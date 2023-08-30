27 Earnings Report Due Thursday, August 31

There are 27 earnings reports scheduled for release Thursday, 16 before U.S. markets open and 11 after markets close.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
From among these companies, we’ve previewed expected results from Campbell Soup, KE Holdings, and Polestar Automotive, all reporting before markets open Thursday morning. After markets close Thursday, Broadcom, Dell, and Lululemon are set to reveal quarterly results.
There are not notable earnings due on Friday, and U.S. markets are closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Before markets open
|1-800-FLOWERS
|FLWS
|-0.32
|-0.34
|413.31
|Academy Sports + Outdoors
|ASO
|1.99
|2.30
|1578.82
|Caleres
|CAL
|0.88
|1.38
|704.85
|Campbell Soup
|CPB
|0.50
|0.56
|2055.92
|CIBC
|CM
|1.25
|1.65
|4307.82
|Ciena
|CIEN
|0.51
|0.33
|1039.92
|Dollar General
|DG
|2.47
|2.98
|9926.22
|Genesco
|GCO
|-1.23
|0.59
|497.25
|GMS
|GMS
|2.39
|2.43
|1382.84
|Hello Group
|MOMO
|2.46
|2.22
|3042.16
|Hormel Foods
|HRL
|0.41
|0.40
|3044.04
|KE Holdings
|BEKE
|1.29
|-0.52
|18591.27
|Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
|OLLI
|0.61
|0.22
|499.04
|Signet Jewelers
|SIG
|1.45
|2.68
|1582.79
|Titan Machinery
|TITN
|1.17
|1.10
|602.41
|UBS AG
|UBS
|0.51
|0.61
|8561.03
|After markets close
|Broadcom
|AVGO
|10.43
|9.73
|8851.43
|Dell
|DELL
|1.14
|1.68
|20858.14
|Elastic
|ESTC
|0.11
|-0.15
|284.78
|HashiCorp
|HCP
|-0.15
|n/a
|138.24
|lululemon athletica
|LULU
|2.54
|2.20
|2170.50
|MongoDB
|MDB
|0.46
|-0.23
|393.69
|Nutanix
|NTNX
|0.16
|-0.46
|475.23
|Oxford Industries
|OXM
|3.40
|3.61
|424.27
|PagerDuty
|PD
|0.11
|-0.04
|104.46
|SentinelOne
|S
|-0.14
|n/a
|140.98
|VMware
|VMW
|1.71
|1.64
|3451.79
