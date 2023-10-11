Investing

7 Earnings Reports Due Thursday, October 12

3D_generator / iStock via Getty Images
24/7 Wall St. Staff
Published:

There are 7 earnings reports on the release calendar for Thursday, five before U.S. markets open and two after they close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share, along with EPS reported last year and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Here’s a look at what to expect when Commercial Metals, Delta Air Lines, and Walgreens report results on Thursday.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s)
Before markets open
Commercial Metals CMC 1.77 2.40 2145.65
Delta Air Lines DAL 1.96 1.51 14528.09
Domino’s Pizza DPZ 3.31 2.79 1051.33
Fastenal FAST 0.50 0.50 1846.82
Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 0.69 0.80 34780.75
After markets close
SMART Global SGH 0.46 0.80 375.03
WaFd, Inc. * WAFD 0.91 1.07 199.2

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.
Read more: Investing, Earnings

Editors' Picks

5 Sizzling Cathie Wood ARK Investment Stocks Trade Under $10 and Have Huge...

4 'Strong Buy' Stocks With Big Upside Potential Have Expected Dividend Hikes...

Tuesday's Top Wall Street Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: ConocoPhillips,...

5 Damaged Dow Jones Industrial Dividend Leaders Have Huge 2024 Comeback...