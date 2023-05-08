58 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Monday, May 8

After U.S. markets close Monday afternoon, 58 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Here are previews of what to expect from three companies reporting quarterly results late Monday.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) 3D Systems DDD -0.07 -0.06 128.02 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD -0.21 -0.70 120.29 ADTRAN ADTN 0.04 0.02 323.33 Aecom Tech ACM 0.90 0.83 3377.00 American Equity Investment Life AEL 1.21 0.92 626.02 Avantax AVTA 0.32 n/a 182.33 BellRing Brands BRBR 0.20 n/a 371.26 Brighthouse Financial BHF 3.24 4.07 2012.78 BWX Technologies BWXT 0.62 0.69 561.41 Cabot CBT 1.33 1.69 1111.20 Certara CERT 0.12 0.11 91.29 Chinook Therapeutics * KDNY -0.82 n/a 0.14 DaVita DVA 1.22 1.61 2836.66 Devon Energy DVN 1.39 1.88 3817.00 Dril-Quip DRQ -0.01 -0.26 93.00 Essential Utilities WTRG 0.71 0.76 682.87 Fabrinet FN 1.87 1.50 650.53 FibroGen FGEN -0.76 -0.68 31.52 Harmonic HLIT 0.09 0.08 157.86 Helios Technologies HLIO 0.77 1.18 206.20 Hillenbrand HI 0.71 1.01 675.20 Hims & Hers Health HIMS -0.05 -0.08 179.07 Hudbay Minerals HBM 0.02 0.02 331.58 Hudson Pacific Properties HPP 0.42 0.50 261.45 ICU Medical ICUI 1.43 1.82 565.30 Innovative Industrial Properties IIPR 1.93 2.04 70.74 Inter Parfums IPAR 1.43 1.10 312.07 Intl Flavors IFF 0.89 1.69 2972.78 JELD-WEN JELD 0.06 0.16 1103.90 Kemper KMPR -0.84 -0.94 1339.34 Kforce KFRC 0.82 0.93 411.56 Lucid Group LCID -0.41 -0.05 211.53 Maravai Life Sciences MRVI 0.04 0.54 79.72 Masonite International DOOR 1.48 2.89 688.20 McKesson MCK 7.13 5.83 67944.66 MRC Global MRC 0.31 0.17 860.17 Mueller Water MWA 0.15 0.15 331.42 Palantir Technologies PLTR 0.04 0.02 505.93 Paymentus PAY 0.01 0.03 137.94 PayPal PYPL 1.10 0.88 6987.51 Plug Power * PLUG -0.25 -0.27 208.18 PRA Group PRAA 0.46 0.97 223.52 Primerica PRI 3.47 2.11 697.61 Progyny PGNY 0.08 0.05 245.80 Rover Group ROVR -0.05 -0.05 37.95 Shoals Technologies SHLS 0.10 0.05 97.56 ShockWave Medical SWAV 0.82 0.39 147.30 Sixth Street Specialty Lending TSLX 0.54 0.56 93.70 Skyworks SWKS 2.03 2.63 1153.47 Talos Energy TALO 0.35 n/a 360.33 TaskUs TASK 0.27 0.34 232.35 Trex TREX 0.33 0.62 237.65 Univar Solutions * UNVR 0.58 1.07 2425.12 Veeco Instruments VECO 0.20 0.38 142.28 Ventas VTR 0.71 0.79 1052.9 Western Digital WDC -1.57 1.65 2687.85 Xencor XNCR -0.66 0.39 26.89 Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB -0.31 -0.64 15.48