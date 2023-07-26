77 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Thursday, July 27

After U.S. markets close Thursday afternoon, 77 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
We’ve previewed four earnings reports due out Wednesday afternoon: Ford, Intel, T-Mobile, and U.S. Steel.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Acadia Healthcare
|ACHC
|0.86
|0.84
|711.90
|AllianceBernstein
|AB
|0.66
|0.71
|843.41
|Allison Transmission
|ALSN
|1.63
|n/a
|735.95
|American Homes 4 Rent
|AMH
|0.40
|0.34
|395.17
|Ameris Bancorp
|ABCB
|1.13
|1.18
|262.45
|AppFolio
|APPF
|-0.24
|n/a
|143.76
|AptarGroup
|ATR
|1.14
|0.96
|898.89
|Arthur J. Gallagher
|AJG
|1.86
|1.70
|2360.77
|Axonics Modulation
|AXNX
|-0.12
|-0.47
|86.45
|Axos Financial
|AX
|1.27
|1.12
|228.66
|Beazer Homes
|BZH
|0.88
|1.76
|512.26
|BJ Restaurants
|BJRI
|0.32
|0.10
|350.05
|Boston Beer Co
|SAM
|3.38
|4.31
|590.03
|Boyd Gaming
|BYD
|1.67
|1.48
|911.42
|Canadian Pacific
|CP
|0.94
|0.90
|3298.11
|Casella Waste
|CWST
|0.37
|0.36
|301.93
|Chemours
|CC
|1.07
|1.89
|1685.61
|Cincinnati Fincl
|CINF
|0.74
|0.65
|1949.13
|Corp Office Props
|OFC
|0.59
|0.59
|150.38
|Coursera
|COUR
|-0.10
|-0.14
|146.23
|Cousins Prop
|CUZ
|0.65
|0.70
|199.81
|Deckers Outdoor
|DECK
|2.21
|1.66
|664.97
|Dexcom
|DXCM
|0.23
|0.17
|841.16
|Digital Realty Trust
|DLR
|1.66
|1.72
|1370.83
|Dril-Quip *
|DRQ
|0.04
|-0.10
|96.89
|Eastman Chemical
|EMN
|1.93
|2.83
|2588.31
|Edison
|EIX
|0.94
|0.94
|4271.73
|Enphase Energy
|ENPH
|1.28
|1.07
|725.81
|Ensign Group
|ENSG
|1.14
|1.01
|917.46
|Equity Residential
|EQR
|0.94
|0.89
|715.19
|Essex Property
|ESS
|3.72
|3.68
|412.25
|Exponent
|EXPO
|0.51
|0.49
|130.40
|Federated Hermes
|FHI
|0.82
|0.64
|395.23
|First Financial *
|FFIN
|0.36
|0.42
|128.16
|First Solar
|FSLR
|1.00
|0.52
|722.22
|Ford Motor
|F
|0.54
|0.68
|43168.31
|Fortune Brands Innovations
|FBIN
|1.03
|n/a
|1167.68
|Gaming and Leisure Properties
|GLPI
|0.91
|0.91
|355.46
|Hartford Financial
|HIG
|1.83
|2.15
|6048.31
|Healthpeak
|PEAK
|0.44
|0.44
|535.67
|Hub Group
|HUBG
|1.36
|3.03
|1120.37
|Huron Consulting
|HURN
|1.00
|0.83
|313.23
|Intel
|INTC
|-0.04
|0.29
|12126.42
|Juniper Networks
|JNPR
|0.54
|0.42
|1415.14
|Kinsale Capital
|KNSL
|2.48
|1.92
|364.97
|KLA Corporation
|KLAC
|4.86
|5.81
|2257.27
|Live Nation
|LYV
|0.65
|0.66
|4956.25
|LPL Financial
|LPLA
|3.86
|2.24
|2442.40
|LTC Properties
|LTC
|0.65
|0.64
|30.43
|McGrath RentCorp
|MGRC
|1.00
|1.07
|169.93
|Meritage
|MTH
|3.45
|6.77
|1313.53
|Mettler-Toledo
|MTD
|9.97
|9.39
|1000.60
|Minerals Tech
|MTX
|1.26
|1.50
|567.08
|Mohawk
|MHK
|2.65
|4.41
|2947.89
|Mondelez Int’l
|MDLZ
|0.69
|0.67
|8224.93
|Natl Instruments
|NATI
|0.58
|0.36
|432.50
|Olin
|OLN
|1.02
|2.76
|1860.95
|Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
|PEB
|0.56
|0.72
|382.65
|PennyMac
|PFSI
|1.62
|2.28
|398.95
|Principal Fincl
|PFG
|1.65
|1.65
|3476.72
|Provident Finl
|PFS
|0.44
|0.53
|143.57
|Roku
|ROKU
|-1.27
|-0.82
|773.65
|Silicon Motion
|SIMO
|0.45
|1.88
|128.63
|Skechers USA
|SKX
|0.54
|0.69
|1920.79
|SkyWest
|SKYW
|-0.39
|1.07
|707.75
|Sleep Number
|SNBR
|-0.01
|1.54
|471.39
|South State
|SSB
|1.83
|1.62
|433.04
|SPS Commerce
|SPSC
|0.63
|0.53
|128.82
|SS&C Techs
|SSNC
|1.13
|1.10
|1358.86
|Sweetgreen
|SG
|-0.17
|-0.36
|156.20
|T-Mobile US
|TMUS
|1.69
|-0.09
|19377.67
|Texas Roadhouse
|TXRH
|1.20
|1.07
|1169.16
|U.S. Silica
|SLCA
|0.60
|0.32
|437.60
|U.S. Steel
|X
|1.79
|3.86
|5107.19
|Ultra Clean Holdings
|UCTT
|0.25
|1.04
|435.00
|VeriSign
|VRSN
|1.75
|1.54
|373.00
|Weyerhaeuser
|WY
|0.21
|1.06
|2005.55
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.