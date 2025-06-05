DocuSign (DOCU) Earnings Live: Stock Dodges Landmines Amid Repositioning

Live Updates
One Positive...
As of 5 p.m. ET, DocuSign is now down 16%. As we’ve noted in prior updates, this likely is due to lower-than-expected billings guidance.
The punishment to the stock is harsher than we would have imagined given these results. One positive to take away from the quarter if you’re a long-term holder of DocuSign: the company raised its share repurchase program by a billion dollars.
Digging into Why DocuSign is Down
One key reason DocuSign is down after-hours: the company now expects billings to come in between $3.28 and $3.34 bllion. Previously, the company had guided to $3.3 billion to $3.35 billion. That’s a slight decrease, but for a company where the main concern weighing on shares is future growth expectations, billings moving in the wrong direction paints a picture of more headwinds to come.
Earnings are Out and Docusign is Down 15%
DocuSign beat on revenue and EPS last quarter (posting $.90 versus estimates of $.81). In addition, full year guidance was slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations, yet the stock is down 15%. We’ll keep digging into what’s going on during this live blog.
Strategic Narrative & Positioning
DocuSign continues to reposition itself as more than an e-signature vendor — aiming to be the system of agreement for enterprise workflows. The company is embedding AI across its product stack, pitching productivity and risk-reduction to procurement, legal, and sales teams.
However, this repositioning is still in transition. AI feature adoption is early, pricing clarity is limited, and competitive encroachment from Adobe and Microsoft remains a structural headwind. With net retention flat and billings growth trailing revenue, DOCU’s path to reacceleration is uncertain.
The bull case hinges on enterprise AI monetization and international growth, while the bear case focuses on mid-single-digit topline and eroding operating leverage. Until a clearer inflection emerges, valuation is likely to remain range-bound.
Keys to Watch
GenAI Uptake & Monetization: DOCU has leaned into AI with summarization, clause prediction, and document prep tools. While these features are promising, the company has yet to disclose attach or monetization metrics. How and when these tools drive upsell or pricing power is critical to the bull case.
Billings vs. Revenue Divergence: The miss on Q1 billings and the tepid full-year billings guide stand in contrast to stable revenue growth. This raises questions about deal cycles, pricing pressure, and pipeline visibility. Investors will be watching closely for signs of large-deal delays or ASP compression.
Margin Management Amid FX Headwinds: Despite a solid FCF quarter, DOCU is guiding for lower operating margins in FY25. Execution on cost control while investing in AI and international expansion will be key to preserving profitability.
Core Results & Financial Highlights
Q1 Financials vs. Consensus:
- Revenue: $710M vs. $707M est.
- EPS (adj.): $0.82 vs. $0.79 est.
- Billings: $709M vs. ~$720M est. (soft)
- Non-GAAP Operating Margin: 22%
- FCF: $211M (30% FCF margin)
Customer Metrics:
- Total customers: 1.49M (+10% YoY)
- Enterprise/commercial mix improving
- International now 26% of total revenue
Retention remains stable with net revenue retention at 100%, down slightly but consistent with expectations. Enterprise renewal rates improved modestly, partially offsetting SMB softness.
Expenses were well managed. R&D and S&M both came in slightly below plan, helping support EPS upside. However, management noted headwinds from FX and wage inflation as reasons for the lower full-year margin guide.
DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU) delivered Q1 results that modestly outperformed consensus, but the stock traded lower post-earnings due to cautious forward billings guidance and a mixed margin profile. Revenue grew 7% YoY to $710M (vs. $707M est.), and EPS came in at $0.82 (vs. $0.79 est.), driven by lower-than-expected opex and stable gross margin.
However, billings rose just 5% YoY to $709M, and full-year billings guidance of $2.93B–$2.96B implies a further slowdown. Management reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance of $2.76B–$2.78B, consistent with the ~7% topline growth pace, but operating margins are expected to contract to 21–22% from 23% in FY24.
AI was a key focus. DocuSign flagged early adoption of new GenAI features like AI-powered document summarization, clause suggestions, and identity verification tools. While uptake metrics were not disclosed, management emphasized positive early feedback and embedded value in enterprise renewals.
Despite the operational progress, the stock fell after hours as investors reacted to a reaffirmed full-year guide with no upward revisions and a weaker Q2 billings outlook. Shares remain in a volatile range, with YTD gains now mostly erased.
