Live Analysis: Lam Research (LRCX) Earnings Drop After the Bell

Key Points Lam Research reports tonight after the bell. Earnings should drop shortly after 4 p.m. ET.

Here is what Wall Street expects the company to report last quarter (Lam’s Fiscal Q4): Revenue: $5.004 billion Adjusted EPS: $1.21

The moment earnings hit, we’ll be posting live news and analysis on this live blog. All you have to do is leave this page open in your browser and new updates will automatically post.

Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) reports earnings after the bell tonight and we’ll be updating this live blog.

Lam Research shares are up 37% year-to-date, which significantly outpaces the broader semiconductor market. For comparison, Applied Materials is up 15% so far this year. ASML shares are doing even worse, up 3% so far this year. This is to say, Lam Research has had a good year.

Let’s look back at Lam Research’s last quarter, and then in our first update we’ll post what Wall Street expects when the company reports earnings tonight.

What Lam Research Reported Last Quarter

Here’s a look back at what Lam Research reported on April 23rd:

Lam Research reported strong financial results for the quarter ending March 30, 2025, with revenue reaching $4.72 billion, an 8% increase from the previous quarter.

The company achieved a non-GAAP gross margin of 49.0% and a non-GAAP operating income margin of 32.8%.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.04, reflecting a 14% increase from the prior quarter. Net income for the quarter was $1.33 billion, up from $1.19 billion in the previous quarter.

Lam Research’s balance sheet showed cash and equivalents of $5.45 billion, a decrease from $5.67 billion, primarily due to capital return activities and debt payments.

Operating cash flow improved significantly to $1.31 billion from $741.94 million in the previous quarter.

CEO Tim Archer expressed confidence in the company’s ability to outperform industry growth despite tariff-related uncertainties.

The company projects revenue for the next quarter to be approximately $5 billion, with a gross margin of 49.4% and an EPS of $1.20.

