Live: Cadence Design System Beats & Raises - Shares Are Up Big

Cadence reports earnings after the bell tonight.
Wall Street expects revenue of $1.251 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.56.
We’ll be updating this live blog with news, price reactions, and analysis the moment Cadence’s earnings hit the wires. Simply stay on this page for live updates.
Conference Call Details
Cadence’s conference call starts in 15 minutes. You can sign up to listen in here.
Shares are now up about 7.3%
Key areas to watch for in the conference call include:
- Commentary on the company’s agentic AI platform including growth rates.
- Any details on ongoing geopolitical tensions.
Detailed Q2 Earnings Summary
CDNS | Cadence Q2’25 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $1.65 ✅; UP +29% YoY
- Revenue: $1.275B [✅]; UP +20% YoY
- GAAP Diluted Net Income per Share: $0.59; DOWN -30% YoY
- GAAP Operating Margin: 19.0% [❌]; DOWN -770 bps YoY
- Non-GAAP Operating Margin: 42.8% [✅]; UP +270 bps YoY
- Quarter-end Backlog: $6.4B
- Current Remaining Performance Obligations (cRPO): $3.1B
Outlook:
- Revenue: $5.21B to $5.27B [✅]
- Cadence is raising its 2025 revenue outlook to 13% growth year-over-year, driven by strong demand for its AI-driven portfolio.
- The company anticipates a $140.6 million cash outflow related to legal settlements but expects to benefit from reduced cash tax payments due to the immediate expensing of U.S. R&D expenditures.
Q2 Segment Performance:
- Core EDA Revenue: UP +16% YoY
- IP Business Revenue: +25% YoY
- System Design & Analysis Revenue: UP +35% YoY
Other Key Q2 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $241.8M; DOWN -17.7% YoY
- R&D Expenses: $442.1M; UP +19% YoY
- Free Cash Flow: $864.6M; UP +111% YoY
- Cash and Cash Equivalents: $2.82B; UP +6.7% YoY
CEO Commentary:
- Anirudh Devgan: “Cadence delivered an exceptional Q2, with 20% year-over-year revenue growth and stronger than expected bookings. This highlighted the strategic relevance of our AI-driven portfolio and the depth of our customer relationships. The strength and breadth of our products are enabling us to lead through the accelerating waves of the AI Supercycle, from AI infrastructure build-out, to physical AI in autonomous systems, to the emerging frontier of science AI.”
CFO Commentary:
- John Wall: “I am pleased to report that Cadence delivered excellent results for Q2, with broad-based strength across all businesses, more than offsetting the impact of the temporary restrictions on exports to China imposed on May 23rd. We are raising our 2025 revenue outlook to 13% growth year-over-year, and non-GAAP operating margin to 44%.”
Strategic Updates:
- Launched Cadence Cerebrus AI Studio, an agentic AI implementation platform delivering up to 20% PPA improvement and 5x to 10x faster chip delivery time.
- Launched Millennium M2000 AI Supercomputer featuring Nvidia Blackwell, delivering AI-accelerated simulation at unprecedented speed and scale across engineering and science workloads.
AI Investors Rejoice
Beyond Cadence its a good night for tech/AI earnings. Amkor is soaring and now Celestica has just released earnings and is up 6%.
Its beat and raises across the board.
A Correction To Earlier
We made a mistake and thought Cadence had lowered their full year EPS, but they raised it.
They’re now expecting $6.85 to $6.95 versus prior guidance of $6.73 to $6.83.
So, this is a proper beat and raise with revenue and earnings beating both last quarter and for the full year.
Shares Now Up 7%
It appears Wall Street really likes what it sees from Cadence. Shares are now up 7%. We’re continuing to analyze earnings and will keep updating this live blog.
New Fiscal 2025 Guidance
Here’s what Cadence is now projecting for 2025:
- Revenue in the range of $5.21 billion to $5.27 billion
- GAAP operating margin in the range of 28.5% to 29.5%
- Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 43.5% to 44.5%
- GAAP diluted net income per share in the range of $3.97 to $4.07
- Non-GAAP diluted net income per share in the range of $6.85 to $6.95
- Operating cash flow in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion
As a reminder, here is what they had guided to last quarter:
- Revenue in the range of $5.15 billion to $5.23 billion
- GAAP operating margin in the range of 30.25% to 31.25%
- Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 43.25% to 44.25%
- GAAP diluted net income per share in the range of $4.21 to $4.31
- Non-GAAP diluted net income per share in the range of $6.73 to $6.83
So revenue guidance is raised, but non-GAAP EPS is slightly lowered.
We’ll have to monitor how Wall Street reacts to that.
Earnings Beat and Revenue Beats
Revenue: $1.275 billion (beats expectations of $1.251 billion)
Adjusted EPS of $1.65 (beats expectations of $1.56)
Bang! Cadence Up 5% After Earnings
Earnings just hit and Cadence shares are immediately up 5%. We’ll keep posting analysis.
The Closing Bell Has Rung
The closing bell has rung and Cadence finishes the day up .47%.
The moment their earnings hit the bell we’ll begin updating this live blog with analysis.
Cadence Trading Up Before Earnings
We’re now just one hour to the closing bell and Cadence is trading up for the day. The stock is up about .35%, but its worth noting it was down 1% at 11:20 a.m., so Cadence shares have jumped about 1.35% since earlier this morning.
The big technology stock to watch tonight is Cadence Design Systems (Nasdaq: CDNS). The company is reporting Q2 earnings after the bell.
Cadence is a stock I’ve added to 24/7 Wall St.’s $500,000 AI Portfolio, so I’ll be watching earnings closely and updating this live blog with news and analysis the moment earnings hit and its stock price starts moving after hours.
If you want to follow along, simply leave this page open and new updates will post automatically. With that said, let’s look at what Wall Street is expecting from this EDA titan’s Q2 earnings.
Expectations for Cadence’s Q2 Earnings
Here are the big numbers to watch the moment earnings release:
- Revenue: $1.251 billion
- Adjusted EPS: $1.56
On the EPS side, that’s a healthy 21% growth rate from last year’s $1.28 in earnings, yet expectations for Q3 call for more significant growth. Wall Street is expecting the company to deliver $1.73 in adjusted EPS next quarter. As a reminder, here are the 2025 figures the company guided to when they released Q1 earnings:
- Revenue in the range of $5.15 billion to $5.23 billion
- GAAP operating margin in the range of 30.25% to 31.25%
- Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 43.25% to 44.25%
- GAAP diluted net income per share in the range of $4.21 to $4.31
- Non-GAAP diluted net income per share in the range of $6.73 to $6.83
- The big storyline surrounding the company continues to be geopolitical tensions. Cadence and fellow EDA titan Synopsys (Nasdaq: SNPS) both fell dramatically after news broke that new limitations would be placed on their software’s export to China.
Both stocks rebounded after these limitations were rolled back and Synposys’ buyout of Ansys was approved by Chinese regulators.
Yet, Wall Street will surely pepper Cadence’s management team with questions about the impacts of these tensions and how they could impact growth moving forward.
