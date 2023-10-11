7 Earnings Reports Due Thursday, October 12 3D_generator / iStock via Getty Images

There are 7 earnings reports on the release calendar for Thursday, five before U.S. markets open and two after they close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share, along with EPS reported last year and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Here’s a look at what to expect when Commercial Metals, Delta Air Lines, and Walgreens report results on Thursday.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Before markets open Commercial Metals CMC 1.77 2.40 2145.65 Delta Air Lines DAL 1.96 1.51 14528.09 Domino’s Pizza DPZ 3.31 2.79 1051.33 Fastenal FAST 0.50 0.50 1846.82 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 0.69 0.80 34780.75 After markets close SMART Global SGH 0.46 0.80 375.03 WaFd, Inc. * WAFD 0.91 1.07 199.2