16 Earnings Reports Due Tuesday, October 17

There are 16 earnings reports on the release calendar for Tuesday. Eight are due in the morning, and the other eight in the afternoon.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com. It includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly EPS, and EPS reported last year. The consensus forecast for quarterly revenue is reported in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
Of the reports coming Tuesday morning, we’ve previewed Albertsons, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, and Lockheed Martin. Here are previews of J.B. Hunt, Omnicom, and United Airlines, all due after markets close Tuesday afternoon.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Albertsons *
|ACI
|0.56
|0.72
|18299.61
|Bank of America
|BAC
|0.83
|0.81
|25130.78
|BNY Mellon
|BK
|1.15
|1.21
|4320.76
|Ericsson
|ERIC
|n/a
|1.56
|n/a
|Goldman Sachs
|GS
|5.54
|8.25
|11151.59
|Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ
|2.52
|2.55
|21043.09
|Lockheed Martin
|LMT
|6.66
|6.87
|16727.61
|Prologis
|PLD
|1.26
|1.73
|1716.12
|Fulton Fincl
|FULT
|0.41
|0.48
|267.20
|Hancock Whitney
|HWC
|1.04
|1.55
|357.99
|Interactive Brokers
|IBKR
|1.51
|1.08
|1110.78
|J.B. Hunt Transport
|JBHT
|1.83
|2.57
|3179.21
|Omnicom
|OMC
|1.85
|1.77
|3553.87
|Pinnacle Finl
|PNFP
|1.70
|1.91
|418.58
|United Airlines
|UAL
|3.38
|2.81
|14431.11
|Wintrust Fin
|WTFC
|2.41
|2.21
|570.01
