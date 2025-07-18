Live: Schlumberger Earnings Coverage 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points SLB stock up 1% in pre-market trading after slight earnings beat and revenue exceeding expectations

Live coverage of earnings call coming shortly.

Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) just released earnings and beat on the top and bottom line. Shares are up about 1% shortly after their earnings release. We’ll be following along Wall Street’s reaction and offering analysis of the company’s Q2 earnings in this live blog.

What Did Schlumberger Report?

SLB’s Q2 25 revenue declined 6.6% year-over-year to $8.55 B, with net income down 8.8% to $1.01 B and operating income sliding over 21% to $1.28 B. Operating cash flow and free cash flow fell roughly 20% and 31.7%, respectively, while cash and equivalents surged 190.8% to $8.59 B.

Metric Q2 25 Q2 2024 Change Revenue $8.55 B $9.15 B -6.57% Net Income $1.01 B $1.11 B -8.81% Operating Income $1.28 B $1.64 B -21.41% Cash And Equivalents $8.59 B $2.95 B 190.76% Operating Cash Flow $1.14 B $1.44 B -20.47% Free Cash Flow $622.00 M $911.00 M -31.72%

The Numbers That Matter

Here’s the revenue and EPS figures for Schlumberger relative to Wall Street expectations in Q2:

Revenue: $8.55 billion (versus expectations of $$8.48 billion)

EPS: $.74 (versus expectations of $.73 per share)

