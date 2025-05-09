Tesla Stock Price Today (May 9, 2025): TSLA Is Up Early Today 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is up early Friday morning. It marks a 1.02% gain from Thursday’s close of $284.82. Investors are looking past recent volatility and warming up to the company’s long-term growth narrative.

Key Points TSLA is up over 1% pre-market after Elon Musk refocuses on Tesla leadership.

Q1 earnings missed expectations, but Robotaxi plans and affordable EVs drive long-term investor optimism.

Wall Street target is $289.44, near current levels, with analysts split between Buy, Hold, and Sell.

Thursday’s session saw Tesla climb 3.11% as investors welcome Elon Musk’s decision to reduce his White House role and re-center his focus on Tesla. In parallel, Tesla continues to generate buzz over its forthcoming Robotaxi rollout in Austin and progress in AI and robotics, including the Optimus humanoid platform.

Still, macro conditions remain complex. April EV registrations showed strength in the U.S., but Tesla lost ground in key international markets such as Germany and China. Pricing pressure and intensifying competition remain headwinds for now.

What Management Said Last Quarter

During the company’s Q1 earnings call, Tesla reported earnings of $0.27 per share on $19.34 billion in revenue, both missing Wall Street expectations. Musk acknowledged a challenging environment but reaffirmed the long-term vision.

“This is a transition year,” he said. “Our focus is on autonomy, AI, and affordable vehicle platforms that scale over the next decade.”

The company confirmed plans to begin production of lower-cost models in early 2025 and continues to build momentum around FSD and fleet-based autonomy.

What Wall Street Thinks

According to Capital IQ data, the average 12-month target price for Tesla is $289.44, suggesting modest upside from Thursday’s close. Price targets span a wide range — from $115 on the low end to $465 on the high — underscoring the division among analysts. Of the 55 covering Tesla, 16 rate it a “Buy,” while 21 say “Hold,” and 18 recommend selling.

While sentiment remains mixed, bulls continue to bet on Tesla’s optionality across multiple verticals — not just EVs.