114 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Thursday, July 27

Before U.S. markets open Thursday morning, 114 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
We’ve previewed three earnings reports due out Thursday morning: AbbVie, Comcast, and Valero Energy.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|A.O. Smith
|AOS
|0.90
|0.82
|961.17
|AbbVie
|ABBV
|2.84
|3.37
|13543.1
|AGCO Corp
|AGCO
|3.73
|2.38
|3693.55
|American Electric
|AEP
|1.13
|1.20
|4699.63
|American Tower
|AMT
|2.42
|2.51
|2728.34
|ArcelorMittal
|MT
|1.82
|4.25
|18918.03
|Arch Coal
|ARCH
|5.86
|19.30
|670.17
|Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.
|AMBP
|0.05
|n/a
|1315.07
|Autohome
|ATHM
|4.02
|0.56
|1796.77
|Avient
|AVNT
|0.60
|0.98
|842.9
|Barclays PLC
|BCS
|0.41
|n/a
|8338.17
|Baxter
|BAX
|0.60
|0.87
|3785.51
|Boston Scientific
|BSX
|0.49
|0.44
|3502.47
|Bread Financial
|BFH
|0.06
|0.25
|965.81
|Bristol-Myers
|BMY
|1.98
|1.93
|11815.21
|Brunswick
|BC
|2.46
|2.82
|1753.94
|Carpenter Tech
|CRS
|0.66
|0.00
|743.07
|Carrier Global
|CARR
|0.77
|0.67
|5826.41
|CBIZ
|CBZ
|0.64
|0.63
|392.37
|CBRE Group
|CBRE
|0.76
|1.83
|7300.08
|Cenovus Energy
|CVE
|0.33
|1.19
|9763.8
|CenterPoint
|CNP
|0.27
|0.31
|1867.4
|CMS Energy
|CMS
|0.70
|0.50
|2040.03
|CNX Resources
|CNX
|0.26
|0.60
|386.68
|Comcast
|CMCSA
|0.98
|1.01
|30108.5
|Crocs
|CROX
|2.98
|3.24
|1043.93
|Cullen/Frost
|CFR
|2.40
|1.81
|496.85
|DTE Energy
|DTE
|0.88
|0.88
|4041.72
|Eagle Materials
|EXP
|3.57
|2.82
|602.06
|EMCOR Group
|EME
|2.36
|1.99
|3014.33
|ExlService
|EXLS
|1.68
|1.50
|399.77
|Expro Group
|XPRO
|0.19
|n/a
|364.61
|Federal Signal
|FSS
|0.62
|0.53
|425.7
|First American Financial
|FAF
|1.10
|1.97
|1504.17
|First Bancorp
|FBP
|0.35
|0.38
|232.55
|FirstCash
|FCFS
|1.06
|1.08
|FirstService
|FSV
|1.32
|n/a
|1099
|FTI Consulting
|FCN
|1.60
|1.43
|824.19
|Grainger
|GWW
|9.11
|7.19
|4201.15
|Griffon *
|GFF
|0.92
|0.98
|702.16
|H&E Equipment
|HEES
|1.02
|0.72
|344.84
|Harley-Davidson
|HOG
|1.24
|1.46
|1317.3
|HCA
|HCA
|4.25
|4.21
|15631.62
|Hershey Foods
|HSY
|1.91
|1.80
|2497.75
|Hertz Global
|HTZ
|0.64
|1.22
|2448.41
|Honeywell
|HON
|2.21
|2.10
|9174.74
|InMode
|INMD
|0.65
|0.59
|132.55
|Int’l Paper
|IP
|0.38
|1.24
|4896.58
|Integer Holdings
|ITGR
|1.00
|1.04
|366.99
|Integra
|IART
|0.57
|0.82
|374.04
|KBR
|KBR
|0.72
|0.76
|1754.63
|Keurig Dr Pepper
|KDP
|0.40
|0.39
|3691.29
|Kimco Realty
|KIM
|0.39
|0.40
|435.99
|Kirby
|KEX
|0.85
|0.49
|781.18
|Laboratory Corp
|LH
|3.75
|4.96
|3758.5
|Lazard
|LAZ
|0.11
|0.92
|572.06
|LendingTree
|TREE
|-0.37
|0.58
|193.7
|Lennox Int’l
|LII
|5.20
|5.00
|1378.75
|Lincoln Electric
|LECO
|2.32
|2.18
|1098.84
|Linde plc
|LIN
|3.47
|3.10
|8703.77
|LKQ
|LKQ
|1.08
|1.09
|3456.73
|MarineMax
|HZO
|1.85
|3.17
|665.24
|Martin Marietta
|MLM
|4.85
|3.96
|1818.92
|Masco
|MAS
|0.96
|1.14
|2076.19
|Mastercard
|MA
|2.83
|2.56
|6176.05
|McDonald’s
|MCD
|2.78
|2.55
|6295.09
|MDC Holdings
|MDC
|0.74
|2.59
|939.1
|Melco Resorts & Entertainment *
|MLCO
|-0.05
|-0.53
|919.17
|Mobileye Global
|MBLY
|0.12
|n/a
|451.92
|Neogen
|NEOG
|0.01
|0.18
|227.72
|NetScout Systems
|NTCT
|0.30
|0.24
|207.94
|New York Community
|NYCB
|0.29
|0.35
|879.22
|Norfolk Southern
|NSC
|3.11
|3.45
|3079.68
|Northrop Grumman
|NOC
|5.33
|6.06
|9356.35
|NovoCure
|NVCR
|-0.50
|-0.23
|124.25
|Oatly Group AB
|OTLY
|-0.13
|-0.12
|209.62
|Oil States
|OIS
|0.06
|-0.08
|201.88
|Option Care Health
|OPCH
|0.23
|0.19
|1063.76
|Oshkosh *
|OSK
|1.63
|0.41
|2253.85
|Overstock.com
|OSTK
|-0.08
|0.19
|409.64
|Pacific Premier
|PPBI
|0.58
|0.73
|181.04
|Patrick Industries
|PATK
|1.83
|4.79
|944.56
|Peabody Energy
|BTU
|1.72
|2.54
|1288.6
|Pentair
|PNR
|0.95
|1.02
|1053.59
|Perficient
|PRFT
|1.11
|1.06
|234.58
|PG&E
|PCG
|0.25
|0.25
|5488
|Precision Drilling
|PDS
|0.10
|-1.81
|107.77
|PROCEPT BioRobotics
|PRCT
|-0.57
|n/a
|30.31
|Ranpak *
|PACK
|-0.09
|-0.14
|83.5
|Reliance Steel
|RS
|6.55
|9.15
|3978.39
|Royal Caribbean
|RCL
|1.57
|-2.08
|3407.09
|S&P Global
|SPGI
|3.12
|2.81
|3052.92
|Sonic Automotive
|SAH
|1.64
|2.45
|3601.29
|Southwest Air
|LUV
|1.09
|1.30
|6976.64
|Stericycle
|SRCL
|0.49
|0.48
|683.48
|STMicroelectronics
|STM
|1.09
|0.92
|4287.42
|Strategic Education
|STRA
|0.69
|0.85
|282.39
|TechnipFMC
|FTI
|0.16
|0.02
|1923.36
|Teck Resources
|TECK
|0.92
|3.25
|2658.12
|Textron
|TXT
|1.21
|1.00
|3415.99
|The Shyft Group
|SHYF
|0.22
|0.21
|256.6
|Towne Bank *
|TOWN
|0.57
|n/a
|180.77
|Tractor Supply
|TSCO
|3.92
|3.53
|4260.41
|Tradeweb Markets
|TW
|0.5
|0.47
|309.07
|TRI Pointe Homes
|TPH
|0.58
|1.33
|714.83
|Trimas
|TRS
|0.49
|0.60
|255.81
|United Bankshares
|UBSI
|0.66
|0.71
|260.7
|Valero Energy
|VLO
|5.04
|11.36
|34367.44
|Valley National
|VLY
|0.29
|0.32
|493.73
|Wabtec
|WAB
|1.33
|1.23
|2217.63
|West Pharm
|WST
|1.93
|2.47
|755.71
|WEX
|WEX
|3.52
|3.71
|618.66
|Willis Towers Watson
|WTW
|2.33
|2.32
|2126.97
|Xcel Energy
|XEL
|0.57
|0.6
|3382.41
