource Energy
|ES
|1.34
|1.28
|3241.70
|Evolent Health
|EVH
|0.19
|0.12
|434.31
|Farmland Partners
|FPI
|0.03
|n/a
|13.50
|FARO Techs
|FARO
|-0.13
|-0.14
|84.89
|Fastly
|FSLY
|-0.10
|-0.15
|116.16
|Fate Therapeutics
|FATE
|-0.62
|-0.68
|33.53
|Fidelity National
|FNF
|0.86
|1.37
|2445.57
|FleetCor
|FLT
|3.69
|3.65
|881.03
|FormFactor
|FORM
|0.13
|0.49
|162.63
|Frontier Group Holdings
|ULCC
|-0.08
|-0.50
|855.60
|Genco Shipping & Trading
|GNK
|0.14
|n/a
|55.97
|Gildan Activewear
|GIL
|0.52
|0.76
|708.33
|Glaukos
|GKOS
|-0.58
|-0.38
|67.74
|Globe Life
|GL
|2.47
|1.70
|1364.43
|Host Hotels
|HST
|0.48
|0.39
|1312.29
|HubSpot
|HUBS
|0.83
|0.54
|475.76
|Inari
|NARI
|-0.23
|-0.06
|110.30
|Infinera
|INFN
|-0.01
|-0.07
|381.39
|Ingersoll-Rand
|IR
|0.52
|0.49
|1486.45
|Ingevity
|NGVT
|1.11
|1.62
|411.22
|Innospec
|IOSP
|1.17
|1.53
|496.47
|JFrog
|FROG
|0.03
|0.00
|78.40
|Kennedy Wilson
|KW
|0.41
|0.24
|141.94
|Kratos Defense and Security
|KTOS
|0.04
|0.04
|223.53
|Kulicke & Soffa
|KLIC
|0.26
|1.95
|171.01
|Lemonade
|LMND
|-1.08
|-1.21
|88.20
|Leslie’s
|LESL
|-0.11
|-0.01
|223.55
|Magnolia Oil & Gas
|MGY
|0.53
|0.90
|317.76
|Marathon Oil
|MRO
|0.58
|1.02
|1625.01
|Marriott Vacations
|VAC
|1.93
|1.70
|1150.98
|MAXIMUS
|MMS
|0.83
|0.80
|1203.97
|MercadoLibre
|MELI
|3.31
|1.30
|2871.79
|MetLife
|MET
|1.86
|2.08
|16840.15
|MGIC Investment
|MTG
|0.50
|0.60
|291.89
|MKS Instruments
|MKSI
|-0.18
|2.71
|772.21
|Mosaic
|MOS
|1.25
|2.41
|3258.46
|Myriad Genetics
|MYGN
|-0.19
|-0.03
|171.56
|NanoString Technologies
|NSTG
|-0.56
|-0.86
|33.13
|National Fuel Gas
|NFG
|1.55
|1.68
|697.11
|Noble Corporation
|NE
|0.11
|-0.12
|537.50
|Nu Skin
|NUS
|0.33
|0.76
|477.49
|NuVasive *
|NUVA
|0.42
|0.54
|298.48
|Opko Health
|OPK
|-0.08
|-0.08
|193.35
|OUTFRONT Media
|OUT
|0.14
|-0.04
|383.80
|Palomar Holdings
|PLMR
|0.74
|0.68
|88.35
|Paramount Group
|PGRE
|0.23
|0.25
|181.22
|PDC Energy
|PDCE
|2.87
|0.33
|750.29
|Procore Technologies
|PCOR
|-0.12
|-0.15
|203.21
|Public Storage
|PSA
|3.99
|3.65
|1087.17
|Qiagen
|QGEN
|0.46
|0.80
|478.23
|Qorvo
|QRVO
|0.13
|3.12
|621.42
|Qualcomm
|QCOM
|2.16
|3.21
|9116.83
|QuidelOrtho
|QDEL
|1.43
|11.66
|772.16
|QuinStreet
|QNST
|-0.07
|0.09
|163.89
|Radian Group
|RDN
|0.75
|1.17
|313.37
|Rayonier
|RYN
|0.10
|0.20
|210.13
|Realty Income
|O
|1.01
|1.02
|883.08
|REGENXBIO
|RGNX
|-1.39
|-1.79
|31.29
|Remitly Global
|RELY
|-0.05
|n/a
|196.78
|Resideo
|REZI
|0.46
|0.58
|1530.92
|Revolve Group
|RVLV
|0.15
|0.30
|290.14
|RPT Realty
|RPT
|0.24
|0.26
|50.55
|Rush Street Interactive
|RSI
|-0.19
|-0.22
|155.04
|Ryman Hospitality
|RHP
|1.41
|0.63
|436.97
|Selective Insurance
|SIGI
|1.58
|1.41
|1000.70
|SiTime
|SITM
|0.00
|0.94
|38.00
|SolarEdge Technologies
|SEDG
|1.95
|1.20
|932.08
|Spirit Realty Capital
|SRC
|0.90
|0.88
|185.87
|STAAR Surgical
|STAA
|0.09
|0.29
|66.22
|Stoneridge
|SRI
|-0.30
|-0.27
|224.79
|Sturm Ruger
|RGR
|0.97
|1.70
|138.80
|Summit Materials
|SUM
|-0.36
|-0.41
|396.61
|Sunrun
|RUN
|-0.19
|-0.42
|518.38
|Synaptics
|SYNA
|1.86
|3.75
|325.47
|Tandem Diabetes Care
|TNDM
|-0.53
|-0.23
|170.34
|TPI Composites
|TPIC
|-0.47
|-0.71
|378.99
|TripAdvisor
|TRIP
|0.06
|-0.09
|359.40
|TTEC Holdings
|TTEC
|0.46
|1.08
|598.87
|TTM Tech
|TTMI
|0.19
|0.24
|564.48
|U.S. Physical Therapy
|USPH
|0.55
|0.65
|140.77
|Udemy
|UDMY
|-0.14
|-0.08
|170.95
|UGI Corp
|UGI
|1.81
|1.91
|3100.30
|Universal Display
|OLED
|0.82
|1.05
|135.90
|Upwork
|UPWK
|-0.07
|-0.03
|159.00
|Veradigm *
|MDRX
|0.27
|0.79
|168.08
|Vimeo
|VMEO
|-0.14
|-0.07
|102.10
|Vista Outdoor
|VSTO
|0.90
|2.04
|731.36
|Warrior Met Coal
|HCC
|2.50
|2.97
|413.82
|Watts Water Tech.
|WTS
|1.64
|1.63
|473.29
|Werner Enterprises
|WERN
|0.71
|0.96
|857.09
|Western Midstream
|WES
|0.65
|0.75
|738.80
|Williams Cos
|WMB
|0.49
|0.41
|2650.52
|Yellow Corporation
|YELL
|-0.88
|-0.54
|1178.20
|Zillow
|ZG
|0.10
|0.49
|425.51
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.