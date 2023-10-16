Investing

16 Earnings Reports Due Tuesday, October 17

There are 16 earnings reports on the release calendar for Tuesday. Eight are due in the morning, and the other eight in the afternoon.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com. It includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly EPS, and EPS reported last year. The consensus forecast for quarterly revenue is reported in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Of the reports coming Tuesday morning, we’ve previewed Albertsons, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, and Lockheed Martin. Here are previews of J.B. Hunt, Omnicom, and United Airlines, all due after markets close Tuesday afternoon.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s)
Albertsons * ACI 0.56 0.72 18299.61
Bank of America BAC 0.83 0.81 25130.78
BNY Mellon BK 1.15 1.21 4320.76
Ericsson ERIC n/a 1.56 n/a
Goldman Sachs GS 5.54 8.25 11151.59
Johnson & Johnson JNJ 2.52 2.55 21043.09
Lockheed Martin LMT 6.66 6.87 16727.61
Prologis PLD 1.26 1.73 1716.12
Fulton Fincl FULT 0.41 0.48 267.20
Hancock Whitney HWC 1.04 1.55 357.99
Interactive Brokers IBKR 1.51 1.08 1110.78
J.B. Hunt Transport JBHT 1.83 2.57 3179.21
Omnicom OMC 1.85 1.77 3553.87
Pinnacle Finl PNFP 1.70 1.91 418.58
United Airlines UAL 3.38 2.81 14431.11
Wintrust Fin WTFC 2.41 2.21 570.01

