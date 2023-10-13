2 Earnings Reports Due Monday, October 16 3D_generator / iStock via Getty Images

There are just 2 earnings reports on the release calendar for Monday. One is due in the morning and the other in the afternoon.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com. It includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly EPS, and EPS reported last year. The consensus forecast for quarterly revenue is reported in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed the report from Charles Schwab.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Before markets open Charles Schwab SCHW 0.75 1.10 4646.09 After markets close Equity Lifestyle Properties ELS 0.72 0.70 337.88