42 Earnings Reports Due Wednesday, October 18

There are 42 earnings reports on the release calendar for Tuesday. Of those, 19 are due before the opening bell and 23 after markets close.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com. It includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly EPS, and EPS reported last year. The consensus forecast for quarterly revenue is reported in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
Of the reports coming Wednesday morning, we’ve previewed ASML, Elevance Health, Morgan Stanley, and Procter & Gamble. We’ve also previewed earnings reports from Kinder Morgan, Netflix, and Tesla, all due after markets close Tuesday afternoon.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Before markets open
|Abbott Labs
|ABT
|1.10
|1.15
|9823.31
|Ally Financial
|ALLY
|0.80
|1.12
|2056.50
|ASML
|ASML
|4.94
|4.29
|7223.30
|Citizens Financial Group
|CFG
|0.91
|1.30
|2042.09
|Commerce Bancshares
|CBSH
|0.93
|1.02
|391.77
|Elevance Health
|ELV
|8.46
|7.53
|42760.75
|First Horizon
|FHN
|0.24
|0.44
|797.23
|M&T Bank
|MTB
|3.88
|3.83
|2324.98
|Morgan Stanley
|MS
|1.31
|1.47
|13224.07
|NASDAQ
|NDAQ
|0.69
|0.68
|931.14
|Northern Trust
|NTRS
|1.50
|1.80
|1744.03
|Procter & Gamble
|PG
|1.72
|1.57
|21597.09
|State Street
|STT
|1.79
|1.80
|2917.57
|Stepan Company
|SCL
|0.82
|2.01
|619.48
|Travelers
|TRV
|2.99
|2.20
|10403.89
|U.S. Bancorp
|USB
|0.96
|1.16
|7016.87
|UniFirst
|UNF
|1.63
|1.79
|568.22
|United Comm Banks
|UCBI
|0.44
|0.75
|242.99
|Winnebago
|WGO
|1.37
|3.02
|784.33
|After markets close
|Alcoa
|AA
|-1.06
|-0.33
|2585.10
|Cohen & Steers
|CNS
|0.70
|0.92
|n/a
|Columbia Banking
|COLB
|0.73
|0.86
|525.33
|Crown Castle
|CCI
|1.80
|1.85
|1691.30
|Discover Financial Services
|DFS
|3.18
|3.54
|3955.90
|Equifax
|EFX
|1.79
|1.73
|1332.76
|F.N.B. Corp
|FNB
|0.36
|0.39
|402.76
|First Industrial Realty
|FR
|0.61
|0.60
|153.11
|Kinder Morgan
|KMI
|0.26
|0.25
|4639.40
|Lam Research
|LRCX
|6.14
|10.42
|3419.44
|Las Vegas Sands
|LVS
|0.55
|-0.27
|2721.11
|Liberty Energy
|LBRT
|0.75
|0.78
|1120.65
|Marten Transport
|MRTN
|0.18
|0.32
|280.65
|Netflix
|NFLX
|3.49
|3.10
|8539.64
|PPG Industries
|PPG
|1.93
|1.66
|4638.93
|Rexford Industrial Realty
|REXR
|0.56
|0.50
|197.05
|SAP SE
|SAP
|1.46
|1.12
|8388.86
|SEI Investments *
|SEIC
|0.87
|0.77
|482.52
|SL Green Realty
|SLG
|1.26
|1.66
|156.96
|Steel Dynamics
|STLD
|3.57
|6.73
|4486.72
|Synovus
|SNV
|0.84
|1.34
|539.16
|Tesla
|TSLA
|0.73
|1.05
|24279.76
|Zions Bancorp
|ZION
|1.11
|1.40
|764.26
Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE
Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.
Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.