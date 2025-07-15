Can Broadcom Hit a $2 Trillion Market Cap by 2027? 24/7 Wall St.

Key Points in This Article: For Broadcom (AVGO) to achieve a $2 trillion market cap by 2026, it requires a 55% stock price surge, driven by $20 billion to $30 billion in AI revenue and earnings of $8 to $10 per share.

VMware synergies and potential acquisitions could boost profitability, but a high P/E and narrow hyperscale reliance pose risks.

By 2027, $75 billion in revenue and AI dominance make $2 trillion achievable, cementing Broadcom as a top AI growth stock.

From Smartphone Chips to AI Powerhouse

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from a key supplier of smartphone chipsets to a titan in the AI revolution, commanding a $1.3 trillion market cap.

Once integral to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone production, Broadcom now drives AI infrastructure with custom accelerators and networking chips for hyperscalers like Google, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), OpenAI, and Apple.

Its 2023 acquisition of VMware supercharged its infrastructure software portfolio, diversifying revenue and fueling a valuation surge. Over the past-two-and-half years, AVGO stock has skyrocketed from a $233 billion market cap to its current lofty valuation — a 463% cumulative return — propelled by soaring demand for AI chips and a proven track record of strategic acquisitions.

As the AI boom reshapes global markets, investors are captivated by a bold question: can Broadcom climb another $700 billion to join the exclusive $2 trillion market cap club by the end of 2026?

Fueling Growth with AI Dominance

Broadcom’s AI business is the cornerstone of its $2 trillion ambition. In the second quarter, AI revenue surged 46% year-over-year to $4.4 billion, with projections of $12.2 billion for the full year. CEO Hock Tan envisions a $60 billion to $90 billion AI chip market by 2027, with Broadcom potentially capturing up to 70% — equating to $42 billion to $63 billion in annual AI sales.

To reach $2 trillion, Broadcom’s stock price must climb from $275 to approximately $426, a 55% increase with 4.7 billion shares outstanding. A forward P/E ratio of 30, fairly aligned with its current 33x, supports this target if earnings reach $8 to $10 per share by 2026, up from $6.62 per share projected for FY2025.

A $10 billion stock buyback program could further boost EPS, enhancing stock price growth and investor confidence.

Financial Strength and Strategic Acquisitions

Broadcom’s financial performance is a beacon of strength. Q2 results delivered $15 billion in revenue, up 20% from a year ago, with adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share surpassing estimates.

Analysts forecast 21% revenue growth to $62.7 billion in 2025, with EPS rising 22% to $6.62 per share. Sustaining this trajectory, potentially hitting $75 billion in revenue by the start of 2027, could justify a premium valuation.

The VMware acquisition, driving a 44% surge in infrastructure software revenue to $6.6 billion, remains a key growth driver. Further integration or a new accretive acquisition, mirroring past successes like LSI or CyOptics, could amplify profitability and market enthusiasm, pushing Broadcom closer to the $2 trillion mark.

Navigating a Competitive Landscape

Significant challenges remain, though. Broadcom’s forward P/E exceeds the S&P 500‘s information technology sector’s 29 average, though not by much, signaling a slightly premium valuation that still demands near-perfect execution.

Dependence on a few hyperscale clients heightens risk, as does cyclicality in the chip industry. Geopolitical tensions, particularly following Nvidia’s recent success in resuming H20 chip sales to China, could intensify competition and disrupt growth.

Broadcom must navigate these hurdles to maintain its upward trajectory.

Joining an Exclusive $2 Trillion Club

A $2 trillion market cap would place Broadcom in an elite group, currently led by Nvidia, which surpassed $4 trillion just last week, and Apple and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), both of which stand north of $3 trillion. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) have also achieved a $2 trillion valuation.

This exclusive club reflects unparalleled market dominance and investor confidence in AI-driven growth. For Broadcom to join, it must leverage its AI and software strengths to outpace competitors and sustain its valuation premium, a feat only a handful of tech giants have achieved.

Key Takeaways

Reaching a $2 trillion market cap by the end of 2026 is possible but unlikely in just 18 months, requiring a 55% stock price surge and exceptional earnings growth. While recent history suggests it is doable, extending the timeline to 2027 makes the goal more achievable. Broadcom’s AI revenue could then approach $20 billion to $30 billion annually, bolstered by VMware synergies and potential acquisitions, while accounting for any AI spending pause.

Whether hitting $2 trillion in 18 months, two years, or beyond, Broadcom’s robust AI portfolio and financial strength make AVGO a must-own growth stock for investors betting on the AI revolution.

