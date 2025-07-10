3 Dividend Stocks That Pass My Safety Checklist jittawit21 / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Dividend investors should look for profitable businesses with earnings growth.

In addition, you can use payout ratios to gauge the sustainability of dividends.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Passive income investing is a skill that you can master with just a little bit of patience and education. To help you along your journey into the vast universe of dividend stocks, I’ve created a brief checklist of green flags that I always look for.

I don’t want you to just buy any random stock just because it offers a big dividend. Instead, I want you to be selective and only choose bulletproof dividend stocks based on certain specific criteria. So, right now I’m going to tell you my criteria and reveal three top-notch dividend stocks that pass all of the tests in my checklist.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Right off the bat, we’re starting with a heavy hitter in the world of financials: JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM). The first green flag in my dividend stock checklist is that a company needs to be very large with a market capitalization in the billions, and JPMorgan Chase certainly fits this description.

Next, I only want to buy stocks that tend to go up over the long term. Otherwise, even if I make money from dividend payments, I could end up losing money because the share price is going down.

As you can see in the chart shown above, JPM stock has had its ups and downs (like every stock does) but has generally gained value over the years. That’s a positive sign, so let’s move on to the next items on my checklist.

Before putting a stock in my portfolio, I want to make sure that the company is financially solid. Therefore, I look for profitable businesses with revenue growth.

As it turns out, JPMorgan Chase is profitable and, in the first quarter of 2025, the company grew its net income by 9% year over year to $14.643 billion. Consequently, I feel like JPMorgan Chase’s dividends should be sustainable.

Finally, just to make sure that JPMorgan Chase can afford to continue paying its dividends, I will check the company’s dividend payout ratio. This ratio measures a company’s dividend payments as a percentage of the company’s earnings.

If a dividend payout ratio exceeds 50%, this is a red flag because the company might not have enough earnings to continue paying its dividends. This isn’t a problem for JPMorgan Chase, though, as its dividend payout ratio is only 26%.

All in all, JPMorgan Chase checks all of the right boxes and is an ideal candidate for my passive income portfolio. JPM stock offers a forward annual dividend yield of 1.93%, and I can hold the shares with confidence because the company is in excellent financial condition.

Mariott International (MAR)

My second dividend stock pick is world-famous hotel chain Mariott International (NASDAQ:MAR). As you might expect, Mariott’s market cap is in the billions and its stock price chart has historically gone up.

Already, Mariott International is passing my tests with flying colors. Is the company profitable and in rock-solid financial condition, though? The answer is yes, as Mariott’s net income rose 18% from $564 million in 2024’s first quarter to $665 million in the first quarter of 2025.

I would like to collect Mariott International’s 0.98% dividend yield, but I want further assurance that the company’s dividend is sustainable. Fortunately, Mariott’s dividend payout ratio is only 29%, which is well below the 50% cutoff point that I use as a guideline.

As you can see, running companies through my checklist becomes quick and easy once you get the hang of it. Now, let’s put one more dividend stock to the test and see if it’s a worthy portfolio pick.

T-Mobile (TMUS)

We’re on a dividend-hunting winning streak today, and the next contender is telecommunications giant T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS). There’s no doubt whatsoever that T-Mobile is a large-cap company, and TMUS stock has clearly moved upward over the years.

Peering into the company’s recent financials, we’ll find that T-Mobile’s net income increased 24% from $2.374 billion in Q1 2024 to $2.953 billion in Q1 2025. It’s safe to conclude, then, that the company is profitable and can probably afford to pay its dividends.

Just to make sure, however, we’ll go ahead and check T-Mobile’s dividend payout ratio. It happens to be 32%, which is a reasonable number that bolsters my confidence in T-Mobile as a reliable dividend distributor.

Since T-Mobile offers a 1.48% dividend yield, today is a great day to consider starting a position in TMUS stock. Then, after conducting your due diligence on JPM stock and MAR stock, feel free to apply our checklist to any number of potential passive income stock picks.

If You have $500,000 Saved, Retirement Could Be Closer Than You Think (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)