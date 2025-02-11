Live Markets: S&P Flips Green, KO, AAPL, INTC Rise Canva

The markets are edging out gains after initially dropping in response to cautious remarks out of Jerome Powell on Capitol Hill. The Fed chairman confirmed market fears when he revealed that the central bank is not in a hurry to lower interest rates further amid efforts to lower inflation. He points to a “strong’ economy overall, saying that inflation is inching closer the Fed’s 2% goal but remains elevated. All three of the major stock market indices – the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite – initially fell but flipped from red to green as of mid-morning.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) shares are a bright spot, climbing nearly 4% higher after the company beat earnings estimates on robust global demand and helping to lift the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The company, a favorite of Warren Buffett, reported Q4 EPS of $0.55 compared with estimates of $0.52 on revenue of $11.5 billion, also surpassing expectations. The markets are also bracing for the next wave of the tariff wars on which much of corporate America’s profits hang in the balance.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 7.64 (+0.02%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 2.70 (+0.08%)

S&P 500: Up 3.39 (+0.06%)

Key Points Stocks flipped from red to green after initially falling on Fed fears.

Coca-Cola is up over 3% and is helping to little to lift the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Intel is extending its gains and leaving its tech peers in the dust today.

Apple is reportedly partnering with China’s Alibaba for AI innovation.

Stock Movers

Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) reported passed on an opportunity to collaborate with China’s AI threat DeepSeek. However, Apple instead has chosen to partner with China’s Alibaba, according to The Information, to create tailored features for users in China. Apple is up 3% and could be the tide to lift tech boats today.

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is up 6% on the day, extending yesterday’s gains amid its latest chip set that is being well received by the community. Intel could also be benefiting from the Trump administration’s plans to rely on U.S. chipmakers for its AI ambitions.

Super Micro Computer (Nasdaq: SMCI) is falling 3.5%, interrupting a five-day winning streak in which it added over 50% as its much-anticipated business update gets closer.

Bank of America is reportedly touting Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) as a key U.S. DOGE-efficiency inspired holding, but the stock is tanking 3.5% to within a stone’s throw of its 52-week low.

