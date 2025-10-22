S&P 500
6,699.70
-0.65%
Dow Jones
46,762.40
-0.51%
Nasdaq 100
24,859.00
-1.10%
Russell 2000
2,444.52
-1.81%
FTSE 100
9,501.00
+0.76%
Nikkei 225
48,755.50
-1.37%
Stock Market Live October 22: S&P 500 (SPY) Little Changed After Another Record Session
Home > Investing > Here's are Some of Wednesday's Biggest Analyst Calls: NFLX, DELL, APP AMZN

Investing

Here's are Some of Wednesday's Biggest Analyst Calls: NFLX, DELL, APP AMZN

Here’s are Some of Wednesday’s Biggest Analyst Calls: NFLX, DELL, APP AMZN
By Ian Cooper
Key Points

  • Markets are digesting earnings from Netflix and preparing for another round of earnings from the Magnificent 7 mega-cap leaders.
  • Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more here.

After another record session, markets are little changed.

At the moment, the Dow is down about five points. The S&P 500 is up about four, with the NASDAQ down about 36 points. All as markets digest earnings from Netflix, and prepare for another round of earnings from the Magnificent 7 mega cap leaders.

While analysts wait for those market-moving reports, they’re currently pounding the table over:

Bank of America just reiterated a buy rating on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX).

Granted, earnings weren’t so hot. Its EPS of $5.87 was below expectations for $6.97, thanks to a dispute with Brazilian tax authorities. But according to Bank of America, it’s sticking with its buy rating, believing NFLX will be fueled by positive subscriber and earnings momentum.

At the moment, analysts have an average price target of $1,344.19 on NFLX.

Piper Sandler just initiated an overweight rating on Dell (NYSE: DELL). The firm believes the tech giant should be one of the top beneficiaries of the enterprise data center refresh, which looks strong heading into 2026. Dell should also benefit from strong AI infrastructure, too.

Analysts have an average price target of $164.11 a share on Dell.

With AI infrastructure, demand is leading to substantial investments in data centers and related hardware. All of which is creating a potential $7 trillion opportunity globally.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated a buy rating on Applovin (NASDAQ: APP), noting that it’s a dominant player in the mobile games’ user acquisition space. They also noted that APP has an 80% market share on the supply side, and about 55% on the demand side.

Analysts at RBC Capital have an outperform rating on the stock, with a $700 price target.  The firm says APP’s fixed cost model can continue to show outsized growth through 2026. Wedbush analysts raised their price target on APP to $745. In addition, analysts at Oppenheimer say it doesn’t expect anything to come of the US SEC inquiry into APP data collection processes.

At the moment, analysts have an average price target of $674.82.

Bank of America analysts also reiterated a buy rating on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) ahead of earnings later this month. The firm says AMZN is an e-commerce and cloud computing leader with market share and higher margin potential from tech platform investments.  

According to analysts at Wedbush. AMZN saw robust demand from the enterprise for its artificial intelligence and cloud computing services.

On average, analysts have a price target of $267.30.

The image featured for this article is © courtesy of Netflix

