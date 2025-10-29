Stock Market Live October 29: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises as Investors Await Fed Interest Rate Decision

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points The Federal Reserve (the FOMC) is expected to announce a new target interest rate this afternoon.

Boeing missed earnings badly but reported stronger than expected Q3 sales.

Today’s the day. Despite a lack of good government data to help it make its decision, this afternoon the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will announce the results of its latest meeting, and decide whether to raise, lower, or keep interest rates steady in its second-to-last meeting of 2025.

Investors continue to bet on a rate cut — probably sized at 0.25% — and this hope has the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) trading up about 0.25% premarket as well (although the precise size of the gain today is probably a coincidence).

This being “earnings season,” moreover, generally strong earnings reports on Wall Street are also encouraging investors. So let’s dive right into those, with a focus on S&P 500 component companies.

Earnings last night

Travel giant Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) reported a huge earnings beat last night. Q3 profits of $99.50 per share were $4.06 better than expected, and Booking hit $9 billion in quarterly sales, about $300 million more than expected.

Gaming company Electronic Arts (Nasdaq: EA) went the other way, reporting much worse results than analysts had forecast. Earnings were only $0.54 per share versus $1.30 expected. Sales also missed the mark by about $50 million at $1.8 billion.

Earnings this morning

Earnings continued to pour in this morning. Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) beat by $0.40 with a $4.95 Q3 profit, although its sales of $17.6 billion came just short of predictions.

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) beat by two cents with a $1.21 profit. Q3 revenue of $33.8 billion fell about $400 million short of predictions. Focusing on cash profits, management reiterated its guidance that it will generate between $19.5 billion and $20.5 billion in free cash flow this year.

And the biggest news of the morning: Boeing (NYSE: BA) reported a gigantic earnings miss today, caused by a large charge to earnings for its 777X airliner program. Boeing reported $7.47 (heh) per share in “core” losses, and $7.17 per share GAAP, both numbers much worse than the mere $0.46 that Wall Street was expecting. Revenue was the bright spot at Boeing, though, coming in at a strong $23.3 billion.