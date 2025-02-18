Live Markets: Intel Soars, BIDU and META Fall Canva

The markets kicked off the holiday-shortened week mixed as the S&P 500 attempts gains. While uncertainty around tariffs, interest rates and inflation persists, the S&P 500 remains close to its next all-time high of 2025.

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is the story of the day, soaring over 10% on a WSJ report that semiconductor competitors Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) could potentially each take a piece of the company, thereby splitting Intel into two separate businesses. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (PHLX) is up almost 1% on the day and has gained over 4% year-to-date.

Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) has interrupted its rally with the stock down 2% as of mid-morning trading. However, Meta is close to joining the $2 trillion market cap club amid a rally in the stock in 2025. China’s Baidu (Nasdaq: BIDU) is down a sharp 7% on the day, owing to a 2% drop in its Q4 revenue in which AI-related gains were overshadowed by weaker advertising.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 26.72 (- 0.06%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 10.97 (-0.12%)

S&P 500: Up 5.38 (+0.08%)

Key Points The S&P 500 is nearing its latest all-time high.

Intel stock is soaring on reports the company could be split into two.

BIDU is lower on a revenue disappointment, while META stock is taking a breather.

Market Movers

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), which harnesses AI to deliver data to businesses, is up 1% in response to an analyst upgrade by Wolfe Research to “outperform” with a $235 price target attached. Truist reiterated its “buy” rating on snow with a $210 price target. Shares are currently hovering in the $190 area and have a 52-week high of $235 per share.

Nike (NYSE: NKE) is soaring almost 4% amid a new partnership with Kim Kardashian’s Skim’s lineup for the launch of yet another women’s fitness brand.

Bank of America has reiterated its “buy” rating on PC maker Dell (Nasdaq: DELL) ahead of the company’s earnings print next week.

Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) is reportedly planning to introduce showrooms in India. The stock is down fractionally as of mid-morning.

The SPDR Gold Shares (NYSE Arca: GLD) index is up 1.4% on the day. Wall Street firm Goldman Sachs is bullish on the gold price due to the tariff effect.

The markets are awaiting earnings from the likes of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) this week. Retail analyst Dana Telsey of the firm that bears her name reportedly said Walmart has been trading like a technology stock of late.

