114 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Thursday, July 27

Before U.S. markets open Thursday morning, 114 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed three earnings reports due out Thursday morning: AbbVie, Comcast, and Valero Energy.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) A.O. Smith AOS 0.90 0.82 961.17 AbbVie ABBV 2.84 3.37 13543.1 AGCO Corp AGCO 3.73 2.38 3693.55 American Electric AEP 1.13 1.20 4699.63 American Tower AMT 2.42 2.51 2728.34 ArcelorMittal MT 1.82 4.25 18918.03 Arch Coal ARCH 5.86 19.30 670.17 Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. AMBP 0.05 n/a 1315.07 Autohome ATHM 4.02 0.56 1796.77 Avient AVNT 0.60 0.98 842.9 Barclays PLC BCS 0.41 n/a 8338.17 Baxter BAX 0.60 0.87 3785.51 Boston Scientific BSX 0.49 0.44 3502.47 Bread Financial BFH 0.06 0.25 965.81 Bristol-Myers BMY 1.98 1.93 11815.21 Brunswick BC 2.46 2.82 1753.94 Carpenter Tech CRS 0.66 0.00 743.07 Carrier Global CARR 0.77 0.67 5826.41 CBIZ CBZ 0.64 0.63 392.37 CBRE Group CBRE 0.76 1.83 7300.08 Cenovus Energy CVE 0.33 1.19 9763.8 CenterPoint CNP 0.27 0.31 1867.4 CMS Energy CMS 0.70 0.50 2040.03 CNX Resources CNX 0.26 0.60 386.68 Comcast CMCSA 0.98 1.01 30108.5 Crocs CROX 2.98 3.24 1043.93 Cullen/Frost CFR 2.40 1.81 496.85 DTE Energy DTE 0.88 0.88 4041.72 Eagle Materials EXP 3.57 2.82 602.06 EMCOR Group EME 2.36 1.99 3014.33 ExlService EXLS 1.68 1.50 399.77 Expro Group XPRO 0.19 n/a 364.61 Federal Signal FSS 0.62 0.53 425.7 First American Financial FAF 1.10 1.97 1504.17 First Bancorp FBP 0.35 0.38 232.55 FirstCash FCFS 1.06 1.08 FirstService FSV 1.32 n/a 1099 FTI Consulting FCN 1.60 1.43 824.19 Grainger GWW 9.11 7.19 4201.15 Griffon * GFF 0.92 0.98 702.16 H&E Equipment HEES 1.02 0.72 344.84 Harley-Davidson HOG 1.24 1.46 1317.3 HCA HCA 4.25 4.21 15631.62 Hershey Foods HSY 1.91 1.80 2497.75 Hertz Global HTZ 0.64 1.22 2448.41 Honeywell HON 2.21 2.10 9174.74 InMode INMD 0.65 0.59 132.55 Int’l Paper IP 0.38 1.24 4896.58 Integer Holdings ITGR 1.00 1.04 366.99 Integra IART 0.57 0.82 374.04 KBR KBR 0.72 0.76 1754.63 Keurig Dr Pepper KDP 0.40 0.39 3691.29 Kimco Realty KIM 0.39 0.40 435.99 Kirby KEX 0.85 0.49 781.18 Laboratory Corp LH 3.75 4.96 3758.5 Lazard LAZ 0.11 0.92 572.06 LendingTree TREE -0.37 0.58 193.7 Lennox Int’l LII 5.20 5.00 1378.75 Lincoln Electric LECO 2.32 2.18 1098.84 Linde plc LIN 3.47 3.10 8703.77 LKQ LKQ 1.08 1.09 3456.73 MarineMax HZO 1.85 3.17 665.24 Martin Marietta MLM 4.85 3.96 1818.92 Masco MAS 0.96 1.14 2076.19 Mastercard MA 2.83 2.56 6176.05 McDonald’s MCD 2.78 2.55 6295.09 MDC Holdings MDC 0.74 2.59 939.1 Melco Resorts & Entertainment * MLCO -0.05 -0.53 919.17 Mobileye Global MBLY 0.12 n/a 451.92 Neogen NEOG 0.01 0.18 227.72 NetScout Systems NTCT 0.30 0.24 207.94 New York Community NYCB 0.29 0.35 879.22 Norfolk Southern NSC 3.11 3.45 3079.68 Northrop Grumman NOC 5.33 6.06 9356.35 NovoCure NVCR -0.50 -0.23 124.25 Oatly Group AB OTLY -0.13 -0.12 209.62 Oil States OIS 0.06 -0.08 201.88 Option Care Health OPCH 0.23 0.19 1063.76 Oshkosh * OSK 1.63 0.41 2253.85 Overstock.com OSTK -0.08 0.19 409.64 Pacific Premier PPBI 0.58 0.73 181.04 Patrick Industries PATK 1.83 4.79 944.56 Peabody Energy BTU 1.72 2.54 1288.6 Pentair PNR 0.95 1.02 1053.59 Perficient PRFT 1.11 1.06 234.58 PG&E PCG 0.25 0.25 5488 Precision Drilling PDS 0.10 -1.81 107.77 PROCEPT BioRobotics PRCT -0.57 n/a 30.31 Ranpak * PACK -0.09 -0.14 83.5 Reliance Steel RS 6.55 9.15 3978.39 Royal Caribbean RCL 1.57 -2.08 3407.09 S&P Global SPGI 3.12 2.81 3052.92 Sonic Automotive SAH 1.64 2.45 3601.29 Southwest Air LUV 1.09 1.30 6976.64 Stericycle SRCL 0.49 0.48 683.48 STMicroelectronics STM 1.09 0.92 4287.42 Strategic Education STRA 0.69 0.85 282.39 TechnipFMC FTI 0.16 0.02 1923.36 Teck Resources TECK 0.92 3.25 2658.12 Textron TXT 1.21 1.00 3415.99 The Shyft Group SHYF 0.22 0.21 256.6 Towne Bank * TOWN 0.57 n/a 180.77 Tractor Supply TSCO 3.92 3.53 4260.41 Tradeweb Markets TW 0.5 0.47 309.07 TRI Pointe Homes TPH 0.58 1.33 714.83 Trimas TRS 0.49 0.60 255.81 United Bankshares UBSI 0.66 0.71 260.7 Valero Energy VLO 5.04 11.36 34367.44 Valley National VLY 0.29 0.32 493.73 Wabtec WAB 1.33 1.23 2217.63 West Pharm WST 1.93 2.47 755.71 WEX WEX 3.52 3.71 618.66 Willis Towers Watson WTW 2.33 2.32 2126.97 Xcel Energy XEL 0.57 0.6 3382.41