42 Earnings Reports Due Wednesday, October 18 3D_generator / iStock via Getty Images

There are 42 earnings reports on the release calendar for Tuesday. Of those, 19 are due before the opening bell and 23 after markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com. It includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly EPS, and EPS reported last year. The consensus forecast for quarterly revenue is reported in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Of the reports coming Wednesday morning, we’ve previewed ASML, Elevance Health, Morgan Stanley, and Procter & Gamble. We’ve also previewed earnings reports from Kinder Morgan, Netflix, and Tesla, all due after markets close Tuesday afternoon.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Before markets open Abbott Labs ABT 1.10 1.15 9823.31 Ally Financial ALLY 0.80 1.12 2056.50 ASML ASML 4.94 4.29 7223.30 Citizens Financial Group CFG 0.91 1.30 2042.09 Commerce Bancshares CBSH 0.93 1.02 391.77 Elevance Health ELV 8.46 7.53 42760.75 First Horizon FHN 0.24 0.44 797.23 M&T Bank MTB 3.88 3.83 2324.98 Morgan Stanley MS 1.31 1.47 13224.07 NASDAQ NDAQ 0.69 0.68 931.14 Northern Trust NTRS 1.50 1.80 1744.03 Procter & Gamble PG 1.72 1.57 21597.09 State Street STT 1.79 1.80 2917.57 Stepan Company SCL 0.82 2.01 619.48 Travelers TRV 2.99 2.20 10403.89 U.S. Bancorp USB 0.96 1.16 7016.87 UniFirst UNF 1.63 1.79 568.22 United Comm Banks UCBI 0.44 0.75 242.99 Winnebago WGO 1.37 3.02 784.33 After markets close Alcoa AA -1.06 -0.33 2585.10 Cohen & Steers CNS 0.70 0.92 n/a Columbia Banking COLB 0.73 0.86 525.33 Crown Castle CCI 1.80 1.85 1691.30 Discover Financial Services DFS 3.18 3.54 3955.90 Equifax EFX 1.79 1.73 1332.76 F.N.B. Corp FNB 0.36 0.39 402.76 First Industrial Realty FR 0.61 0.60 153.11 Kinder Morgan KMI 0.26 0.25 4639.40 Lam Research LRCX 6.14 10.42 3419.44 Las Vegas Sands LVS 0.55 -0.27 2721.11 Liberty Energy LBRT 0.75 0.78 1120.65 Marten Transport MRTN 0.18 0.32 280.65 Netflix NFLX 3.49 3.10 8539.64 PPG Industries PPG 1.93 1.66 4638.93 Rexford Industrial Realty REXR 0.56 0.50 197.05 SAP SE SAP 1.46 1.12 8388.86 SEI Investments * SEIC 0.87 0.77 482.52 SL Green Realty SLG 1.26 1.66 156.96 Steel Dynamics STLD 3.57 6.73 4486.72 Synovus SNV 0.84 1.34 539.16 Tesla TSLA 0.73 1.05 24279.76 Zions Bancorp ZION 1.11 1.40 764.26