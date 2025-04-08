S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: A Glimmer of Hope After a Record-Breaking Drop Vintage Tone / Shutterstock.com

The S&P 500 experienced one of the worst stretches in the index’s history driven mainly by President Trump’s escalation of tariffs on China. The market has fallen 17.5% since its high in mid-February but the two day drop starting last Friday through the market close yesterday was the 5th worst stretch in the past 80 years.

Key Points Tariff uncertainty triggers the S&P 500’s steepest two-day decline since the 2020 COVID-19 crash.

Global markets rebound as the U.S. hints at negotiating tariff reductions, sparking optimism amid trade war fears.

Tuesday brings some signs of recovery. The S&P 500 rose 3.09% to 5218.73 shortly after the open, joined by a 3.41% gain in the Nasdaq and 3.02% in the Dow. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s comments about potential “good deals” with Japan and other nations fueled optimism, lifting Japan’s Nikkei 225 by 6%. China, however, remains defiant, pledging to “fight to the end” while weakening the yuan, hinting at a prolonged trade conflict despite President Trump saying “China wants to make a deal, badly” in a Truth Social post.

Stocks on the move

Humana (UnitedHealth ( Health insurance stocks are S&P 500’s biggest winners today following a significant boost to Medicare reimbursement rates. NYSE: HUM ) and NYSE:UNH ) are up 12.78% and 7.45% respectively, after the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services finalized a 5.06% average increase in 2026 Medicare Advantage payments, more than double the expected increase.

Eli Lilly ( NYSE: LLY ) shares are gaining 5.06% today following a significant upgrade from Goldman Sachs. The firm raised its rating on the pharmaceutical giant to Buy from Neutral, setting a price target of $888. Analyst notes highlight a “compelling entry point” into what they call the “sector’s premier topline grower” after a recent sell-off. With its strong portfolio, including drugs like Mounjaro and Zepbound, the company is poised to maintain its “pole position” in this rapidly expanding space, driving investor optimism.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE: JNJ ) is up 1.5%, also after Goldman Sachs’ Buy rating and a $172 price target. The firm argues that market concerns over the looming Stelara loss of exclusivity are overstated. In a research note, the analyst points out that consensus estimates fail to fully capture the strength of J&J’s Innovative Medicine business. As the company moves past the Stelara patent cliff, it’s entering a phase of robust new product cycles across multiple high-potential markets. This optimistic outlook underscores J&J’s resilience and growth potential, boosting confidence among investors.

