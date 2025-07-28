Live: Cadence Design System Beats & Raises - Shares Are Up Big Canva

Key Points Cadence reports earnings after the bell tonight.

Wall Street expects revenue of $1.251 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.56.

We’ll be updating this live blog with news, price reactions, and analysis the moment Cadence’s earnings hit the wires. Simply stay on this page for live updates.

The big technology stock to watch tonight is Cadence Design Systems (Nasdaq: CDNS). The company is reporting Q2 earnings after the bell.

Cadence is a stock I’ve added to 24/7 Wall St.’s $500,000 AI Portfolio, so I’ll be watching earnings closely and updating this live blog with news and analysis the moment earnings hit and its stock price starts moving after hours.

If you want to follow along, simply leave this page open and new updates will post automatically. With that said, let’s look at what Wall Street is expecting from this EDA titan’s Q2 earnings.

Expectations for Cadence’s Q2 Earnings

Here are the big numbers to watch the moment earnings release:

Revenue: $1.251 billion

Adjusted EPS: $1.56

On the EPS side, that’s a healthy 21% growth rate from last year’s $1.28 in earnings, yet expectations for Q3 call for more significant growth. Wall Street is expecting the company to deliver $1.73 in adjusted EPS next quarter. As a reminder, here are the 2025 figures the company guided to when they released Q1 earnings:

Revenue in the range of $5.15 billion to $5.23 billion

GAAP operating margin in the range of 30.25% to 31.25%

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 43.25% to 44.25%

GAAP diluted net income per share in the range of $4.21 to $4.31

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share in the range of $6.73 to $6.83

The big storyline surrounding the company continues to be geopolitical tensions. Cadence and fellow EDA titan Synopsys (Nasdaq: SNPS) both fell dramatically after news broke that new limitations would be placed on their software’s export to China.

Both stocks rebounded after these limitations were rolled back and Synposys’ buyout of Ansys was approved by Chinese regulators.

Yet, Wall Street will surely pepper Cadence’s management team with questions about the impacts of these tensions and how they could impact growth moving forward.

