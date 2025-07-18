Live: Schlumberger Earnings Coverage

Key Points
SLB stock up 1% in pre-market trading after slight earnings beat and revenue exceeding expectations
Live coverage of earnings call coming shortly.
Live Updates
CEO Commentary
“SLB reported solid second-quarter results, leveraging our diversified portfolio and broad market exposure to deliver steady revenue and slightly higher adjusted EBITDA and margins sequentially. This demonstrates our resilience amidst softer upstream spending and macroeconomic uncertainty.”
– Olivier Le Peuch
“Moving forward, we will increase our exposure to the less cyclical and growing production and recovery space with the recent closing of our acquisition of ChampionX.”
– Olivier Le Peuch
Join the earnings call
SLB will host its earnings call at 9:30 am ET on Friday, July 18—you can dial in at +1 (833) 470-1428 and use passcode 719185. Alternatively, join the live webcast here.
Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) just released earnings and beat on the top and bottom line. Shares are up about 1% shortly after their earnings release. We’ll be following along Wall Street’s reaction and offering analysis of the company’s Q2 earnings in this live blog.
What Did Schlumberger Report?
SLB’s Q2 25 revenue declined 6.6% year-over-year to $8.55 B, with net income down 8.8% to $1.01 B and operating income sliding over 21% to $1.28 B. Operating cash flow and free cash flow fell roughly 20% and 31.7%, respectively, while cash and equivalents surged 190.8% to $8.59 B.
|Metric
|Q2 25
|Q2 2024
|Change
|Revenue
|$8.55 B
|$9.15 B
|-6.57%
|Net Income
|$1.01 B
|$1.11 B
|-8.81%
|Operating Income
|$1.28 B
|$1.64 B
|-21.41%
|Cash And Equivalents
|$8.59 B
|$2.95 B
|190.76%
|Operating Cash Flow
|$1.14 B
|$1.44 B
|-20.47%
|Free Cash Flow
|$622.00 M
|$911.00 M
|-31.72%
The Numbers That Matter
Here’s the revenue and EPS figures for Schlumberger relative to Wall Street expectations in Q2:
- Revenue: $8.55 billion (versus expectations of $$8.48 billion)
- EPS: $.74 (versus expectations of $.73 per share)
