Live Earnings: Will NXP Semiconductor Soar After Q3 Results
Key Points
- Management has flagged “early signs of a new upcycle,” with improved short-cycle orders and backlog visibility
- Wall Street expects Q3 revenue of $3.16 billion and EPS of $3.12, implying a ~10% YoY EPS decline as the auto cycle stabilizesWall Street expects Q3 revenue of $3.16 billion and EPS of $3.12, implying a 10% YoY EPS decline as the auto cycle stabilizes.
Live Updates
Conference Call Tomorrow Morning
NXP’s conference call will be held tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. ET. Without more news, we’ll slow updates of this blog.
You can register for NXP’s call here.
Shares are now up 2.74% for the reasons we started earlier: performance last quarter was slightly above expectations and guidance (especially operating profits) is above Wall Street.
NXP Investors Like Earnings: Here's Why
As of 4:26 p.m. ET, NXP shares are up 1.55%. Here’s why investors are liking earnings:
- EPS largely met Wall Street estimates while revenue for last quarter slightly exceeded it.
- Guidance for next quarter was strong with operating profit above Wall Street’s estimates.
Here’s a more detailed summary of what NXP delivered in Q3:
NXPI | NXP Semiconductors Q3’25 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $3.11 [✅]; [DOWN] -10% YoY
- Revenue: $3.17B [✅]; [DOWN] -2% YoY
- Adj. Gross Margin: 57.0% [✅]; [DOWN] -12 bps YoY
- Net Income: $0.63B [✅]; [DOWN] -12% YoY
- Free Cash Flow: $0.51B; [DOWN] -14% YoY
Q4’25 Outlook:
- Revenue: $3.20B – $3.40B [➖]
- Guidance reflects a sequential increase of 1% to 7% and a year-over-year increase of 3% to 9%.
- Factors influencing the outlook include broad-based sequential improvement across all regions and end markets, alongside company-specific growth drivers.
Q3 Segment Performance:
- Automotive Revenue: $1.84B [✅]; [UP] +0% YoY
- Industrial & IoT Revenue: $0.58B [✅]; [UP] +3% YoY
- Mobile Revenue: $0.43B [✅]; [UP] +6% YoY
- Comm. Infra. & Other Revenue: $0.33B [✅]; [DOWN] -27% YoY
Other Key Q3 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $1.07B [✅]; [DOWN] -7% YoY
- Adj. Operating Expenses: $0.89B [➖]; [UP] +2% YoY
- R&D Expenses: $0.58B [➖]; [DOWN] -3% YoY
- Effective Tax Rate: 17.5% (vs. 23.5% YoY)
- Cash and Cash Equivalents: $3.45B
- Dividends Paid: $0.26B
- Share Buybacks: $0.05B
CEO Commentary:
- Rafael Sotomayor: “NXP reported quarterly revenue of $3.17 billion, exceeding the midpoint of our guidance. We experienced broad-based sequential improvement across all regions and end markets. Our outlook reflects the strength of our company specific growth drivers and signs of a cyclical recovery. We remain focused on disciplined investment and portfolio enhancement to drive profitable growth, while maintaining control over the factors we can influence.”
Operating Margins for Next Quarter Top Estimates
Next quarter NXP is projecting operating margins of $1.08 billion to $1.21 billion. At the midpoint, that’s above estimates of $1.11 billion. Revenue of $3.3 billion at the midpoint also tops estimates. It appears guidance is carrying the after hours reactions to the stock.
Earnings Are Out
Its after 4:10 p.m. ET – so earnings are out.
Adjsuted EPS of $3.11 largely matches Wall Street expectations. Revenue of $3.17 billion slightly tops.
The initial reaction from Wall Street is positive, shares are up 1.5%.
Earnings at 4:10 ET
Earnigns are due in about 2 to 3 minutes – as a reminder if you’re seeing this update new ones will post automatically – do not leave this page if you want full analysis of NXP’s earnings.
Can Tonight Turn Around a Disappointing 2025?
It’s been a relatively disappointing 2025 for NXP. On the ‘plus side,’ the stock is up 7% in 2025. Investors who have been holding the stock throughout the year have made money.
And yet, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (Nasdaq: SOXX) is up a red-hot 40% year-to-date. That means NXP is badly trailing its peers.
One area of concern: Texas Instruments (Nasdaq: TXN) is one of NXP’s closest peers and disappointed when they reported earnings last week. While the semiconductor industry is booming, end markets like automated factories and the automotive sector have lagged in recent years.
We’ll issue our complete analysis when NXP’s earnings hit the newswires. All you have to do is keep this live blog open and new updates will post automatically. We expect the company to report at about 4:10 p.m. ET.
How NXP Performed After Recent Earnings
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q1 2025
|+1.54%
|+0.93%
|+3.26%
|+15.19%
|Q4 2024
|+1.27%
|+5.36%
|+8.49%
|+12.92%
|Q3 2024
|+0.58%
|+3.00%
|–0.31%
|+4.10%
|Q2 2024
|+0.00%
|–3.01%
|–7.12%
|–8.44%
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) reports earnings after the market closes today and expectations are cautiously optimistic. Shares are up 12% over the past 6 monthss , still below analysts’ $258 target, as the market anticipates clearer evidence that the company’s cyclical bottom is behind it.
CEO Kurt Sievers and President Rafael Sotomayor described the quarter as the start of an “emerging upcycle,” citing improving orders across industrial and IoT and an approaching normalization in Western Tier 1 automotive inventory.
While the company’s 60% automotive revenue mix has weighed on growth during the downturn, management believes it is “coming closer to shipping to natural end demand”, a key turning point for earnings leverage heading into 2026.
Estimates Snapshot
|Metric
|Q3 FY2025 Estimate
|YoY Change
|FY 2025 Consensus
|FY 2026 Consensus
|Revenue
|$3.16 B
|–2.9%
|$12.15 B
|$13.31 B
|EPS (Normalized)
|$3.12
|–9.6%
|$11.79
|$14.06
|YoY Growth (EPS)
|–9.9%
|+19.3%
Key Areas to Watch
1. Automotive Normalization and Tier 1 Inventory Reset- Automotive revenue was flat YoY in Q2 at $1.73 B, but NXP expects mid-single-digit sequential growth for Q3 as Western Tier 1 customers finish digesting inventory. Management said this “inventory burn…is coming to an end,” allowing shipments to align with real demand.
2. Industrial & IoT Reacceleration- After mid-teens YoY declines in Q1, NXP now sees broad-based recovery across industrial, factory automation, and consumer IoT, with global order trends improving in both direct and distribution channels. The team called the breadth of the rebound “clearly broad-based across geographies and verticals”.
3. Edge AI and Strategic M&A- The $307 million Kinara AI deal and recent TTTech Auto acquisition extend NXP’s edge inference and software-defined vehicle stack. Kinara’s edge compute IP is expected to enhance industrial and automotive systems by 2028, while TTTech adds 1,100 software engineers for next-gen ADAS and SDV integration.
4. Manufacturing Alignment and Margins- CFO Bill Betz reiterated NXP’s hybrid manufacturing model — consolidating 200 mm fabs and building “bridge stock” to secure supply, with Q3 gross margin guided to 57%. Management reaffirmed its long-term model of 57–63% gross margins as utilization normalizes toward 85%.
5. Tariff Risks and Customer Behavior- Despite heightened trade uncertainty, Sievers said tariff effects remain “immaterial”, adding that NXP’s AI-based order-pattern systems have shown no evidence of artificial pull-ins or push-outs.