ASML Just Plummeted After Earnings: Is This a Buying Opportunity

Key Points ASML’s Market Position: ASML’s recent 10% decline is attributed to uncertainty regarding growth projections for 2026, primarily due to geopolitical tensions and trade restrictions.

NVIDIA’s Impact: The ability of NVIDIA to sell chips to China may influence ASML’s market dynamics, but the company remains vulnerable to ongoing geopolitical issues. While the Commerce Department cleared export of NVIDIA’s H20 chips, they may still impose further limits on the export of ASML’s lithography machines if trade tensions rise again in the near future.

Long-Term Outlook: Despite current challenges, ASML is expected to remain a key player in semiconductor technology, though it faces significant risks in the near term.

In a recent episode of the AI Investor Podcast, analysts Austin Smith and Eric Bleeker delved into the current state of ASML (Nasdaq: ASML), a leading semiconductor equipment manufacturer, which saw a large decline in its share price after last reporting earnings.

The conversation highlighted ASML’s absence from the $500,000 AI Portfolio Eric Bleeker has built of leading AI stocks.

Bleeker explored whether this decline presents a buying opportunity, especially considering the shifting landscape of technology trade between the U.S. and China.

He emphasized that ASML’s struggles are closely tied to geopolitical tensions, particularly the recent easing of restrictions on NVIDIA‘s chip sales to China.

While this development could potentially benefit ASML, the company remains at risk of being caught in the crossfire of U.S.-China relations. The United States hs cleared NVIDIA’s H20 chips for export to China, but a recent Wall Street Journal profile highlighted that Trump Administration officials in the US could use harsher restrictions of semiconductor equipment from the likes of ASML as a bargaining chip if trade negotiations sour again.

He likened ASML’s situation to “Princess Peach kidnapped in the castle,” underscoring the challenges it faces in a rapidly evolving tech environment. Despite these hurdles, Bleeker maintains a long-term positive outlook for ASML, recognizing its critical role in the semiconductor industry.

Watch the Full Discussion on ASML’s Most Recent Earnings

Transcript

Austin Smith: I was curious, ASML is notably absent from the portfolio. We’ve called this just one of the most

interesting AI misses, given that it, you know, all of the mega trends, we’re seeing ASML really

weak last few years.

Best in class technology on lithography down 10% as of the moment of this

filming. Is this a buying opportunity for ASML?



And the reason I ask is NVIDIA was not able to sell their chips into China, but now they are able

to, and I’m putting you on the spot a little bit. I want our listeners to be clear, you’re not, you

know, you’re, you’re not going through the conference call in real time here, but. If we see this

sudden reversal in East/West rech stack regulations and now NVIDIA can sell their chips into

China, does that sort of flexibility ultimately flow downstream to ASML or is the horse outta the

barn and China saying, you know, whatever, we’ve been building our own lithography for 18

months, we’re gonna stay on this train.



Do you see this as a buying opportunity for ASML, or is this truly just a company that is always

gonna be stuck between two great powers?

Eric Bleeker: Yeah. First of all, a little plug here. We did have a

live earnings blog, which I was hosting this morning for ASML. As you know, they are on

their conference call right now. I am not able to attend that if you’re hearing some dings in the

background. I live next to a playground. Some kids are banging on it. Hopefully that is not too

intrusive.

Austin Smith: They’re cheering on the stock picks. They wanna hear whether or not ASML is a

buy.

Eric Bleeker: I’ll have to go over and yell at them like an old man once this finishes, but yeah.



So ASML in the actual Wall Street Journal article talking about the H-20 restrictions being

removed, they had said the Commerce Department has prepared harsher restrictions on

China, including limits on equipment needed to make the semiconductors in case trade relations

sour again.

So what is the primary reason that ASML is down 10%? It’s because in their

earnings, they said they would not confirm growth for 2026. Right?

Why can they not confirm growth? Well, that sentence I just read out loud because they, as you know, we’ve got these

negotiations and NVIDIA goes from being held over a barrel as the literal negotiating chip.

Now, ASML becomes the negotiation chip. Is this a company I think will be successful over the long

run? Yes. I still do, but I have said since nearly the outset [of this show], we had previewed in the first

episode, but then we didn’t add it because of these geopolitical fears. Do I continue to be

concerned about what the near term looks like for the company?

They had just become very reliant on China and they need to, to get towards growth, they need to kind of

digest this period of no growth. I think it is a little fraught. So, you know, this is, this is just

again, where the details matter and why we’ve avoided some areas of semiconductor equipment,

which was traditionally been an incredible investment space, is just there are winners and losers

from this new Cold War and I believe for the foreseeable future, ASML continues to be…

They’re like Princess Peach kidnapped in the castle. You know, they are, they are that thing that we

can always hold over China. Lithography is China’s hardest to replicate Western technology, and that’s potentially

beneficial for other companies that get advantages, but very poor for ASML itself.

