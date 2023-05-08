58 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Monday, May 8

After U.S. markets close Monday afternoon, 58 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
Here are previews of what to expect from three companies reporting quarterly results late Monday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|3D Systems
|DDD
|-0.07
|-0.06
|128.02
|ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
|ACAD
|-0.21
|-0.70
|120.29
|ADTRAN
|ADTN
|0.04
|0.02
|323.33
|Aecom Tech
|ACM
|0.90
|0.83
|3377.00
|American Equity Investment Life
|AEL
|1.21
|0.92
|626.02
|Avantax
|AVTA
|0.32
|n/a
|182.33
|BellRing Brands
|BRBR
|0.20
|n/a
|371.26
|Brighthouse Financial
|BHF
|3.24
|4.07
|2012.78
|BWX Technologies
|BWXT
|0.62
|0.69
|561.41
|Cabot
|CBT
|1.33
|1.69
|1111.20
|Certara
|CERT
|0.12
|0.11
|91.29
|Chinook Therapeutics *
|KDNY
|-0.82
|n/a
|0.14
|DaVita
|DVA
|1.22
|1.61
|2836.66
|Devon Energy
|DVN
|1.39
|1.88
|3817.00
|Dril-Quip
|DRQ
|-0.01
|-0.26
|93.00
|Essential Utilities
|WTRG
|0.71
|0.76
|682.87
|Fabrinet
|FN
|1.87
|1.50
|650.53
|FibroGen
|FGEN
|-0.76
|-0.68
|31.52
|Harmonic
|HLIT
|0.09
|0.08
|157.86
|Helios Technologies
|HLIO
|0.77
|1.18
|206.20
|Hillenbrand
|HI
|0.71
|1.01
|675.20
|Hims & Hers Health
|HIMS
|-0.05
|-0.08
|179.07
|Hudbay Minerals
|HBM
|0.02
|0.02
|331.58
|Hudson Pacific Properties
|HPP
|0.42
|0.50
|261.45
|ICU Medical
|ICUI
|1.43
|1.82
|565.30
|Innovative Industrial Properties
|IIPR
|1.93
|2.04
|70.74
|Inter Parfums
|IPAR
|1.43
|1.10
|312.07
|Intl Flavors
|IFF
|0.89
|1.69
|2972.78
|JELD-WEN
|JELD
|0.06
|0.16
|1103.90
|Kemper
|KMPR
|-0.84
|-0.94
|1339.34
|Kforce
|KFRC
|0.82
|0.93
|411.56
|Lucid Group
|LCID
|-0.41
|-0.05
|211.53
|Maravai Life Sciences
|MRVI
|0.04
|0.54
|79.72
|Masonite International
|DOOR
|1.48
|2.89
|688.20
|McKesson
|MCK
|7.13
|5.83
|67944.66
|MRC Global
|MRC
|0.31
|0.17
|860.17
|Mueller Water
|MWA
|0.15
|0.15
|331.42
|Palantir Technologies
|PLTR
|0.04
|0.02
|505.93
|Paymentus
|PAY
|0.01
|0.03
|137.94
|PayPal
|PYPL
|1.10
|0.88
|6987.51
|Plug Power *
|PLUG
|-0.25
|-0.27
|208.18
|PRA Group
|PRAA
|0.46
|0.97
|223.52
|Primerica
|PRI
|3.47
|2.11
|697.61
|Progyny
|PGNY
|0.08
|0.05
|245.80
|Rover Group
|ROVR
|-0.05
|-0.05
|37.95
|Shoals Technologies
|SHLS
|0.10
|0.05
|97.56
|ShockWave Medical
|SWAV
|0.82
|0.39
|147.30
|Sixth Street Specialty Lending
|TSLX
|0.54
|0.56
|93.70
|Skyworks
|SWKS
|2.03
|2.63
|1153.47
|Talos Energy
|TALO
|0.35
|n/a
|360.33
|TaskUs
|TASK
|0.27
|0.34
|232.35
|Trex
|TREX
|0.33
|0.62
|237.65
|Univar Solutions *
|UNVR
|0.58
|1.07
|2425.12
|Veeco Instruments
|VECO
|0.20
|0.38
|142.28
|Ventas
|VTR
|0.71
|0.79
|1052.9
|Western Digital
|WDC
|-1.57
|1.65
|2687.85
|Xencor
|XNCR
|-0.66
|0.39
|26.89
|Y-mAbs Therapeutics
|YMAB
|-0.31
|-0.64
|15.48
