19 Earnings Reports Due Tuesday, July 18

There are 10 earnings reports scheduled for release before U.S. markets open Tuesday morning, and 9 on deck for release after markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date. http://briefing.com

We’ve previewed six earnings reports due out Tuesday morning: Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon, Charles Schwab, Lockheed Martin, and Morgan Stanley.

Note: the consensus revenue estimate for Novartis is wrong in the Briefing.com table. Koyfin has an estimate of $13.21 billion.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Before markets open Bank of America BAC 0.84 0.73 24976.75 BNY Mellon BK 1.22 1.03 4371.35 Charles Schwab SCHW 0.71 0.97 4625.92 Hasbro * HAS 0.56 1.15 1109.35 Lockheed Martin LMT 6.45 6.32 15923.05 Morgan Stanley MS 1.20 1.44 13018.05 Novartis AG NVS -0.20 1.56 6.29 PNC PNC 3.29 3.42 5447.57 Prologis PLD 1.67 1.11 1713.74 Synchrony Financial SYF 1.25 1.6 3235.94 After markets close AAR Corp AIR 0.78 0.72 525.92 Fulton Fincl FULT 0.42 0.42 270.59 Hancock Whitney HWC 1.34 1.38 364.5 Interactive Brokers IBKR 1.40 0.84 1055.1 J.B. Hunt Transport JBHT 1.90 2.42 3292.47 Omnicom OMC 1.80 1.68 3674.64 Pinnacle Finl PNFP 1.63 1.86 412.2 United Comm Banks UCBI 0.63 0.66 241.46 Western Alliance Bancorp WAL 1.97 2.39 657.14