6 Earnings Reports Due Tuesday, June 27

There are 6 earnings reports scheduled for Tuesday, 4 before markets open and 2 after markets close for the day.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed Walgreens earnings, due out Tuesday morning.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Before markets open Korn/Ferry KFY 1 1.75 699.83 Schnitzer Steel SCHN 0.64 2.59 823.95 TD Synnex SNX 2.55 2.72 14424.87 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 1.07 0.96 34228.91 After markets close AeroVironment AVAV 1.01 0.3 164.12 Jefferies JEF 0.27 0.45 1039.56