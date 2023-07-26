77 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Thursday, July 27

After U.S. markets close Thursday afternoon, 77 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed four earnings reports due out Wednesday afternoon: Ford, Intel, T-Mobile, and U.S. Steel.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Acadia Healthcare ACHC 0.86 0.84 711.90 AllianceBernstein AB 0.66 0.71 843.41 Allison Transmission ALSN 1.63 n/a 735.95 American Homes 4 Rent AMH 0.40 0.34 395.17 Ameris Bancorp ABCB 1.13 1.18 262.45 AppFolio APPF -0.24 n/a 143.76 AptarGroup ATR 1.14 0.96 898.89 Arthur J. Gallagher AJG 1.86 1.70 2360.77 Axonics Modulation AXNX -0.12 -0.47 86.45 Axos Financial AX 1.27 1.12 228.66 Beazer Homes BZH 0.88 1.76 512.26 BJ Restaurants BJRI 0.32 0.10 350.05 Boston Beer Co SAM 3.38 4.31 590.03 Boyd Gaming BYD 1.67 1.48 911.42 Canadian Pacific CP 0.94 0.90 3298.11 Casella Waste CWST 0.37 0.36 301.93 Chemours CC 1.07 1.89 1685.61 Cincinnati Fincl CINF 0.74 0.65 1949.13 Corp Office Props OFC 0.59 0.59 150.38 Coursera COUR -0.10 -0.14 146.23 Cousins Prop CUZ 0.65 0.70 199.81 Deckers Outdoor DECK 2.21 1.66 664.97 Dexcom DXCM 0.23 0.17 841.16 Digital Realty Trust DLR 1.66 1.72 1370.83 Dril-Quip * DRQ 0.04 -0.10 96.89 Eastman Chemical EMN 1.93 2.83 2588.31 Edison EIX 0.94 0.94 4271.73 Enphase Energy ENPH 1.28 1.07 725.81 Ensign Group ENSG 1.14 1.01 917.46 Equity Residential EQR 0.94 0.89 715.19 Essex Property ESS 3.72 3.68 412.25 Exponent EXPO 0.51 0.49 130.40 Federated Hermes FHI 0.82 0.64 395.23 First Financial * FFIN 0.36 0.42 128.16 First Solar FSLR 1.00 0.52 722.22 Ford Motor F 0.54 0.68 43168.31 Fortune Brands Innovations FBIN 1.03 n/a 1167.68 Gaming and Leisure Properties GLPI 0.91 0.91 355.46 Hartford Financial HIG 1.83 2.15 6048.31 Healthpeak PEAK 0.44 0.44 535.67 Hub Group HUBG 1.36 3.03 1120.37 Huron Consulting HURN 1.00 0.83 313.23 Intel INTC -0.04 0.29 12126.42 Juniper Networks JNPR 0.54 0.42 1415.14 Kinsale Capital KNSL 2.48 1.92 364.97 KLA Corporation KLAC 4.86 5.81 2257.27 Live Nation LYV 0.65 0.66 4956.25 LPL Financial LPLA 3.86 2.24 2442.40 LTC Properties LTC 0.65 0.64 30.43 McGrath RentCorp MGRC 1.00 1.07 169.93 Meritage MTH 3.45 6.77 1313.53 Mettler-Toledo MTD 9.97 9.39 1000.60 Minerals Tech MTX 1.26 1.50 567.08 Mohawk MHK 2.65 4.41 2947.89 Mondelez Int’l MDLZ 0.69 0.67 8224.93 Natl Instruments NATI 0.58 0.36 432.50 Olin OLN 1.02 2.76 1860.95 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB 0.56 0.72 382.65 PennyMac PFSI 1.62 2.28 398.95 Principal Fincl PFG 1.65 1.65 3476.72 Provident Finl PFS 0.44 0.53 143.57 Roku ROKU -1.27 -0.82 773.65 Silicon Motion SIMO 0.45 1.88 128.63 Skechers USA SKX 0.54 0.69 1920.79 SkyWest SKYW -0.39 1.07 707.75 Sleep Number SNBR -0.01 1.54 471.39 South State SSB 1.83 1.62 433.04 SPS Commerce SPSC 0.63 0.53 128.82 SS&C Techs SSNC 1.13 1.10 1358.86 Sweetgreen SG -0.17 -0.36 156.20 T-Mobile US TMUS 1.69 -0.09 19377.67 Texas Roadhouse TXRH 1.20 1.07 1169.16 U.S. Silica SLCA 0.60 0.32 437.60 U.S. Steel X 1.79 3.86 5107.19 Ultra Clean Holdings UCTT 0.25 1.04 435.00 VeriSign VRSN 1.75 1.54 373.00 Weyerhaeuser WY 0.21 1.06 2005.55