27 Earnings Report Due Thursday, August 31

There are 27 earnings reports scheduled for release Thursday, 16 before U.S. markets open and 11 after markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

From among these companies, we’ve previewed expected results from Campbell Soup, KE Holdings, and Polestar Automotive, all reporting before markets open Thursday morning. After markets close Thursday, Broadcom, Dell, and Lululemon are set to reveal quarterly results.

There are not notable earnings due on Friday, and U.S. markets are closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Before markets open 1-800-FLOWERS FLWS -0.32 -0.34 413.31 Academy Sports + Outdoors ASO 1.99 2.30 1578.82 Caleres CAL 0.88 1.38 704.85 Campbell Soup CPB 0.50 0.56 2055.92 CIBC CM 1.25 1.65 4307.82 Ciena CIEN 0.51 0.33 1039.92 Dollar General DG 2.47 2.98 9926.22 Genesco GCO -1.23 0.59 497.25 GMS GMS 2.39 2.43 1382.84 Hello Group MOMO 2.46 2.22 3042.16 Hormel Foods HRL 0.41 0.40 3044.04 KE Holdings BEKE 1.29 -0.52 18591.27 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet OLLI 0.61 0.22 499.04 Signet Jewelers SIG 1.45 2.68 1582.79 Titan Machinery TITN 1.17 1.10 602.41 UBS AG UBS 0.51 0.61 8561.03 After markets close Broadcom AVGO 10.43 9.73 8851.43 Dell DELL 1.14 1.68 20858.14 Elastic ESTC 0.11 -0.15 284.78 HashiCorp HCP -0.15 n/a 138.24 lululemon athletica LULU 2.54 2.20 2170.50 MongoDB MDB 0.46 -0.23 393.69 Nutanix NTNX 0.16 -0.46 475.23 Oxford Industries OXM 3.40 3.61 424.27 PagerDuty PD 0.11 -0.04 104.46 SentinelOne S -0.14 n/a 140.98 VMware VMW 1.71 1.64 3451.79