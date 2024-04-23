11 Suze Orman Quotes Every 20 Year Old Needs To Hear bbernard / Shutterstock.com

Suze Orman is a well-known financial advisor, author, and podcast host who offers helpful financial advice — especially to women. On her podcast, Suze Orman’s Women & Money, Orman discusses topics ranging from choosing a financial planner to avoiding emotional poverty. Her advice expands beyond finances and bleeds into lifestyle tips that help empower women (and men!) to lead fulfilling lives. (For example, Suze Orman even consumers warned Home Depot shopping.)

If you’re in your 20s, it’s a great time to start considering your financial future. Here are 11 Suze Orman quotes every 20-year-old needs to hear.

1. “True generosity is an offering; given freely and out of pure love. No strings attached. No expectations. Time and love are the most valuable possessions you can share.”

Takeaway: Give Without Expectations

Many people will give with the expectation of receiving something in return. However, the more you give from the goodness of your heart, the better you will feel, and the more pure energy you will attract. It might be tempting to be selfish in business and finances, but really, you will find more success when you uplift others and offer time and love with no strings attached. This is a great lesson to learn in your 20s, as this is a time to connect with others and find your biggest supporters — both in life and business.

2. “When you lose something in your life, stop thinking it’s a loss for you… it is a gift you have been given so you can get on the right path to where you are meant to go, not to where you think you should have gone.”

Takeaway: Release What No Longer Serves You

When we lose something or someone special to us, we often spend time grieving the loss as if it were meant to stay in our lives forever. However, if you can shift the narrative and realize that you will never lose something that is meant for you, you can view the loss as a positive thing.

You are always where you are meant to be, and the endings you grieve along your journey will only bring you closer to what is truly meant for you. This goes for jobs, relationships, friendships, and even money. Trust the process and trust your path. This is an especially important reminder for those in their 20s, as you will naturally begin to call in and release what is and isn’t meant for you.

3. “Just because you can afford it doesn’t mean you should buy it.”

Takeaway: Spend Money Wisely

Many times in life, especially when we’re younger, we are tempted to make purchases simply because we have the money to do so. For example, maybe we want to keep up with the latest trends, so we spend a chunk of our paychecks on clothing items. On the other hand, perhaps we simply want to spend our 20s traveling or going on luxurious adventures with friends without considering how it might impact our bank accounts. While you deserve to enjoy the money you work hard for, you don’t want to dig yourself into a financial hole that’s hard to crawl out of.

4. “The American Dream is dead for the majority of America.”

Takeaway: Create and Plan for Your Own Dreams

The American Dream essentially preaches that every American citizen has the right and the freedom to live a successful life — whatever that may look for them. However, as Suze Orman points out, the American Dream is less attainable than it used to be. In fact, there are not as many opportunities to succeed in today’s economy as there might have been in the past.

That being said, this doesn’t mean you can’t forge your path toward success. Especially in your 20s, it’s important to think about what you want out of your life and how you are willing to work for it. Often, it’s not a matter of working harder — it’s about working smarter. Set attainable goals for yourself and be willing to make necessary sacrifices.

5. “A big part of financial freedom is having your heart and mind free from worry about the what-ifs of life.”

Takeaway: Financial Freedom Goes Beyond Just Having Money

Financial freedom is not just the ability to spend as much money as you want without having to worry about going broke. Financial freedom is having a clear mind and full heart that isn’t bogged in fears about the future. By achieving financial freedom, you’re also achieving internal peace. This is a great goal to work toward when you’re still starting out in your 20s.

6. “In order to create lasting security, you must learn to stand in your truth.”

Takeaway: Stay True to Your Path

Many people try to work towards security throughout their 20s. However, to create sustainable security, you must be willing to stand in your truth and own the journey you’re on. You will likely hear a million different opinions and tips on how you should live your life and how you should work toward a stable future, but only you know what is truly right for you. Only you know what security looks like for you. Stand tall in your truth.

7. “When you are grateful — when you can see what you have — you unlock blessings to flow in your life.”

Takeaway: Practice Gratitude for All Your Blessings

Practicing gratitude is one of the best ways to call in what is truly meant for you. When you are already acknowledging and appreciating what you currently have, you are acting in alignment with what you want to call in. People who behave and think from a “lack mindset” often struggle to manifest new blessings. They are stuck in a mentality that keeps them small. Recognizing your current blessings will only attract even more into your life.

8. “It’s impossible to map out a route to your destination if you don’t know where you’re starting from.”

Takeaway: Recognize Your Starting Point

Before you embark on any journey, you must first acknowledge where you are starting from. This will allow you to understand any potential roadblocks you might face, as well as anything you might need to take care of before you get started. For example, if you’re attempting to work toward a certain career path but don’t have the credentials to get there, you’ll want to acknowledge that you must put in the necessary work to achieve that particular dream.

9. “A wise woman recognizes when her life is out of balance and summons the courage to act to correct it.”

Takeaway: Take Control of Your Own Life

Suze Orman is known to offer applicable financial advice, specifically for women. However, with this quote, she reminds women of their inherent power and ability to take control of their lives in all aspects. If something is not working in your life, you have the power to correct the issue and lead from a place of courage and grace. True harmony will only happen if you are willing to sacrifice to achieve it.

10. “Every time you overhear something hurtful, I want you to do something kind for someone else.”

Takeaway: Spread More Kindness

This world is full of pain and negativity. Oftentimes, especially when we are first getting started as when we’re in our 20s, critics will offer unsolicited feedback or harsh words that can be extremely hurtful. Anytime you overhear something negative — either about yourself or someone else — make it a goal to show kindness to another person. This will help keep your energy in the right place so you can continue toward a bright future.

11. “People first, then money, then things.”

Takeaway: Prioritize Your Connections With Other Humans

Though Suze Orman Is a financial advisor, even she recognizes that people should always come before money. Being a good person above all else only rewards you in the long run. No matter how hard you work for your money, if you are not kind to other humans, it will come back to haunt you. Don’t lose yourself and your empathy in the pursuit of financial freedom.

