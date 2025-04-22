Live Nasdaq Composite: DDOG (Nasdaq: DDOG), COIN (Nasdaq: COIN) Rise in Market Rebound Nathan Hopkins/Getty Images

Key Points The markets are retaking some lost ground in a much needed relief rally.

Big Tech stocks are driving a 1% gain in the Nasdaq Composite.

Chevron’s CEO reportedly sees zero signs of an economic recession emerging.

Live Updates Live Coverage

What a difference a day makes. The markets are in rebound mode after yesterday’s massive sell-off, with all three of the major stock market averages seeing green out of the gate. Technology stocks are up 1% as a sector, driving the Nasdaq Composite higher on the day of relief after a five-day stretch in which the index lost 4.6%. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) CEO Mike Wirth told CNBC he sees zero signs the economy is barreling toward a recession, helping sentiment.

Magnificent Seven stocks are participating and retaking lost ground today, alongside an extended rally in Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX) shares, tacking on 4%. All sectors of the economy are gaining ground today.

Cloud infrastructure stock DataDog (Nasdaq: DDOG) is advancing 2% to back above the $90 per share threshold. In recent weeks, Bank of America Securities reiterated its “buy” rating on DDOG with a $170 price target attached.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) is climbing 6.5% higher on the day as the bitcoin prices retakes the $90,000 level, beginning to live up to its name as a hedge in an uncertain economy.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 403.01 (+1.06%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 215.49 (+1.36%)

S&P 500: Up 59.23 (+1.15%)

Market Movers

Pharma technology stock BeiGene (Nasdaq: ONC) is soaring almost 8% on the day. The company was the recent recipient of FDA approval for first-line cancer drug use.

Pharma stock Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is gaining 1.2% after Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on the pharma stock with an “overweight” rating.

Morgan Stanley has reiterated its “overweight” rating on Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) shares, observing positive trends despite a challenging backdrop.

Deutsche Bank has reiterated a “hold” rating on Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) stock while lowering the price target to $125 per share from $135 per share, blaming uncertainties around AI-related capex due to the trade war.