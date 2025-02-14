Live Markets: Mag 7 Mixed, WRD Soars, ARM Sinks Canva

Today the markets appear to be holding its own, with the three major indices making modest moves in either direction after yesterday’s gains across the board. Retail sales were a disappointment, falling 0.9% in January after the holiday shopping season as consumers kept spending in check. If the S&P 500 can hold on, it’s on pace for weekly advance for the first time three weeks.

Magnificent 7 stocks are a mixed bag today, with Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) out front with a 1.3% gain while Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) stock has turned from green to red. Nvidia revealed some Q4 portfolio holding changes, benefiting China’s self-driving startup WeRide (Nasdaq: WRD) while dampening sentiment in other stocks.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 24.77 (-0.08%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 31.97 (0.16%)

S&P 500: Up 6.11 (+0.10%)

Key Points The S&P 500 is close to clinching its first weekly gain in weeks.

Nvidia has published its latest portfolio holdings, including an investment in this China-based self-driving startup.

Meta has raised its dividend, and Mark Zuckerberg is raking in the money.

Tech Movers

China’s WeRide (Nasdaq: WRD) soared over 100% at its height this morning amid news that Nvidia has taken a stake in the company. According to filings, Nvidia scooped up 1.7 million shares of WeRide while slashing its holding in Arm Holdings (Nasdaq: ARM) by nearly in half. ARM shares are down nearly 5% today.

While it’s not part of the Mag 7, Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) has sure been trading like one of late, today’s pullback notwithstanding. The legacy chipmaker’s market value has ballooned by more than 25% this week as the company eyes the $100 billion level. However, the stock is taking it on the chin today, down about 5%.

Super Micro Computer (Nasdaq: SMCI) is recouping recent losses with a 10% jump today. Despite regulatory headwinds, Super Micro has outlined an ambitious long-term plan that resonated with investors. The company intends to file its delayed annual and quarterly reports later this month.

Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) is off to a running start in 2025 and has decided to return more value to shareholders. Mark Zuckerberg’s company raised its payout from $0.50 to $0.525 in its first-ever distribution increase. Since Q1 2024, when Facebook first started paying dividends, Zuckerberg has reportedly raked in almost $1 billion from those payments alone.

Google AI, whose parent company is Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL), doesn’t appear to be feeling threatened by China’s DeepSeek. Google AI boss Demis Hassabis told staff that he’s not losing sleep over DeepSeek, saying that the competitor has exaggerated its cost efficiencies and that Google’s technology is superior. GOOGL stock is down fractionally today.