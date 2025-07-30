Live Earnings: Will TransMedics (TMDX) Rally After Earnings? Canva

Key Points TransMedics Group reports its Q2 earnings after the bell.

Wall Street current expectations stand at: Revenue: $147.74 million Adjusted EPS: $.43

Live Updates Live Coverage

It’s been a wild ride for TransMedics Group (Nasdaq: TMDX) investors. The stock soared for most of 2024 before a steep sell-off in the fall. Then it saw a furious rally from April into mid-June, and is now down 27% since June 13th.

Volatility seems to be the one certainty for investors holding the stock.

TranMedics reports Q2 earnings tonight after the bell, so expect more volatility ahead. We’ll be updating this live blog with updates during the trading day and then once earnings hit the newswires will post a flurry of news and analysis. All you have to do to receive updates is simply leave a browser tab open with this page and updates will automatically post.

Let’s take a look back at TransMedics’ Q1 earnings. In future updates (posted at the top of the article) we’ll break down what Wall Street expects when the company reports second-quarter earnings.

What TransMedics Group Reported Last Quarter

Here’s a look back at TransMedics’ last quarter. The company reported earnings on May 8th and then saw significant gains in the following weeks.

TransMedics Group reported strong financial results for Q1 2025 on May 8th, with total revenue reaching $143.5 million, marking a 48% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The company achieved a net income of $25.7 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, reflecting significant growth from the previous year. The revenue growth was primarily driven by increased utilization of the Organ Care System (OCS) and additional revenue from logistics services.

Operating expenses rose to $60.8 million due to increased R&D investments.

TransMedics raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $565 million to $585 million, indicating a 30% growth at the midpoint compared to the previous year.

The company also announced strategic expansions, including a new design center and manufacturing facility in Italy. Cash and equivalents stood at $310.1 million as of March 31, 2025.

