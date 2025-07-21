Live Earnings: Crown Holdings 2nd Quarter Analysis

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here. (Sponsor)

EPS expected to come in at $1.85 on $3.1 billion in revenue.

Shares are up 22% over the past 6 months but have been flat the 30 days leading up to today’s earnings with analyst ratings including maintains at Hold (Truist Securities), Equal-Weight (Wells Fargo), Outperform (Mizuho), Buy (B of A Securities, UBS), and a downgrade from Outperform to Neutral (Baird).

: Q1 generated positive free cash flow, with $203 million in share repurchases. Guidance projects $800 million full-year adjusted free cash flow after $450 million CapEx, targeting 2.5x net leverage by year-end. Analysts will look for updates on buybacks (~$300 million total expected) and any footprint adjustments amid tight supply in key markets like North America and Europe.

: Q1 saw strong beverage can volumes (up 2% in North America, 11% in Brazil, 5% in Europe) and 16% growth in North American food cans (driven by pet food and vegetables). Watch for confirmation of a “strong summer selling season,” substrate shifts in Europe, and manufacturing efficiencies boosting margins.

: In the Q1 2025 earnings call, management highlighted potential exposure below $30 million from tariffs (below $10 million direct, below $20 million indirect, mainly in transit packaging). With volatile trade tensions, analysts will seek updates on consumer/industrial demand slowdowns, especially in fragile economies like Mexico and Southeast Asia.

Of course, beyond the headline revenue and EPS figures, Wall Street will be watching:

Here’s the key figures that Wall Street expects from Crown Holdings tonight (based on consensus estimates for Q2 2025):

