Stock Market Live May 16: Cable Companies Are Concentrating, and the S&P 500 (VOO) Tries for Five KarbonatErol / Shutterstock.com

Key Points The S&P 500 is on course to record a fifth straight winning day on positive inflation news.

Cable companies Cox and Charter Communications are merging in a $34.5 billion deal.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) opened higher on Friday and is currently barely in the green, up less than 0.1%. If it can hold onto the gain for the next six-and-a-half hours, though, this will mean the market succeeded in rising all five days this week. Not a record, exactly, but certainly a nice trend.

Helping to keep the optimism going was a happy inflation report yesterday, when the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 0.5% sequential monthly decline in the producer price index for April. Annualized inflation according to this particular index is now 2.4%.

In markets news, privately-held cable company Cox Communications and publicly traded cable company Charter Communications (Nasdaq: CHTR) announced they will merge in a deal valued at $34.5 billion. The deal is structured to look more like an acquisition of Cox by Charter, with the former receiving $4 billion in cash, $6 billion in convertible preferred “units” exchangeable for Charter common stock, and 33.6 million common units, also exchangeable for Charter common stock.

Analyst Calls

Investment bank Oppenheimer is responding to the news by upgrading Charter Communications stock to outperform with a $500 price target.

Elsewhere in the market, HSBC removed its reduce rating on Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and upgraded the cruise line stock to hold. UBS similarly upgraded Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) to neutral, citing reduced tariffs risk, and predicting “US non-residential construction will re-accelerate to 4% from flattish in 2025.”

The Swiss banker upgraded Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) to buy. Carnival, Caterpillar, and Vulcan are all S&P 500 component companies.

Earnings

In earnings news, Wonder Bread-maker Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) reported $0.35 per share this morning, $0.03 less than expected.

100 Million Americans Are Missing This Crucial Retirement Tool The thought of burdening your family with a financial disaster is most Americans’ nightmare. However, recent studies show that over 100 million Americans still don’t have proper life insurance in the event they pass away. Life insurance can bring peace of mind – ensuring your loved ones are safeguarded against unforeseen expenses and debts. With premiums often lower than expected and a variety of plans tailored to different life stages and health conditions, securing a policy is more accessible than ever. A quick, no-obligation quote can provide valuable insight into what’s available and what might best suit your family’s needs. Life insurance is a simple step you can take today to help secure peace of mind for your loved ones tomorrow. Click here to learn how to get a quote in just a few minutes.