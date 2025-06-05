DocuSign (DOCU) Earnings Live: Stock Dodges Landmines Amid Repositioning Chaay_Tee / iStock via Getty Images

DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU) delivered Q1 results that modestly outperformed consensus, but the stock traded lower post-earnings due to cautious forward billings guidance and a mixed margin profile. Revenue grew 7% YoY to $710M (vs. $707M est.), and EPS came in at $0.82 (vs. $0.79 est.), driven by lower-than-expected opex and stable gross margin.

However, billings rose just 5% YoY to $709M, and full-year billings guidance of $2.93B–$2.96B implies a further slowdown. Management reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance of $2.76B–$2.78B, consistent with the ~7% topline growth pace, but operating margins are expected to contract to 21–22% from 23% in FY24.

AI was a key focus. DocuSign flagged early adoption of new GenAI features like AI-powered document summarization, clause suggestions, and identity verification tools. While uptake metrics were not disclosed, management emphasized positive early feedback and embedded value in enterprise renewals.

Despite the operational progress, the stock fell after hours as investors reacted to a reaffirmed full-year guide with no upward revisions and a weaker Q2 billings outlook. Shares remain in a volatile range, with YTD gains now mostly erased.

