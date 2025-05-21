LiveRamp (RAMP) Earnings Coverage LIVE 24/7 Wall Street

EPS forecast +12% on 8% revenue growth; four-quarter beat streak.

Demand for privacy-safe data tools rising with cookie phase-out.

Needs margin expansion to justify valuation premium.

LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ: RAMP) reports earnings after the market closes with modest expectations, steady beat history, and growing pressure to translate identity data tools into a scaled, margin-expanding business. The Street expects EPS of $0.28 on $185 million in revenue, marking YoY growth of 12% and 7.9%, respectively. It’s the kind of report that won’t be judged on revenue alone — execution, margin trends, and platform adoption will be key.

Shares are up 18% year to date and have traded in a relatively tight range. That reflects cautious optimism: RAMP has posted four consecutive earnings beats, including a 41% EPS surprise in Q3 and an 18% upside in Q4. At the same time, the company has seen elevated stock-based compensation and muted operating leverage — both of which have raised questions about scalability.

The company’s core pitch centers around privacy-forward data activation and interoperability — helping brands bridge first-party data across platforms like Meta, Amazon, and retail media networks. With third-party cookies on the way out, LiveRamp’s clean room and “Safe Haven” offerings are increasingly in demand. But competition is fierce, with customer data platforms (CDPs), in-house marketing clouds, and native ad solutions all crowding the field.

FY25 EPS is forecast at $1.72, up from $1.45 last year. That’s solid progress, but investors want to see signs that RAMP is more than just a niche utility in a crowded stack. Product updates, customer retention metrics, and comments on long-term revenue per client will be critical.

This quarter, the setup is favorable — expectations are beatable. The question is whether the company can start to show breakout momentum, not just steady improvement. If guidance stays muted or margins plateau, the stock could slip back into neutral despite strong fundamentals.

