Live S&P VOOG: Broader Markets Take Cue From Trade Deal Progress

The markets are trading with cautious optimism on the latest trade-war related progress and a big week for tech earnings.
The S&P 500 is looking to place greater distance between itself further and correction territory.
Live Updates
Market Fear Temp Rises
The stock market indices have flipped to red despite the Trump administration’s best efforts to send trade-related assurances. Instead, the markets are awaiting proof that tariff relief is on the horizon. Meanwhile, Big Tech earnings are awaiting their turn in the earnings spotlight, giving the markets an opportunity to shift their attention from the headlines to market fundamentals.
Goldman Sachs has published a report saying that companies that choose to return value to investors in the form of cash dividends or share repurchases will prove to be the favorites while those investing in growth will take a backseat.
The Wall Street firm recently slashed its S&P 500 corporate spending outlook to 5% growth in 2025, or $3.8 trillion, down from previous calls for 11% growth.
The stock market’s fear gauge, the VIX volatility index, is up 6.1% today, revealing nervousness in this data-filled week amid expectations for further market gyrations ahead.
Meandering Markets
The markets are meandering between positive and negative ground in this data-packed week. The White House has set the stage for trade deals to emerge but is waiting for China to reveal its hand. Meanwhile, Big Tech has an opportunity to regain their momentum when Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL), Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) and Meta (Nasdaq: META) report their quarterly results this week. Wall Street is bullish on META ahead of the company’s results on Wednesday.
On the economic front, the highly anticipated April jobs report comes out on Friday, adding yet another layer of uncertainty to this sensitive market. The Federal Reserve will be gathering in early May and in the meantime are in a quiet period from commentary.
The markets are showing cautious optimism in what could shape up to be a significant week for trade war deals. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent predicts trade deals could begin to emerge this week or next, potentially paving the way for further gains in the stock market. He also said it’s up to China to de-escalate the retaliatory tariffs between Beijing and the White House.
Earnings season continues to roll on with Big Tech names on the docket to report this week, including Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT), Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN), Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) and Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL). Last week, Google parent Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL) beat earnings estimates and lifted its quarterly dividend by 5%.
With the S&P 500 now out of dangerous correction territory, the markets are stringing together a winning streak, including a 7.1% advance for the S&P 500 over the past five days. If today’s gains hold, that will bring the broader market index further away from its Liberation Day lows suffered in early April.
Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:
Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 166.49 (+0.39%)
Nasdaq Composite: Down 16.38 (-0.10%)
S&P 500: Up 6.04 (+0.13%)
Market Movers
EV battery stock Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) is tacking on 3.6% in today’s market.
Dividend stock Erie Indemnity (Nasdaq: ERIE) has been volatile of late and has most recently fallen below the $400 threshold after trading handily above that level earlier this month.
Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is gaining 4% as one of the top performers in the S&P 500 today.
Cruise stocks Carnival (NYSE: CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Lines (NYSE: NCLH) are each up over 3%.
Bank of America has reiterated its “buy” rating on Meta before the company’s quarterly earnings print this week amid optimism that the company will hit its revenue targets.
IBM (NYSE: IBM) is gaining 1.1% after revealing it would pour $150 billion to advance U.S. tech innovation.
