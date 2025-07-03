4 of JP Morgan's Top Summer Picks Are Sizzling AI Dividend Stocks danielvfung / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

All the major Wall Street firms we cover here at 24/7 Wall St. have a list of top stock picks for their institutional and retail clients to invest in. Typically, these are companies that analysts have a high level of conviction in and feel strongly about their fundamentals and forward-looking prospects.

In addition, these top stocks often have significant upside to the assigned price target and are typically given a Buy or Overweight rating, depending on the company providing the coverage. After a furious rally from the April lows, the major indices are printing new all-time highs. As a result, many investors are being cautious as they enter the second half of 2025. We were eager to see which stocks were featured in the July edition of J.P. Morgan’s Analyst Focus List.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: All the major indices, except the Russell 2000, have recouped the losses from the massive sell-off earlier this year.

Money has poured back into big-tech stocks, especially the Magnificent 7.

J.P. Morgan’s Analyst Focus List has numerous high-yield stocks that could rally with rate cuts coming.

Why do we recommend J.P. Morgan’s Analyst Focus List stocks?

J.P. Morgan is one of the acknowledged leaders in the investment landscape on Wall Street and worldwide. The firm’s top-notch research department continues to provide institutional and high-net-worth clients with the best ideas across the investment spectrum and is likely to do so for years to come.

Amazon

This technology giant is making huge waves in the artificial intelligence landscape. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) offers a diverse range of products and services to its customers. The products offered through its stores include merchandise and content that it has purchased for resale, as well as products offered by third-party sellers.

The corporate segments include:

North America

International

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Amazon serves consumers through its online and physical stores, focusing on selection, price, and convenience. Customers access its offerings through its websites, mobile apps, Alexa devices, streaming services, and by physically visiting its stores.

It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including:

Kindle

Fire tablet

Fire TV

Echo

Ring

Blink

Eero

Amazon also develops and produces media content.

The company serves developers and enterprises of all sizes, including start-ups, government agencies, and academic institutions, through AWS, which offers a set of on-demand technology services, including:

Compute

Storage

Database

Analytics

Machine learning

Additional services.

The J.P. Morgan price target for the company is $240.

Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) owns, operates, and invests in carrier-neutral data centers worldwide. This industry leader is one of the best pure-play data center stocks for AI exposure. The real estate investment trust owns, acquires, develops, and operates data centers through its operating partnership subsidiary.

The company is focused on providing data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions for domestic and international customers across a variety of industry verticals, ranging from:

Cloud and information technology services

Communications and social networking in financial services

Manufacturing

Energy

Healthcare

Consumer products.

Its portfolio consists of over 308 data centers, of which 121 are located in the United States, 112 in Europe, 36 in Latin America, 16 in Africa, 16 in Asia, six in Australia, and three in Canada.

PlatformDIGITAL is a global data center platform designed to scale digital businesses, enabling customers to deploy their critical infrastructure with a trusted international data center provider.

J.P. Morgan has set a target price of $190 for the shares.

Microsoft

The legacy software giant is expanding its artificial intelligence offerings while increasing its cloud computing capabilities. Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) is a technology company. The Company develops and supports software, services, devices, and solutions.

The company’s segments include:

Productivity and Business Processes

Intelligent Cloud

More Personal Computing

The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services within its portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services. This segment primarily comprises: Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

The Intelligent Cloud segment consists of server products and cloud services, including:

Azure and other cloud services

SQL Server

Windows Server

Visual Studio

System Center

Related Client Access Licenses (CALs), and Nuance and GitHub

Enterprise Services, including enterprise support services, industry solutions, and Nuance professional services.

The More Personal Computing segment primarily comprises Windows, Devices, Gaming, and search and news advertising.

The J.P. Morgan target price is posted at $475.

Vistra

This utility giant will be working in tandem with big tech to provide the necessary power for data centers and cloud computing. Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) is an integrated retail electricity and power generation company that offers essential resources for customers, businesses, and communities from California to Maine.

The company operates a reliable fleet of power generation facilities, including natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage, while taking an innovative, customer-centric approach to its retail business.

Its segments include:

Retail

Texas

East

West

Asset Closure

The Retail segment is engaged in the retail sale of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

The Texas and East segments are engaged in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel procurement, and logistics management.

The West segment represents results from the CAISO market, including its battery ESS projects at its Moss Landing power plant site.

The Asset Closure segment is engaged in the decommissioning and reclamation of retired plants and mines.

J.P. Morgan’s target price for the stock is set at $224.

