Live Earnings: Will NXP Semiconductor Soar After Q3 Results

Key Points Management has flagged “early signs of a new upcycle,” with improved short-cycle orders and backlog visibility

Wall Street expects Q3 revenue of $3.16 billion and EPS of $3.12 , implying a ~10% YoY EPS decline as the auto cycle stabilizesWall Street expects Q3 revenue of $3.16 billion and EPS of $3.12 , implying a 10% YoY EPS decline as the auto cycle stabilizes.

Wall Street expects Q3 revenue of $3.16 billion and EPS of $3.12, implying a ~10% YoY EPS decline as the auto cycle stabilizes.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) reports earnings after the market closes today and expectations are cautiously optimistic. Shares are up 12% over the past 6 monthss , still below analysts’ $258 target, as the market anticipates clearer evidence that the company’s cyclical bottom is behind it.

CEO Kurt Sievers and President Rafael Sotomayor described the quarter as the start of an “emerging upcycle,” citing improving orders across industrial and IoT and an approaching normalization in Western Tier 1 automotive inventory.

While the company’s 60% automotive revenue mix has weighed on growth during the downturn, management believes it is “coming closer to shipping to natural end demand”, a key turning point for earnings leverage heading into 2026.

Estimates Snapshot

Metric Q3 FY2025 Estimate YoY Change FY 2025 Consensus FY 2026 Consensus Revenue $3.16 B –2.9% $12.15 B $13.31 B EPS (Normalized) $3.12 –9.6% $11.79 $14.06 YoY Growth (EPS) –9.9% +19.3%