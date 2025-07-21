Live Earnings: Crown Holdings 2nd Quarter Analysis

Key Points
-
EPS expected to come in at $1.85 on $3.1 billion in revenue.
-
Conference call scheduled for tomorrow morning at 9 AM EDT.
-
Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) reports shortly after the market closes and we’ll be providing live earnings analysis in this article. Simply leave this page open and new updates will push once their earnings hit the wires.
What to Expect When Crown Holdings Reports Tonight
- Revenue: $3.1 billion
- EPS: $1.85
And full-year estimates are currently set at:
- 2025 Revenue: $12.06 billion
- 2025 EPS: $7.05
Key Themes Wall Street Will Be Watching For
- Impact of Tariffs and Macro Uncertainty: In the Q1 2025 earnings call, management highlighted potential exposure below $30 million from tariffs (below $10 million direct, below $20 million indirect, mainly in transit packaging). With volatile trade tensions, analysts will seek updates on consumer/industrial demand slowdowns, especially in fragile economies like Mexico and Southeast Asia.
- Segment Performance and Volume Trends: Q1 saw strong beverage can volumes (up 2% in North America, 11% in Brazil, 5% in Europe) and 16% growth in North American food cans (driven by pet food and vegetables). Watch for confirmation of a “strong summer selling season,” substrate shifts in Europe, and manufacturing efficiencies boosting margins.
- Cash Flow and Capital Allocation: Q1 generated positive free cash flow, with $203 million in share repurchases. Guidance projects $800 million full-year adjusted free cash flow after $450 million CapEx, targeting 2.5x net leverage by year-end. Analysts will look for updates on buybacks (~$300 million total expected) and any footprint adjustments amid tight supply in key markets like North America and Europe.
