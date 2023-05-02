81 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Tuesday, May 2

After U.S. markets close Tuesday afternoon, 81 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
Four of these companies are reporting quarterly results before markets open.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Adtalem Global Education
|ATGE
|0.91
|0.87
|354.47
|Advanced Micro
|AMD
|0.56
|1.13
|5308.14
|American Fincl
|AFG
|2.91
|3.56
|1565.00
|Andersons
|ANDE
|0.18
|0.18
|3941.77
|Arrowhead
|ARWR
|-0.57
|0.41
|45.48
|Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt
|APAM
|0.62
|0.98
|233.58
|Ashland
|ASH
|1.54
|1.50
|627.61
|Assurant
|AIZ
|2.32
|3.80
|2595.87
|AtriCure
|ATRC
|-0.35
|-0.33
|87.53
|Axalta Coating Systems
|AXTA
|0.31
|0.31
|1240.53
|Bandwidth
|BAND
|0.01
|0.09
|132.97
|Bright Horizons
|BFAM
|0.39
|0.47
|531.41
|Caesars Entertainment
|CZR
|0.06
|-2.11
|2759.58
|Camping World
|CWH
|-0.03
|1.15
|1474.56
|CCC Intelligent Solutions
|CCCS
|0.07
|n/a
|203.03
|Chesapeake Energy
|CHK
|1.66
|3.09
|1292.00
|Clorox
|CLX
|1.22
|1.31
|1818.46
|Comstock
|CRK
|0.34
|0.51
|433.84
|Denny’s
|DENN
|0.13
|0.11
|114.47
|Douglas Emmett
|DEI
|0.48
|0.50
|253.81
|Dril-Quip *
|DRQ
|-0.01
|-0.26
|93.00
|Edison
|EIX
|0.98
|1.07
|3997.75
|Energy Transfer
|ET
|0.31
|0.37
|21486.19
|Euronet
|EEFT
|0.85
|0.69
|769.80
|eXp World Holdings
|EXPI
|-0.05
|0.06
|861.21
|Extra Space Storage
|EXR
|2.07
|2.01
|441.42
|Ford Motor
|F
|0.44
|0.38
|37419.04
|Franco-Nevada
|FNV
|0.82
|0.93
|302.62
|Freshworks
|FRSH
|-0.02
|-0.01
|134.24
|Grand Canyon Education
|LOPE
|1.96
|1.72
|249.74
|Hanover Insurance
|THG
|0.40
|3.26
|1385.20
|Herbalife Nutrition
|HLF
|0.70
|0.99
|1218.38
|Horace Mann
|HMN
|0.21
|0.64
|367.40
|Houlihan Lokey *
|HLI
|0.92
|1.30
|423.96
|Huron Consulting
|HURN
|0.66
|0.49
|299.65
|Inspire Medical Systems
|INSP
|-0.70
|-0.61
|120.06
|Jack Henry
|JKHY
|1.10
|1.16
|500.76
|James River Group
|JRVR
|0.50
|0.37
|218.45
|Kadant
|KAI
|2.16
|2.28
|221.63
|KAR Auction Services
|KAR
|0.09
|-0.02
|387.47
|Lemaitre Vascular
|LMAT
|0.25
|0.27
|43.54
|Life Storage
|LSI
|1.62
|1.44
|264.47
|Littelfuse
|LFUS
|2.86
|4.99
|592.51
|Livent
|LTHM
|0.38
|0.21
|229.94
|Lumen Technologies
|LUMN
|0.02
|0.63
|3731.37
|Manitowoc
|MTW
|0.15
|0.03
|479.97
|Match Group
|MTCH
|0.56
|0.60
|794.15
|Mercury
|MRCY
|0.37
|0.57
|253.60
|MeridianLink
|MLNK
|0.04
|0.17
|73.75
|Mister Car Wash
|MCW
|0.09
|n/a
|230.02
|Murphy USA
|MUSA
|4.17
|6.08
|4945.31
|NerdWallet
|NRDS
|n/a
|n/a
|166.59
|NMI Hldgs
|NMIH
|0.82
|0.77
|134.93
|Oak Street Health *
|OSH
|-0.26
|-0.43
|732.17
|Omega Health
|OHI
|0.62
|0.74
|188.14
|Omnicell
|OMCL
|0.07
|0.83
|277.67
|ONEOK
|OKE
|2.29
|0.87
|5348.27
|Pacific Biosciences
|PACB
|-0.33
|-0.37
|34.38
|Paycom Software
|PAYC
|2.36
|1.90
|443.99
|Penumbra
|PEN
|0.11
|-0.01
|229.70
|Phillips Edison & Company
|PECO
|0.57
|0.56
|146.08
|PROS Holdings
|PRO
|-0.11
|-0.21
|70.91
|Prudential
|PRU
|2.92
|3.17
|12990.10
|Pulmonx
|LUNG
|-0.45
|-0.43
|13.49
|RenaissanceRe
|RNR
|7.35
|3.50
|2403.38
|Sarepta Therapeutics
|SRPT
|-0.83
|-1.20
|241.47
|Simon Properties
|SPG
|2.81
|2.78
|1266.47
|Sprout Social
|SPT
|-0.01
|-0.03
|75.07
|Starbucks
|SBUX
|0.65
|0.59
|8430.14
|Super Micro Computer
|SMCI
|1.71
|1.55
|1280.00
|UFP Industries
|UFPI
|1.75
|3.00
|1857.47
|Unisys
|UIS
|0.00
|-0.41
|482.93
|Unum Group
|UNM
|1.65
|1.36
|3053.60
|Varex Imaging
|VREX
|0.18
|0.37
|215.70
|Viavi
|VIAV
|0.09
|0.22
|251.70
|Voya Financial
|VOYA
|1.72
|1.47
|1662.05
|Welltower
|WELL
|0.82
|0.82
|1569.48
|Western Union
|WU
|0.34
|0.51
|997.07
|Workiva
|WK
|-0.22
|-0.05
|149.52
|Xenia Hotels
|XHR
|0.37
|0.25
|260.90
|Yum China
|YUMC
|0.44
|0.24
|2769.71
