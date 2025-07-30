Live Earnings: Will TransMedics (TMDX) Rally After Earnings?

Key Points
-
TransMedics Group reports its Q2 earnings after the bell.
-
Wall Street current expectations stand at:
- Revenue: $147.74 million
- Adjusted EPS: $.43
-
We’ll be updating this live blog with updates during the trading day and then once earnings hit the newswires will post a flurry of news and analysis. All you have to do to receive updates is simply leave a browser tab open with this page and updates will automatically post.
-
Live Updates
Final take on tonight's earnings
Post-Earnings Move: 🟢 +6.48%
What Happened:
Revenue of $157.4M beat by ~7% and EPS of $0.92 more than doubled the $0.43 consensus. Net income jumped +186% YoY, and both service (+44%) and product (+34%) revenue showed strong double-digit growth. The company raised full-year guidance to $585M–$605M (from $565M–$585M prior).
Why the Stock Jumped:
TransMedics crushed expectations across every major financial metric and backed it with a guidance raise. Gross margin held at 61%, and free cash flow stayed positive, reassuring investors that growth is profitable and scalable. Confidence in achieving 10,000 U.S. NOP transplants by 2028 resonated.
My Take:
This was a “breakout quarter” — a combination of beat, raise, and strategic execution. Investors got margin consistency, faster platform adoption, and long-term ambition all in one call. TMDX remains volatile, but bulls will see this quarter as a turning point toward durable compounding.
TransMedics Shares Now Up 6%
Well, it looks like investors really like what they see from TransMedics’ Q2 earnings. Shares are up 6% after hours.
More on TransMedics Earnings
TMDX | TransMedics Q2’25 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $0.92 [✅]; UP +25% YoY
- Revenue: $157.4M [✅]; UP +38% YoY
- Net Income: $34.9M [✅]; UP +186% YoY
- Gross Margin: 61%
- Operating Expenses: $60.0M; UP +6% YoY
- Cash: $400.6M
Outlook:
- Revenue: $585M to $605M [✅]
- The raised guidance reflects a 35% growth at the midpoint compared to the prior year revenue.
- This adjustment is based on the strong performance in the first half of the year and increased utilization of the Organ Care System (OCS).
Q2 Segment Performance:
- Net Product Revenue: $96.1M [✅]; UP +34% YoY
- Service Revenue: $61.3M [✅]; UP +44% YoY
Other Key Q2 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $36.6M; UP +192% YoY
- R&D Expenses: $15.9M; UP +15% YoY
- SG&A Expenses: $44.1M; UP +3% YoY
- Effective Tax Rate: 5.0% (vs. 5.0% YoY)
CEO Commentary:
- Waleed Hassanein, MD: “We are proud to report another strong quarter, marked by profitable year-over-year revenue growth of 38%. Our consistent performance across all areas of the business reflects the successful execution of our strategy, the differentiated value our OCS and NOP platforms, and our unique leadership position in the transplant market. Looking ahead, we are confident in our strategy and remain laser focused on achieving and surpassing the target of 10,000 US NOP transplants in 2028, while ramping up investments to drive the next several waves of growth aimed at delivering significant top-and bottom-line growth for our business.”
Strategic Updates:
- Received conditional Investigations Device Exemption (IDE) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to initiate the Next-Gen OCS ™ Lung trial.
- Launched first-in-class OCS NOP digital ecosystem, NOP ACCESS ™, across major NOP ™ transplant programs across the U.S.
Earnings Are Out
EPS of $.92, a significant beat of expectations.
Revenue beats by 7% (came in at $157.4 million)
Shares first dropped but are now up 2%.
TrandMedics Shares Turn South
We’re one hour until the closing bell and TransMedics shares just steeply declined.
If you’re watching and concerned, just keep in mind that the downturn coincided with a broader market sell-off after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed hasn’t made a decision on a September rate cut.
Shares are still up 1.25% on the day.
What Does Wall Street Expect TransMedics to Deliver in the Coming Years?
TransMedics is obviously a growth story, but what kind of growth does Wall Street foresee in the coming years? Here’s a look at Wall Street’s consensus revenue estimates for the coming years:
- 2025: $582 million
- 2026: $701 million
- 2027: $820 million
- 2028: $981 million
- 2029: $1.124 billion
By 2029, GAAP EPS estimates reach $4.39. As a comparison, Wall Street expects the company to deliver $1.86 of GAAP EPS this year.
What Wall Street Expects from TransMedics Today
As we discussed earlier, Wall Street was very pleased with TransMedics’ last earnings. The company beat Q1 earnings and revenue expectations, and also issued strong 2025 guidance. Let’s look at what Wall Street expects when the company reports after the bell:
- Revenue: $147.74 million
- Adjusted EPS: $.43
- Free Cash Flow: $13.2 million
- Gross Margin: 60.89%
Looking ahead to Q3, Wall Street expects:
- Revenue: $141.62 million
- Adjusted EPS: $.30
Last quarter, the company guided to revenue of $575 million at the midpoint this year and Wall Street is currently expecting slightly more than that guidance. Street expectations for 2025 revenues currently stand at $582 million.
It’s been a wild ride for TransMedics Group (Nasdaq: TMDX) investors. The stock soared for most of 2024 before a steep sell-off in the fall. Then it saw a furious rally from April into mid-June, and is now down 27% since June 13th.
Volatility seems to be the one certainty for investors holding the stock.
TranMedics reports Q2 earnings tonight after the bell, so expect more volatility ahead. We’ll be updating this live blog with updates during the trading day and then once earnings hit the newswires will post a flurry of news and analysis. All you have to do to receive updates is simply leave a browser tab open with this page and updates will automatically post.
Let’s take a look back at TransMedics’ Q1 earnings. In future updates (posted at the top of the article) we’ll break down what Wall Street expects when the company reports second-quarter earnings.
What TransMedics Group Reported Last Quarter
Here’s a look back at TransMedics’ last quarter. The company reported earnings on May 8th and then saw significant gains in the following weeks.
- TransMedics Group reported strong financial results for Q1 2025 on May 8th, with total revenue reaching $143.5 million, marking a 48% increase compared to the same period in 2024.
- The company achieved a net income of $25.7 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, reflecting significant growth from the previous year. The revenue growth was primarily driven by increased utilization of the Organ Care System (OCS) and additional revenue from logistics services.
- Operating expenses rose to $60.8 million due to increased R&D investments.
- TransMedics raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $565 million to $585 million, indicating a 30% growth at the midpoint compared to the previous year.
- The company also announced strategic expansions, including a new design center and manufacturing facility in Italy. Cash and equivalents stood at $310.1 million as of March 31, 2025.
