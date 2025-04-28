Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Attempt Gains in Mag-7 Earnings Week AdrianHancu / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Key Points The markets are attempting gains as signs of tariff relief emerge, though the ball appears to be in China’s court.

Tech earnings will unfold this week including from several of the Magnificent Seven names.

As the tariff wars continue to unfold, the markets are attempting to kick off the week with gains as the latest slew of tech earnings take their place on deck. That also has the markets nervous, sending the Nasdaq Composite a bit aimless while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 are reclaiming lost ground. Stocks have recovered from their “Liberation Day” low levels in early April in which the S&P 500 fell about 21% from its recent high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up approximately 9% over the past five-day stretch.

Several of the Magnificent Seven names are preparing to report their quarterly results in the coming days, including Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT), Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN), Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) and Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL). According to Bloomberg, Morgan Stanley Chief Equity Strategist Michael Wilson is confident a weak U.S. dollar will be good for U.S. earnings, serving as a catalyst for the U.S. stock market to shine.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent said the ball is in China’s court to de-escalate the trade tensions between Beijing and Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, Wall Street firm Goldman Sachs is counseling countries that are caught up in the trade wars to satisfy President Trump. Talks appears to be headed in the right direction, according to Boston Partners Director of Global Markets Research Michael Mullaney, who told Reuters, “There seems to be some potential for compromise on the tariff situation,” sparking the latest stock market rally.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:



Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 189.20 (+0.43%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 32.20 (-0.12%)

S&P 500: Up 7.44 (+0.13%)

Market Movers

Bernstein has upgraded shares of Dow stock Boeing (NYSE: BA) to an “outperform” rating from “market perform,” owing to the aerospace company’s restructuring efforts.

Bank of America has reiterated its stance on Meta as a “buy” ahead of the tech giant’s quarterly results midweek, suggesting that the company’s Q1 revenue target is within grasp.

HSBC is cautious on pharma stock Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), lowering the rating to “reduce” from “buy” amid risk headwinds.

AppLovin (Nasdaq: APP) is up 2%

Charter Communications (Nasdaq: CHTR) is gaining 2.5% on the day.

IBM (NYSE: IBM) is up 1.1% after earmarking $150 billion to facilitate tech expansion and innovation in the U.S.

