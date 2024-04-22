9 Elon Musk Quotes Every 60 Year Old Needs To Hear Kathryn Koehler/Courtesy of 24/7 Wall St.

Elon Musk is a visionary whose ideas are reshaping the future. From electric vehicles to rockets, Musk’s fearless pursuit of innovation and his ability to challenge the status quo have earned him a place among the most influential thinkers of the 21st century. And, though he’s no silver-tongued devil, Musk has said a thing or two that is worth repeating. With that in mind 24/7 Wall St. culled the internet to create a list of 9 awkwardly worded Elon Musk quotes every 60-year-old needs to hear, because, we’re never too old to learn something new. Continue reading to see which of Musk’s words resonate with you.

1. Charge Your Dreams

Most people will panic to find a charger before their phone dies. But won’t panic to find a plan before their dream dies. -Elon Musk

Dreams Have Battery Life, Too

Ouch. This truth hurts. The silver lining for the sexagenarian set is that we didn’t grow up with cell phones. There were plenty of other distractions to keep us from chasing our dreams, though. Like waiting by the phone. The point Musk is making is that human beings have plenty of options to distract them, at the expense of their dreams. If your ship has yet to come in, keep your phone charged, so you can take charge of your dream.

2. Choose To Be Extraordinary

I think it is possible for ordinary people to choose to be extraordinary. -Elon Musk

Anything Is Possible

Anything is possible, and ordinary people can indeed do extraordinary things. But I’m a bit confounded by the choice part. If it only takes our choosing it to make it so, then wouldn’t there be more ordinary people doing extraordinary things? And who makes the distinction between ordinary and extraordinary? If they so choose, through a combination of tenacity and luck average folks can transform their dreams into reality, with an emphasis on luck.

3. Negative Feedback is a Net Positive

Pay attention to negative feedback, and solicit it, particularly from friends. – Elon Musk

Ask Your Friends

This is splendid advice and they who have a friend who will be candid with them is a fortunate person, indeed. Asking a trusted companion for constructive criticism allows for self-reflection and personal growth. Good friends can provide valuable insights in ways that feel safe and supportive instead of judgemental. Occasional check-ins with a friend, or a group of friends, provide an opportunity to better ourselves and strengthen our friendships.

4. Embrace Change

Some people don’t like change, but you need to embrace change if the alternative is disaster. -Elon Musk

Avert Disaster

Number 4 on 24/7 Wall St.’s list of 9 Elon Musk quotes every 60-year-old needs to hear, expresses our need to embrace change. From the ever-changing topography of grocery aisles to paperless financial transactions, change is inevitable. While young people typically embrace the opportunities and possibilities it affords, we older folks tend to resist change. We’re complacent- we accept the status quo for its familiarity. We’re old dogs who don’t wish to learn new tricks. However, in the technological age, we must learn to embrace change or be left behind. So, while you might prefer to pay the landscaper with a check, they only take Venmo.

5. Learn To Love Yourself

If I’m not in love, if I’m not with a long-term companion, I cannot be happy. -Elon Musk

Alone, But Not Lonely

Everything is more fun with a friend, the warm fuzzies of a budding romance are nonpareil, and the joy of a long-lasting relationship does smooth the rough spots in life. That said, if you’re an individual who is chronically unhappy when you’re not with another person, it would behoove you to do some serious soul-searching. Self-love is the foundation upon which all of our relationships are built. Nurturing a positive relationship with ourselves is the priority. Self-worth derived solely from the feelings of validation and acceptance from a partner is fleeting, but self-love lasts forever.

6. Take A Vacation From Technology

Try to have a vacation that’s not just email with a view. -Elon Musk

Ditch Your Phone, Enjoy The View

When was the last time you walked out the door without your phone? As sexagenarians, at least some of us are not tied to our phones like younger folks. And while they are terribly convenient, being tethered to a phone comes with enhanced accountability and consistent distraction. I leave my phone at home when I’m running errands. Try it. It’s quite freeing. And if you’re vacationing? Same. The e-mails and memes will still be there when you return, well-rested.

7. Take Risks

Take risks now. Do something bold. You won’t regret it. -Elon Musk

No Regrets

Another visionary, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, said Whatever you dream, you can do. Boldness has genius, power, and magic in it. As we edge toward the twilight of our lives the idea of taking risks can be daunting, but what about all of those unchecked boxes on our bucket lists? Bold risks lead to personal growth and fulfillment. What are you waiting for? Book the skydiving excursion; take the Medeterrain cruise; adopt a dog. Whatever you’ve been putting off, just do it – Nike

8. Time is Money

Time is the ultimate currency. -Elon Musk

Spend it Wisely

The relentless march of time; the older we grow, the faster its pace. Approaching our golden years, we understand that as a finite resource, we can no longer afford to squander time on trivial pursuits. Each moment becomes a precious treasure. We have come to understand that there is no time like the present to make choices and changes that prioritize our goals. Using time wisely will reap untold benefits. From extra snuggles with the grandkids to a second honeymoon, the possibilities are, unlike time, infinite.

9. Bright Future

If you get up in the morning and think the future is going to be better, it is a bright day. Otherwise, it’s not. –Elon Musk

Have A Positive Outlook

You reap what you sow, and when you cultivate a positive outlook the harvest will be bountiful. Focus on the beauty that surrounds you. Infuse your day with hope and positivity. Be grateful for good fortune, no matter how small. Treat everyone you encounter with kindness. Remind yourself that most folks have good intentions. You’ll be astounded by the results. Though some days will test your pluck, as you develop your positive outlook, you’ll discover those days occurring less often. So, beautiful people, let’s all wake up tomorrow with a smile on our lips and a song in our hearts.

