Live Nasdaq Composite: Fear Grips Markets as Investor Sentiment Shifts Yet Again mezzotint / Shutterstock.com

Live Updates Live Coverage

After a week of gains, fear has settled into the markets once again amid a bevy of catalysts. In addition to earnings, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell set to comment on the economy this week, suggesting it could be yet another roller coaster ride for investors. First-quarter earnings season continues to roll on, with names like Palantir Technologies (Nasdaq: PLTR) as well as Ford Motor (NYSE: F) and Diamondback Energy (Nasdaq: FANG) on the docket in the coming days.

All three of the major stock market averages are trading in the red out of the gate, including a 1% decline in the Nasdaq Composite. Mag Seven stocks are mixed while the sell-off continues to unfold in Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) shares, with a 2% decline today. All sectors of the economy are currently lower, the most severe of which is happening in energy stocks, which are down 2% this morning as the oil price continues its descent.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-B) has reached the end of an era now that billionaire Warren Buffett announced his retirement after six decades at the helm. With $300 million in cash on the sidelines, BRK-B is losing 6% on the day for a market cap of $1.09 trillion. Greg Abel will succeed Buffett at year-end 2025.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 196.82 (-0.49%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 175.23 (-1.03%)

S&P 500: Down 52.04 (-0.88%)

Market Movers

Footwear company Skechers (NYSE: SKX) is going private, agreeing to a private equity takeover by 3G Capital in a deal that values the company at $63 per share, sending the stock higher by a double-digit percentage today.

Jefferies has reiterated its “hold” rating on Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA), suggesting the valuation has already given the stock the benefit of the doubt in areas like tech innovation and scalability.

Mizuho analysts like Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), upgrading shares to an “outperform” rating from “neutral” on an attractive risk/reward profile. The stock is up 3.5% today.

Take Charge of Your Retirement: Find the Right Financial Advisor For You in Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding professional guidance—and we’ve made it easier than ever for you to connect with the right financial advisor for your unique needs. Here’s how it works: 1️ Answer a Few Simple Questions Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! 2️ Get Your Top Advisor Matches This tool matches you with qualified advisors who specialize in helping people like you achieve financial success. 3️ Choose Your Best Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory meeting, and select the advisor who feels right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!