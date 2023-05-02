81 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Tuesday, May 2

After U.S. markets close Tuesday afternoon, 81 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Four of these companies are reporting quarterly results before markets open.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Adtalem Global Education ATGE 0.91 0.87 354.47 Advanced Micro AMD 0.56 1.13 5308.14 American Fincl AFG 2.91 3.56 1565.00 Andersons ANDE 0.18 0.18 3941.77 Arrowhead ARWR -0.57 0.41 45.48 Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt APAM 0.62 0.98 233.58 Ashland ASH 1.54 1.50 627.61 Assurant AIZ 2.32 3.80 2595.87 AtriCure ATRC -0.35 -0.33 87.53 Axalta Coating Systems AXTA 0.31 0.31 1240.53 Bandwidth BAND 0.01 0.09 132.97 Bright Horizons BFAM 0.39 0.47 531.41 Caesars Entertainment CZR 0.06 -2.11 2759.58 Camping World CWH -0.03 1.15 1474.56 CCC Intelligent Solutions CCCS 0.07 n/a 203.03 Chesapeake Energy CHK 1.66 3.09 1292.00 Clorox CLX 1.22 1.31 1818.46 Comstock CRK 0.34 0.51 433.84 Denny’s DENN 0.13 0.11 114.47 Douglas Emmett DEI 0.48 0.50 253.81 Dril-Quip * DRQ -0.01 -0.26 93.00 Edison EIX 0.98 1.07 3997.75 Energy Transfer ET 0.31 0.37 21486.19 Euronet EEFT 0.85 0.69 769.80 eXp World Holdings EXPI -0.05 0.06 861.21 Extra Space Storage EXR 2.07 2.01 441.42 Ford Motor F 0.44 0.38 37419.04 Franco-Nevada FNV 0.82 0.93 302.62 Freshworks FRSH -0.02 -0.01 134.24 Grand Canyon Education LOPE 1.96 1.72 249.74 Hanover Insurance THG 0.40 3.26 1385.20 Herbalife Nutrition HLF 0.70 0.99 1218.38 Horace Mann HMN 0.21 0.64 367.40 Houlihan Lokey * HLI 0.92 1.30 423.96 Huron Consulting HURN 0.66 0.49 299.65 Inspire Medical Systems INSP -0.70 -0.61 120.06 Jack Henry JKHY 1.10 1.16 500.76 James River Group JRVR 0.50 0.37 218.45 Kadant KAI 2.16 2.28 221.63 KAR Auction Services KAR 0.09 -0.02 387.47 Lemaitre Vascular LMAT 0.25 0.27 43.54 Life Storage LSI 1.62 1.44 264.47 Littelfuse LFUS 2.86 4.99 592.51 Livent LTHM 0.38 0.21 229.94 Lumen Technologies LUMN 0.02 0.63 3731.37 Manitowoc MTW 0.15 0.03 479.97 Match Group MTCH 0.56 0.60 794.15 Mercury MRCY 0.37 0.57 253.60 MeridianLink MLNK 0.04 0.17 73.75 Mister Car Wash MCW 0.09 n/a 230.02 Murphy USA MUSA 4.17 6.08 4945.31 NerdWallet NRDS n/a n/a 166.59 NMI Hldgs NMIH 0.82 0.77 134.93 Oak Street Health * OSH -0.26 -0.43 732.17 Omega Health OHI 0.62 0.74 188.14 Omnicell OMCL 0.07 0.83 277.67 ONEOK OKE 2.29 0.87 5348.27 Pacific Biosciences PACB -0.33 -0.37 34.38 Paycom Software PAYC 2.36 1.90 443.99 Penumbra PEN 0.11 -0.01 229.70 Phillips Edison & Company PECO 0.57 0.56 146.08 PROS Holdings PRO -0.11 -0.21 70.91 Prudential PRU 2.92 3.17 12990.10 Pulmonx LUNG -0.45 -0.43 13.49 RenaissanceRe RNR 7.35 3.50 2403.38 Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT -0.83 -1.20 241.47 Simon Properties SPG 2.81 2.78 1266.47 Sprout Social SPT -0.01 -0.03 75.07 Starbucks SBUX 0.65 0.59 8430.14 Super Micro Computer SMCI 1.71 1.55 1280.00 UFP Industries UFPI 1.75 3.00 1857.47 Unisys UIS 0.00 -0.41 482.93 Unum Group UNM 1.65 1.36 3053.60 Varex Imaging VREX 0.18 0.37 215.70 Viavi VIAV 0.09 0.22 251.70 Voya Financial VOYA 1.72 1.47 1662.05 Welltower WELL 0.82 0.82 1569.48 Western Union WU 0.34 0.51 997.07 Workiva WK -0.22 -0.05 149.52 Xenia Hotels XHR 0.37 0.25 260.90 Yum China YUMC 0.44 0.24 2769.71