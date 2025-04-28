Live S&P VOOG: Broader Markets Take Cue From Trade Deal Progress mezzotint / Shutterstock.com

Key Points The markets are trading with cautious optimism on the latest trade-war related progress and a big week for tech earnings.

The S&P 500 is looking to place greater distance between itself further and correction territory.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

The markets are showing cautious optimism in what could shape up to be a significant week for trade war deals. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent predicts trade deals could begin to emerge this week or next, potentially paving the way for further gains in the stock market. He also said it’s up to China to de-escalate the retaliatory tariffs between Beijing and the White House.

Earnings season continues to roll on with Big Tech names on the docket to report this week, including Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT), Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN), Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) and Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL). Last week, Google parent Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL) beat earnings estimates and lifted its quarterly dividend by 5%.

With the S&P 500 now out of dangerous correction territory, the markets are stringing together a winning streak, including a 7.1% advance for the S&P 500 over the past five days. If today’s gains hold, that will bring the broader market index further away from its Liberation Day lows suffered in early April.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 166.49 (+0.39%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 16.38 (-0.10%)

S&P 500: Up 6.04 (+0.13%)

Market Movers

EV battery stock Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) is tacking on 3.6% in today’s market.

Dividend stock Erie Indemnity (Nasdaq: ERIE) has been volatile of late and has most recently fallen below the $400 threshold after trading handily above that level earlier this month.

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is gaining 4% as one of the top performers in the S&P 500 today.

Cruise stocks Carnival (NYSE: CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Lines (NYSE: NCLH) are each up over 3%.

Bank of America has reiterated its “buy” rating on Meta before the company’s quarterly earnings print this week amid optimism that the company will hit its revenue targets.

IBM (NYSE: IBM) is gaining 1.1% after revealing it would pour $150 billion to advance U.S. tech innovation.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!